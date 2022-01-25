Client Side JavaScript toolkit for Auth0 API.
If you want to read the full API documentation of auth0.js, see here.
From CDN:
<!-- Latest patch release -->
<script src="https://cdn.auth0.com/js/auth0/9.19.0/auth0.min.js"></script>
From npm:
npm install auth0-js
After installing the
auth0-js module, you'll need bundle it up along with all of its dependencies.
Provides support for all the authentication flows.
var auth0 = new auth0.WebAuth({
domain: '{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}',
clientID: '{YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID}'
});
Parameters
All parameters can be considered optional unless otherwise stated.
|Option
|Type
|Description
domain
|string (required)
|Your Auth0 account domain such as
'example.auth0.com' or
'example.eu.auth0.com'.
clientID
|string (required)
|The Client ID found on your Application settings page.
redirectUri
|string
|The URL where Auth0 will call back to with the result of a successful or failed authentication. It must be added to the "Allowed Callback URLs" in your Auth0 Application's settings.
scope
|string
|The default scope used for all authorization requests.
audience
|string
|The default audience, used if requesting access to an API.
responseType
|string
|Response type for all authentication requests. It can be any space separated list of the values
code,
token,
id_token. If you don't provide a global
responseType, you will have to provide a
responseType for each method that you use.
responseMode
|string
|The default responseMode used, defaults to
'fragment'. The
parseHash method can be used to parse authentication responses using fragment response mode. Supported values are
query,
fragment and
form_post. The
query value is only supported when
responseType is
code.
_disableDeprecationWarnings
|boolean
|Indicates if deprecation warnings should be output to the browser console, defaults to
false.
maxAge
|number
|Used during token validation. Specifies the maximum elapsed time in seconds since the last time the user was actively authenticated by the authorization server. If the elapsed time is greater than this value, the token is considered invalid and the user must be re-authenticated.
leeway
|number
|Used during ID token validation. Specifies the number of seconds to account for clock skew when validating time-based claims such as
iat and
exp. The default is 60 seconds.
organization
|string
|The ID of the Organization to log in to (see Organizations)
invitation
|string
|The ID of the user invitation to accept. This is usually used in conjunction with the
organization parameter, and should be parsed from an invitation URL. (see Organizations)
Redirects to the
/authorize endpoint to start an authentication/authorization transaction. Auth0 will call back to your application with the results at the specified
redirectUri.
Note: The default scope for this method is
openid profile email.
auth0.authorize({
audience: 'https://mystore.com/api/v2',
scope: 'read:order write:order',
responseType: 'token',
redirectUri: 'https://example.com/auth/callback'
});
Parses a URL hash fragment to extract the result of an Auth0 authentication response.
Note: This method requires that your tokens are signed with RS256. Please check our Migration Guide for more information.
auth0.parseHash({ hash: window.location.hash }, function (err, authResult) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
// The contents of authResult depend on which authentication parameters were used.
// It can include the following:
// authResult.accessToken - access token for the API specified by `audience`
// authResult.expiresIn - string with the access token's expiration time in seconds
// authResult.idToken - ID token JWT containing user profile information
auth0.client.userInfo(authResult.accessToken, function (err, user) {
// Now you have the user's information
});
});
Allows you to acquire a new token from Auth0 for a user who already has an SSO session established against Auth0 for your domain. If the user is not authenticated, the authentication result will be empty and you'll receive an error like this:
{error: 'login_required'}.The method accepts any valid OAuth2 parameters that would normally be sent to
/authorize.
Everything happens inside an iframe, so it will not reload your application or redirect away from it.
auth0.checkSession(
{
audience: 'https://mystore.com/api/v2',
scope: 'read:order write:order'
},
function (err, authResult) {
// Authentication tokens or error
}
);
The contents of
authResult are identical to those returned by
parseHash().
Important: If you're not using the hosted login page to do social logins, you have to use your own social connection keys. If you use Auth0's dev keys, you'll always get
login_required as an error when calling
checkSession.
Important: Because there is no redirect in this method,
responseType: 'code' is not supported and will throw an error.
Remember to add the URL where the authorization request originates from to the Allowed Web Origins list of your Auth0 Application in the Dashboard under your Applications's Settings.
Authenticates a user with username and password in a realm using
/oauth/token. This will not initialize a SSO session at Auth0, hence can not be used along with silent authentication.
auth0.client.login(
{
realm: 'Username-Password-Authentication', //connection name or HRD domain
username: 'info@auth0.com',
password: 'areallystrongpassword',
audience: 'https://mystore.com/api/v2',
scope: 'read:order write:order'
},
function (err, authResult) {
// Auth tokens in the result or an error
}
);
The contents of
authResult are identical to those returned by
parseHash().
onRedirecting hook
When using
login to log in using a username and password, Auth0.js initially makes a call to Auth0 to get a login ticket, before sending that login ticket to the
/authorize endpoint to be exchanged for tokens. You are able to specify an
onRedirecting hook here to handle when Auth0.js is about to redirect to the
/authorize endpoint, for the purposes of executing some custom code (analytics, etc).
To do this, specify the
onRedirecting function in the options and ensure that the
done callback is called when you are finished executing your custom code. Otherwise, authentication will be blocked.
auth0.client.login(
{
realm: 'Username-Password-Authentication', //connection name or HRD domain
username: 'info@auth0.com',
password: 'areallystrongpassword',
onRedirecting: function (done) {
// Your custom code here
done();
}
},
function (err, authResult) {
// Auth tokens in the result or an error
}
);
Provides an API client for the Auth0 Authentication API.
var auth0 = new auth0.Authentication({
domain: '{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}',
clientID: '{YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID}'
});
Builds and returns the
/authorize url in order to initialize a new authN/authZ transaction. https://auth0.com/docs/api/authentication#database-ad-ldap-passive-
Builds and returns the Logout url in order to initialize a new authN/authZ transaction. https://auth0.com/docs/api/authentication#logout
Makes a call to the
oauth/token endpoint with
password grant type. https://auth0.com/docs/api-auth/grant/password
Makes a call to the
oauth/token endpoint with
https://auth0.com/oauth/grant-type/password-realm grant type.
Makes a call to the
oauth/token endpoint.
Makes a call to the
/userinfo endpoint and returns the user profile.
Provides an API Client for the Auth0 Management API (only methods meant to be used from the client with the user token). You should use an
access_token with the
https://YOUR_DOMAIN.auth0.com/api/v2/ audience to make this work. For more information, read the user management section of the Auth0.js documentation.
For information on how to implement Passwordless Login with this SDK, please read Passwordless Login on Auth0 Docs.
var auth0 = new auth0.Management({
domain: '{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}',
token: '{ACCESS_TOKEN_FROM_THE_USER}'
});
Organizations is a set of features that provide better support for developers who build and maintain SaaS and Business-to-Business (B2B) applications.
To log in to a specific organization, pass the ID of the organization as the
organization parameter when creating the
WebAuth client:
var webAuth = new WebAuth({
domain: '{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}',
clientID: '{YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID}',
organization: '{YOUR_AUTH0_ORGANIZATION_ID}'
});
You can also specify an organization when calling
authorize:
webAuth.authorize({
organization: '{YOUR_AUTH0_ORGANIZATION_ID}'
});
Accept a user invitation through the SDK by creating a route within your application that can handle the user invitation URL, and log the user in by passing the
organization and
invitation parameters from this URL. You can either use
authorize or
popup.authorize as needed.
var url = new URL(invitationUrl)
var params = new URLSearchParams(url.search);
if (organization && invitation) {
webAuth.authorize({
organization: params.get('organization')
invitation: params.get('invitation')
});
}
For a complete reference and examples please check our docs.
If you need help migrating to v9, please refer to the v9 Migration Guide.
If you need help migrating to v8, please refer to the v8 Migration Guide.
Run
npm install to set up the environment.
Run
npm start to point your browser to
https://localhost:3000/ to verify the example page works.
Run
npm test to run the test suite.
Run
npm run ci:test to run the tests that ci runs.
Run
npm run test:watch to run the test suite while you work.
Run
npm run test:coverage to run the test suite with coverage report.
Run
npm run lint to run the linter and check code styles.
Run
npm install && npm run build && npm run test:es-check:es5 && npm run test:es-check:es2015:module to check for JS incompatibility.
See .circleci/config.yml for additional checks that might be run as part of circleci integration tests.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
For auth0 related questions/support please use the Support Center.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.