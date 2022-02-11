About

Monika is a command line application for synthetic monitoring. The name Monika stands for "Monitoring Berkala", which means "periodic monitoring" in the Indonesian language.

How to Use

Please see the overview to see documentations on how to install and how to use Monika.

Contributing

You can install Monika from the npm package manager:

npm i -g @hyperjumptech/monika

Monika is basically a node.js application written in typescript built around the oclif framework.

It was developed on node v14 (LTS), and npm v6. You can run npm version for a complete version list.

You can fetch, build, and use Monika from source. Clone this repository then install the dependencies like below:

git clone git@github.com:hyperjumptech/monika.git npm ci

run Monika

on Linux/Unix/Mac

npm start

on Windows

.\bin\run.cmd

Keep your codes formatted with npm scripts and ensure eslint plugin is installed and allowed to make changes in your IDE.

npm run format

Finally you can also run npm run test to ensure changes do not break the code.

Development References

The tools and frameworks we used in this project are listed below.

oclif to scaffold the CLI.

Prettier to format the code.

ESLint to statically analyze the code to quickly find problems.

Mocha for testing.

Istanbul for code coverage.

Discussions

If you need help, want to give feedback, or have a great idea to improve Monika, get involved! Let us know in the Github discussions.

Please abide by the Contributor's Code of Conduct

Further information

For detailed information, you can click on any of the specific docs below:

License

MIT License.