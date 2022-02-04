openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
log

@hyperapp/logger

by Wolf
0.5.0 (see all)

Log Hyperapp state updates and action information to the console.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

213

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use hyperapp-logger instead.

Readme

Hyperapp Logger

Build Status Codecov npm

A Hyperapp dispatch initializer that logs state updates and action information to the console.

Getting Started

This example shows a counter that can be incremented or decremented. Go ahead and try it online with your browser console open to see the log messages.

import { app } from "hyperapp";
import logger from "hyperapp-logger";

const Up = state => state + 1;
const Down = state => state - 1;

app({
  init: 0,
  view: state => (
    <main>
      <h1>{state.count}</h1>
      <button onclick={Down}></button>
      <button onclick={Up}></button>
    </main>
  ),
  node: document.getElementById("app"),
  dispatch: logger
});

Screenshot

Installation

Node.js

Install with npm / Yarn.

npm i hyperapp-logger

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack use as you would anything else.

import logger from "hyperapp-logger";

Browser

Download the minified library from the CDN.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/hyperapp-logger"></script>

You can find the library in window.hyperappLogger.

Usage

import logger from "hyperapp-logger";

app({
  init,
  view,
  node,
  dispatch: logger
});

// Or if you need to pass options
app({
  init,
  view,
  node,
  dispatch: logger(options)
});

Options

options.log

Use it to customize the log function.

app({
  init,
  view,
  node,
  dispatch: logger({
    log(state, action, props, actionResult) {
      // format and send your log messages anywhere you like
    }
  })
});

License

Hyperapp Logger is MIT licensed. See LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial