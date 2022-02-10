This project is an Incubation Hyperledger project. For more information on the history of this project see the Cactus wiki page. Information on what Active entails can be found in the Hyperledger Project Lifecycle document.
Hyperledger Cactus aims to provide Decentralized, Secure and Adaptable Integration between Blockchain Networks. Hyperledger Cactus is currently undergoing a major refactoring effort to enable the desired to-be architecture which will enable plug-in based collaborative development to increase the breadth of use cases & Ledgers supported.
As blockchain technology proliferates, blockchain integration will become an increasingly important topic in the broader blockchain ecosystem. For instance, people might want to trade between multiple different blockchains that are run on different platforms. Hyperledger Cactus is a web application system designed to allow users to securely integrate different blockchains. It includes a set of libraries, data models, and SDK to accelerate development of an integrated services application. Our goal is to deliver a system that allows users of our code to securely conduct transactions between all of the most commonly used blockchains.
docker run \
--rm \
--privileged \
-p 3000:3000 \
-p 3100:3100 \
-p 3200:3200 \
-p 4000:4000 \
-p 4100:4100 \
-p 4200:4200 \
ghcr.io/hyperledger/cactus-example-supply-chain-app:2021-09-08--docs-1312
INFO (api-server): Cactus Cockpit reachable http://0.0.0.0:3100
Once the last command has finished executing, open link printed on the console with a web browser of your choice
Project Wiki: Schedule and logs of the maintainer meetings
Whitepaper: The official document on Cactus design specifications
Contributing: How to get from an idea to an approved pull request
Build: Instructions on how to set up the project for development
FAQ: A collection of frequently asked questions
Can be found here: ROADMAP.md
To go from zero to hero with project setup and working on your contributions: BUILD.md
We welcome contributions to Hyperledger Cactus in many forms, and there’s always plenty to do!
Please review contributing guidelines to get started.
This distribution is published under the Apache License Version 2.0 found in the LICENSE file.