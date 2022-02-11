Welcome to the Hyperledger Caliper project. Caliper is a blockchain performance benchmark framework, which allows users to test different blockchain solutions with predefined use cases, and get a set of performance test results.

Currently supported blockchain solutions:

Currently supported performance indicators:

Success rate

Transaction/Read throughput

Transaction/Read latency (minimum, maximum, average)

Resource consumption (CPU, Memory, Network IO, ...)

See the PSWG white paper to find out the definitions and corresponding measurement methods.

For more information on using Caliper, please consult the documentation site

Configuration and usage

See the related documentation page.

If you have any issues using Caliper that the documentation does not help you solve, please reach out to us through the following methods:

RocketChat Please feel free to contact us on Rocket Chat (instant messaging). We monitor that channel as close as possible, but even if you don't have a problem that needs resolving, why not jump on and say hi ... we'd love to hear from you about your experiences and any new features you think we should work on.

Issues Feel free to raise an issue if you are facing a Caliper related problem

Caliper interacts with multiple blockchain technologies and consequently it might be an issue with the underlying blockchain technology being interacted with. You can seek specific help on these technologies within the following Rocket Chat channels:

How to contribute

We welcome contributions to the Caliper code base. Please see Contributing for more information.

License

Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.