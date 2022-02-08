openbase logo
@huston007/react-native-image-picker

by react-native-community
0.26.8 (see all)

🌄 A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.

Documentation
1

GitHub Stars

7.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

164

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Image Picker

A React Native module that allows you to select a photo/video from the device library or camera.

Make sure you're reading the doc applicable to your version, for example if your using version 3.8.0 go to tag 3.8.0 and read those docs. This doc is always that of main branch.

Also read version release notes for any breaking changes especially if you're updating the major version.

Install

yarn add react-native-image-picker

# RN >= 0.60
cd ios && pod install

# RN < 0.60
react-native link react-native-image-picker

Post-install Steps

iOS

Add the appropriate keys to your Info.plist,

If you are allowing user to select image/video from photos, add NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription.

If you are allowing user to capture image add NSCameraUsageDescription key also.

If you are allowing user to capture video add NSCameraUsageDescription add NSMicrophoneUsageDescription key also.

Android

No permissions required (saveToPhotos requires permission check).

Note: This library does not require Manifest.permission.CAMERA, if your app declares as using this permission in manifest then you have to obtain the permission before using launchCamera.

API Reference

Methods

import {launchCamera, launchImageLibrary} from 'react-native-image-picker';

launchCamera()

Launch camera to take photo or video.

launchCamera(options?, callback);

// You can also use as a promise without 'callback':
const result = await launchCamera(options?);

See Options for further information on options.

The callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.

launchImageLibrary

Launch gallery to pick image or video.

launchImageLibrary(options?, callback)

// You can also use as a promise without 'callback':
const result = await launchImageLibrary(options?);

See Options for further information on options.

The callback will be called with a response object, refer to The Response Object.

Options

OptioniOSAndroidDescription
mediaTypeOKOK'photo' or 'video' or 'mixed'(mixed supported only for launchImageLibrary, to pick an photo or video)
maxWidthOKOKTo resize the image
maxHeightOKOKTo resize the image
videoQualityOKOK'low', 'medium', or 'high' on iOS, 'low' or 'high' on Android
durationLimitOKOKVideo max duration in seconds
qualityOKOK0 to 1, photos
cameraTypeOKOK'back' or 'front'. May not be supported in few android devices
includeBase64OKOKIf true, creates base64 string of the image (Avoid using on large image files due to performance)
includeExtraOKOKIf true, will include extra data which requires library permissions to be requested (i.e. exif data)
saveToPhotosOKOK(Boolean) Only for launchCamera, saves the image/video file captured to public photo
selectionLimitOKOKDefault is 1, use 0 to allow any number of files. Only iOS version >= 14 support 0 and also it supports providing any integer value

The Response Object

keyiOSAndroidDescription
didCancelOKOKtrue if the user cancelled the process
errorCodeOKOKCheck ErrorCode for all error codes
errorMessageOKOKDescription of the error, use it for debug purpose only
assetsOKOKArray of the selected media, refer to Asset Object

Asset Object

keyiOSAndroidPhoto/VideoRequires PermissionsDescription
base64OKOKPHOTO ONLYNOThe base64 string of the image (photos only)
uriOKOKBOTHNOThe file uri in app specific cache storage. Except when picking video from Android gallery where you will get read only content uri, to get file uri in this case copy the file to app specific storage using any react-native library
widthOKOKBOTHNOAsset dimensions
heightOKOKBOTHNOAsset dimensions
fileSizeOKOKBOTHNOThe file size
typeOKOKBOTHNOThe file type
fileNameOKOKBOTHNOThe file name
durationOKOKVIDEO ONLYNOThe selected video duration in seconds
bitrate---OKVIDEO ONLYNOThe average bitrate (in bits/sec) of the selected video, if available. (Android only)
timestampOKOKBOTHYESTimestamp of the asset. Only included if 'includeExtra' is true
idOKOKBOTHYESlocal identifier of the photo or video. On Android, this is the same as fileName

Note on file storage

Image/video captured via camera will be stored in temporary folder so will be deleted any time, so don't expect it to persist. Use saveToPhotos: true (default is false) to save the file in the public photos. saveToPhotos requires WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission on Android 28 and below (You have to obtain the permission, the library does not).

ErrorCode

CodeDescription
camera_unavailablecamera not available on device
permissionPermission not satisfied
othersother errors (check errorMessage for description)

License

MIT

