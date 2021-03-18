hyperspace

Hypercores, batteries included.

Hyperspace is a lightweight server that provides remote access to Hypercores and a Hyperswarm instance. It exposes a simple RPC interface that can be accessed with the Hyperspace client for Node.js.

The RPC API's designed to be minimal, maintaining parity with Hypercore and the @corestore/networker but with few extras.

Features include:

A RemoteCorestore interface for creating namespaced Corestore instances.

interface for creating namespaced instances. A RemoteNetworker interface for managing Hyperswarm DHT connections. Supports stream-level extensions.

interface for managing Hyperswarm DHT connections. Supports stream-level extensions. A RemoteHypercore interface that feels exactly like normal ol' Hypercore , with few exceptions. Extensions included.

Already using the Hyperdrive daemon?

With Hyperspace, most of the Hyperdrive daemon's functionality has been moved into "userland" -- instead of providing remote access to Hyperdrives, the regular hyperdrive module can be used with remote Hypercores.

If you're currently using the Hyperdrive daemon with FUSE and/or the daemon CLI, take a look at the upgrade instructions in @hyperspace/hyperdrive , which is our new Hyperdrive companion service for handling FUSE/CLI alongside Hyperspace.

Note: The first time you run Hyperspace, it will detect your old Hyperdrive daemon installation and do an automatic migration. You can postpone the migration by starting the server with the --no-migrate flag ( hyperspace --no-migrate ).

Installation

npm i hyperspace -g

Getting Started

When installed globally, you can use the hyperspace CLI tool to start the server:

❯ hyperspace --no-migrate

The hyperspace command supports the following flags:

- -bootstrap / / Hyperswarm bootstrapping options (see Hyperswarm docs). - -host / / Host to bind to. - -port / / Port to bind to (if specified, will use TCP). - -memory-only / / Run in memory-only mode. - -no-announce / / Never announce topics on the DHT. - -no-migrate / / Do not attempt to migrate the Hyperdrive daemon's storage to Hyperspace. - -repl / / Start the server with a debugging REPL.

By default, Hyperspace binds to a UNIX domain socket (or named pipe on Windows) at ~/.hyperspace/hyperspace.sock .

Once the server's started, you can use the client to create and manage remote Hypercores. If you'd like the use the Hyperdrive CLI, check out the @hyperspace/hyperdrive docs.

API

To work with Hyperspace, you'll probably want to start with the Node.js client library. The README over there provides detailed API info.

Simulator

Hyperspace includes a "simulator" that can be used to create one-off Hyperspace instances, which can be used for testing.

const simulator = require ( 'hyperspace/simulator' ) const { client, server, cleanup } = await simulator()

License

MIT