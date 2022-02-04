Doks

Doks is a Hugo theme for building secure, fast, and SEO-ready documentation websites, which you can easily update and customize.

Why Doks?

Nine main reasons why you should use Doks:

Security aware. Get A+ scores on Mozilla Observatory out of the box. Easily change the default Security Headers to suit your needs. Fast by default. Get 100 scores on Google Lighthouse by default. Doks removes unused css, prefetches links, and lazy loads images. SEO-ready. Use sensible defaults for structured data, open graph, and Twitter cards. Or easily change the SEO settings to your liking. Development tools. Code with confidence. Check styles, scripts, and markdown for errors and fix automatically or manually. Bootstrap framework. Build robust, flexible, and intuitive websites with Bootstrap 5. Easily customize your Doks site with the source Sass files. Netlify-ready. Deploy to Netlify with sensible defaults. Easily use Netlify Functions, Netlify Redirects, and Netlify Headers. Full text search. Search your Doks site with FlexSearch. Easily customize index settings and search options to your liking. Page layouts. Build pages with a landing page, blog, or documentation layout. Add custom sections and components to suit your needs. Dark mode. Switch to a low-light UI with the click of a button. Change colors with variables to match your branding.

Other features

Multilingual and i18n support

support Versioning documentation support

documentation support KaTeX math typesetting

math typesetting Mermaid diagrams and visualization

diagrams and visualization highlight.js syntax highlighting

Requirements

Doks uses npm to centralize dependency management, making it easy to update resources, build tooling, plugins, and build scripts:

Download and install Node.js (it includes npm) for your platform.

Get started

Start a new Doks project in three steps:

1. Create a new site

Doks is available as a child theme, and a starter theme:

Use the Doks child theme, if you do not plan to customize a lot, and/or need future Doks updates.

plan to customize a lot, and/or need future Doks updates. Use the Doks starter theme, if you plan to customize a lot, and/or do not need future Doks updates.

Not quite sure? Use the Doks child theme.

Doks child theme

git clone https://github.com/h-enk/doks-child-theme.git my-doks-site && cd my-doks-site

Doks starter theme

git clone https://github.com/h-enk/doks.git my-doks-site && cd my-doks-site

2. Install dependencies

npm install

3. Start development server

npm run start

Other commands

Doks comes with commands for common tasks.

Documentation

