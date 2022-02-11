AriesVCX

aries-vcx is Rust implementation of Aries protocols with mediator agency integration.

is Rust implementation of Aries protocols with mediator agency integration. libvcx is provides C-bindings and memory management on top AriesVCX, so you can harness it on essentially any platform. Officially we support: Java (+Android) iOS, NodeJS

is provides C-bindings and memory management on top AriesVCX, so you can harness it on essentially any platform. Officially we support: Overview of implemented Aries protocols

AriesVCX requires mediator agency. One such implementation is NodeVCX Agency. For early development and experimentation, you can use agency we have deployed at https://ariesvcx.agency.staging.absa.id/agency (instance of NodeVCX Agency)

Versioning

The project currently does not follow semantic versioning. Fow now we are releasing versions 0.x.x .

. Although the API is mostly stable, breaking changes still occur in our releases. See our releases page as our changelog.

See our roadmap.

Get started

The best way to get your hands on.

Simple NodeJS Agent

Android demo (3rd party demo)

iOS demo (3rd party demo)

iOS skeleton project (3rd party demo)

However before you'll be able to pick one of these demos and run them locally, you need to build binary library which all these demos depends on.

Project architecture

The architecture is evolving - you can compare the diagram below with diagram under roadmap.

Artifacts

Number of artifacts are built for every CI run (unless it's coming from a forked repository due to limitations of Github Actions). Artifacts tied with particular release can be found on release page.

Artifacts produced:

Alpine based docker image with precompiled libvcx

iOS wrapper

Android wrapper

NodeJS wrapper

When looking for artifacts for a particular CI run: