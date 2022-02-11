openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@hyperledger/caliper-core

by hyperledger
0.4.2 (see all)

A blockchain benchmark framework to measure performance of multiple blockchain solutions https://wiki.hyperledger.org/display/caliper

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

508

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

21

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hyperledger Caliper

Open in Visual Studio Code Build Status CII Best Practices license node (scoped) npm (scoped) npm Docker Pulls Rocket.Chat Mailing list

Welcome to the Hyperledger Caliper project. Caliper is a blockchain performance benchmark framework, which allows users to test different blockchain solutions with predefined use cases, and get a set of performance test results.

Currently supported blockchain solutions:

Currently supported performance indicators:

  • Success rate
  • Transaction/Read throughput
  • Transaction/Read latency (minimum, maximum, average)
  • Resource consumption (CPU, Memory, Network IO, ...)

See the PSWG white paper to find out the definitions and corresponding measurement methods.

For more information on using Caliper, please consult the documentation site

Configuration and usage

See the related documentation page.

How to contact us

If you have any issues using Caliper that the documentation does not help you solve, please reach out to us through the following methods:

  • RocketChat Please feel free to contact us on Rocket Chat (instant messaging). We monitor that channel as close as possible, but even if you don't have a problem that needs resolving, why not jump on and say hi ... we'd love to hear from you about your experiences and any new features you think we should work on.
  • Issues Feel free to raise an issue if you are facing a Caliper related problem

Caliper interacts with multiple blockchain technologies and consequently it might be an issue with the underlying blockchain technology being interacted with. You can seek specific help on these technologies within the following Rocket Chat channels:

How to contribute

We welcome contributions to the Caliper code base. Please see Contributing for more information.

License

Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial