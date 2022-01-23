Hyperjump - JSON Schema Validator

JSON Schema Validator (JSV) is built on JSON Schema Core.

Supported JSON Schema Dialects draft-04 | draft-06 | draft-07 | Draft 2019-09 | Draft 2020-12 Create your own dialect with JSC

Schemas can reference other schemas using a different draft

Supported vocabularies (new in Draft 2019-09) Draft 2019-09: core | applicator | validation | meta-data | content Draft 2020-12: core | applicator | validation | meta-data | content | format-annotations Create your own keywords and vocabularies with JSC

Output formats FLAG, BASIC, DETAILED, VERBOSE Create your own output format with JSC

Load schemas from filesystem (file://), network (http(s)://), or JavaScript

Build non-validation JSON-Schema based tools with JSC

Install

JSV includes support for node.js JavaScript (CommonJS and ES Modules), TypeScript, and browsers.

npm install @hyperjump/json-schema

Browser

When in a browser context, JSV is designed to use the browser's fetch implementation instead of a node.js fetch clone. The Webpack bundler does this properly without any extra configuration, but if you are using the Rollup bundler you will need to include the browser: true option in your Rollup configuration.

plugins: [ resolve({ browser : true }), commonjs() ]

Versioning

This project is in beta and there may be breaking changes at any time. When it's stable enough, I'll publish v1.0.0 and follow semantic versioning from there on out.

Usage

const JsonSchema = require ( "@hyperjump/json-schema" ); const schemaJson = { "$schema" : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" , "$id" : "http://example.com/schemas/string" , "type" : "string" }; JsonSchema.add(schemaJson); const schema = await JsonSchema.get( "http://example.com/schemas/string" ); const schema = await JsonSchema.get( "http://example.com/schemas/string" ); const schema = await JsonSchema.get( "file:///path/to/my/schemas/string.schema.json" ); const output = await JsonSchema.validate(schema, "foo" ); if (output.valid) { console .log( "Instance is valid :-)" ); } else { console .log( "Instance is invalid :-(" ); } const isString = await JsonSchema.validate(schema); const output = isString( "foo" ); const output = await JsonSchema.validate(schema, "foo" , JsonSchema.VERBOSE); JsonSchema.setMetaOutputFormat(JsonSchema.FLAG); JsonSchema.setShouldMetaValidate( false );

TypeScript

Although the package is written in JavaScript, type definitions are included for TypeScript support. The following example shows the types you might want to know.

import JsonSchema, { InvalidSchemaError } from "@hyperjump/json-schema" ; import type { SchemaDocument, Validator, Result, Draft202012Schema } from "@hyperjump/json-schema" ; const schemaJson: Draft202012Schema = { "$id" : "https://json-schema.hyperjump.io/schema" , "$schema" : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" , "type" : "string" }; JsonSchema.add(schemaJson); const schema: SchemaDocument = await JsonSchema.get( "https://json-schema.hyperjump.io/schema" ); try { const isString: Validator = await JsonSchema.validate(schema); const result: Result = isString( "foo" ); console .log( "isString:" , result.valid); } catch (error: unknown) { if (error instanceof InvalidSchemaError) { console .log(error.output); } else { console .log(error); } }

API

add : (schema: object, url?: URI, schemaVersion?: string) => SDoc Load a schema. See JSC - $id and JSC - $schema for more information.

get : (url: URI, contextDoc?: SDoc, recursive: boolean = false) => Promise Fetch a schema. Schemas can come from an HTTP request, a file, or a schema that was added with add .

validate : (schema: SDoc, instance: any, outputFormat: OutputFormat = FLAG) => Promise Validate an instance against a schema. The function is curried to allow compiling the schema once and applying it to multiple instances.

compile : (schema: SDoc) => Promise Compile a schema to be interpreted later. A compiled schema is a JSON serializable structure that can be serialized an restored for later use.

interpret : (schema: CompiledSchema, instance: any, outputFormat: OutputFormat = FLAG) => OutputUnit A curried function for validating an instance against a compiled schema.

setMetaOutputFormat : (outputFormat: OutputFormat = DETAILED) => undefined Set the output format for meta-validation. Meta-validation output is only returned if meta-validation results in an error.

setShouldMetaValidate : (isEnabled: boolean) => undefined Enable or disable meta-validation.

OutputFormat: [FLAG | BASIC | DETAILED | VERBOSE] See JSC - Output for more information on output formats.

Not (yet) Supported

This implementation supports all required features of JSON Schema. The following optional features are not supported yet.

The format-assertion vocabulary

Contributing

Tests

Run the tests

npm test

Run the tests with a continuous test runner