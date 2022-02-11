Monika is a command line application for synthetic monitoring. The name Monika stands for "Monitoring Berkala", which means "periodic monitoring" in the Indonesian language.
Please see the overview to see documentations on how to install and how to use Monika.
You can install Monika from the npm package manager:
npm i -g @hyperjumptech/monika
Monika is basically a node.js application written in typescript built around the oclif framework.
It was developed on node v14 (LTS), and npm v6. You can run
npm version for a complete version list.
You can fetch, build, and use
Monika from source. Clone this repository then install the dependencies like below:
git clone git@github.com:hyperjumptech/monika.git
npm ci
run
Monika
npm start
.\bin\run.cmd
Keep your codes formatted with npm scripts and ensure eslint plugin is installed and allowed to make changes in your IDE.
npm run format
Finally you can also run
npm run test to ensure changes do not break the code.
The tools and frameworks we used in this project are listed below.
If you need help, want to give feedback, or have a great idea to improve Monika, get involved! Let us know in the Github discussions.
Please abide by the Contributor's Code of Conduct
For detailed information, you can click on any of the specific docs below:
MIT License.