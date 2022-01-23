JSON Schema Validator (JSV) is built on JSON Schema Core.
JSV includes support for node.js JavaScript (CommonJS and ES Modules), TypeScript, and browsers.
npm install @hyperjump/json-schema
When in a browser context, JSV is designed to use the browser's
fetch
implementation instead of a node.js fetch clone. The Webpack bundler does this
properly without any extra configuration, but if you are using the Rollup
bundler you will need to include the
browser: true option in your Rollup
configuration.
plugins: [
resolve({
browser: true
}),
commonjs()
]
This project is in beta and there may be breaking changes at any time. When it's stable enough, I'll publish v1.0.0 and follow semantic versioning from there on out.
const JsonSchema = require("@hyperjump/json-schema");
// Example: Inline schema
const schemaJson = {
"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
"$id": "http://example.com/schemas/string",
"type": "string"
};
JsonSchema.add(schemaJson);
const schema = await JsonSchema.get("http://example.com/schemas/string");
// Example: Fetch from the web
const schema = await JsonSchema.get("http://example.com/schemas/string");
// Example: Fetch from file
const schema = await JsonSchema.get("file:///path/to/my/schemas/string.schema.json");
// Example: Validate instance
const output = await JsonSchema.validate(schema, "foo");
if (output.valid) {
console.log("Instance is valid :-)");
} else {
console.log("Instance is invalid :-(");
}
// Example: Precompile validator
const isString = await JsonSchema.validate(schema);
const output = isString("foo");
// Example: Specify output format
const output = await JsonSchema.validate(schema, "foo", JsonSchema.VERBOSE);
// Example: Specify meta-validation output format
JsonSchema.setMetaOutputFormat(JsonSchema.FLAG);
// Example: Disable meta-validation
JsonSchema.setShouldMetaValidate(false);
Although the package is written in JavaScript, type definitions are included for TypeScript support. The following example shows the types you might want to know.
import JsonSchema, { InvalidSchemaError } from "@hyperjump/json-schema";
import type { SchemaDocument, Validator, Result, Draft202012Schema } from "@hyperjump/json-schema";
const schemaJson: Draft202012Schema = {
"$id": "https://json-schema.hyperjump.io/schema",
"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
"type": "string"
};
JsonSchema.add(schemaJson);
const schema: SchemaDocument = await JsonSchema.get("https://json-schema.hyperjump.io/schema");
try {
const isString: Validator = await JsonSchema.validate(schema);
const result: Result = isString("foo");
console.log("isString:", result.valid);
} catch (error: unknown) {
if (error instanceof InvalidSchemaError) {
console.log(error.output);
} else {
console.log(error);
}
}
add: (schema: object, url?: URI, schemaVersion?: string) => SDoc
Load a schema. See JSC - $id and JSC - $schema for more information.
get: (url: URI, contextDoc?: SDoc, recursive: boolean = false) => Promise
Fetch a schema. Schemas can come from an HTTP request, a file, or a schema
that was added with
add.
validate: (schema: SDoc, instance: any, outputFormat: OutputFormat = FLAG) => Promise
Validate an instance against a schema. The function is curried to allow compiling the schema once and applying it to multiple instances.
compile: (schema: SDoc) => Promise
Compile a schema to be interpreted later. A compiled schema is a JSON serializable structure that can be serialized an restored for later use.
interpret: (schema: CompiledSchema, instance: any, outputFormat: OutputFormat = FLAG) => OutputUnit
A curried function for validating an instance against a compiled schema.
setMetaOutputFormat: (outputFormat: OutputFormat = DETAILED) => undefined
Set the output format for meta-validation. Meta-validation output is only returned if meta-validation results in an error.
setShouldMetaValidate: (isEnabled: boolean) => undefined
Enable or disable meta-validation.
OutputFormat: [FLAG | BASIC | DETAILED | VERBOSE]
See JSC - Output for more information on output formats.
This implementation supports all required features of JSON Schema. The following optional features are not supported yet.
Run the tests
npm test
Run the tests with a continuous test runner
npm test -- --watch