Hyperapp Logger

A Hyperapp dispatch initializer that logs state updates and action information to the console.

Getting Started

This example shows a counter that can be incremented or decremented. Go ahead and try it online with your browser console open to see the log messages.

import { app } from "hyperapp" ; import logger from "hyperapp-logger" ; const Up = state => state + 1 ; const Down = state => state - 1 ; app({ init : 0 , view : state => ( < main > < h1 > {state.count} </ h1 > < button onclick = {Down} > ー </ button > < button onclick = {Up} > ＋ </ button > </ main > ), node : document .getElementById( "app" ), dispatch : logger });

Installation

Install with npm / Yarn.

npm i hyperapp-logger

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack use as you would anything else.

import logger from "hyperapp-logger" ;

Browser

Download the minified library from the CDN.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hyperapp-logger" > </ script >

You can find the library in window.hyperappLogger .

Usage

import logger from "hyperapp-logger" ; app({ init, view, node, dispatch : logger }); app({ init, view, node, dispatch : logger(options) });

Options

Use it to customize the log function.

app({ init, view, node, dispatch : logger({ log(state, action, props, actionResult) { } }) });

License

Hyperapp Logger is MIT licensed. See LICENSE.