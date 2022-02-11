AriesVCX
- aries-vcx is Rust implementation of Aries protocols with
mediator agency integration.
- libvcx is provides C-bindings and memory management on top AriesVCX, so you can harness it on
essentially any platform. Officially we support:
- Java (+Android)
- iOS,
- NodeJS
- Overview of implemented Aries protocols
- AriesVCX requires mediator agency.
One such implementation is NodeVCX Agency.
For early development and experimentation, you can use agency we have deployed at
https://ariesvcx.agency.staging.absa.id/agency (instance of NodeVCX Agency)
Versioning
- The project currently does not follow semantic versioning. Fow now we are releasing versions
0.x.x.
- Although the API is mostly stable, breaking changes still occur in our releases. See our
releases page as our changelog.
- See our roadmap.
Get started
The best way to get your hands on.
::Important::
However before you'll be able to pick one of these demos and run them locally, you need to build binary library which
all these demos depends on.
Project architecture
The architecture is evolving - you can compare the diagram below with diagram under roadmap.
Artifacts
Number of artifacts are built for every CI run (unless it's coming from a forked repository due to limitations of Github Actions).
Artifacts tied with particular release can be found on
release page.
Artifacts produced:
- Alpine based docker image with precompiled
libvcx
- iOS wrapper
- Android wrapper
- NodeJS wrapper
When looking for artifacts for a particular CI run:
- NodeJS wrappers are published on npmjs
- Docker images are in Github Packages
- Mobile artifacts are attached to CI runs (click on particular CI run to
see the artifacts)