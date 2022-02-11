openbase logo
@hyperledger/vcxagent-core

by hyperledger
0.31.0-main-2807 (see all)

aries-vcx

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

138

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hyperledger Aries logo AriesVCX

CI build codecov Chat

  • aries-vcx is Rust implementation of Aries protocols with mediator agency integration.
  • libvcx is provides C-bindings and memory management on top AriesVCX, so you can harness it on essentially any platform. Officially we support:
    • Java (+Android)
    • iOS,
    • NodeJS
  • Overview of implemented Aries protocols
  • AriesVCX requires mediator agency. One such implementation is NodeVCX Agency. For early development and experimentation, you can use agency we have deployed at https://ariesvcx.agency.staging.absa.id/agency (instance of NodeVCX Agency)

Versioning

  • The project currently does not follow semantic versioning. Fow now we are releasing versions 0.x.x.
  • Although the API is mostly stable, breaking changes still occur in our releases. See our releases page as our changelog.
  • See our roadmap.

Get started

The best way to get your hands on.

::Important::

However before you'll be able to pick one of these demos and run them locally, you need to build binary library which all these demos depends on.

Project architecture

The architecture is evolving - you can compare the diagram below with diagram under roadmap.

AriesVCX architecture diagram

Artifacts

Number of artifacts are built for every CI run (unless it's coming from a forked repository due to limitations of Github Actions). Artifacts tied with particular release can be found on release page.

Artifacts produced:

  • Alpine based docker image with precompiled libvcx
  • iOS wrapper
  • Android wrapper
  • NodeJS wrapper

When looking for artifacts for a particular CI run:

  • NodeJS wrappers are published on npmjs
  • Docker images are in Github Packages
  • Mobile artifacts are attached to CI runs (click on particular CI run to see the artifacts)

