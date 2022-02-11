Welcome to the Hyperledger Caliper project. Caliper is a blockchain performance benchmark framework, which allows users to test different blockchain solutions with predefined use cases, and get a set of performance test results.
Currently supported blockchain solutions:
Currently supported performance indicators:
See the PSWG white paper to find out the definitions and corresponding measurement methods.
For more information on using Caliper, please consult the documentation site
See the related documentation page.
If you have any issues using Caliper that the documentation does not help you solve, please reach out to us through the following methods:
Caliper interacts with multiple blockchain technologies and consequently it might be an issue with the underlying blockchain technology being interacted with. You can seek specific help on these technologies within the following Rocket Chat channels:
We welcome contributions to the Caliper code base. Please see Contributing for more information.
Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.