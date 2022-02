This is a TypeScript API for communicating with a Hyperledger Burrow server, which implements the GRPC spec.

Version compatibility

This lib's version is pegged to burrow's version on the minor. So @hyperledger/burrow at version X.Y.^ will work with burrow version X.Y.^ where ^ means latest patch version. The patch version numbering will not always correspond. If you are having difficulties getting this lib to work with a burrow release please first make sure you have the latest patch version of each.