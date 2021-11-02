If you find this useful, please consider supporting my work with a donation.
A JavaScript object merge/validation utility where you can define a different merge and validation strategy for each key. This is helpful when you need to validate complex data structures and then merge them in a way that is more complex than
Object.assign().
You can install using either npm:
npm install @humanwhocodes/object-schema
Or Yarn:
yarn add @humanwhocodes/object-schema
Use CommonJS to get access to the
ObjectSchema constructor:
const { ObjectSchema } = require("@humanwhocodes/object-schema");
const schema = new ObjectSchema({
// define a definition for the "downloads" key
downloads: {
required: true,
merge(value1, value2) {
return value1 + value2;
},
validate(value) {
if (typeof value !== "number") {
throw new Error("Expected downloads to be a number.");
}
}
},
// define a strategy for the "versions" key
version: {
required: true,
merge(value1, value2) {
return value1.concat(value2);
},
validate(value) {
if (!Array.isArray(value)) {
throw new Error("Expected versions to be an array.");
}
}
}
});
const record1 = {
downloads: 25,
versions: [
"v1.0.0",
"v1.1.0",
"v1.2.0"
]
};
const record2 = {
downloads: 125,
versions: [
"v2.0.0",
"v2.1.0",
"v3.0.0"
]
};
// make sure the records are valid
schema.validate(record1);
schema.validate(record2);
// merge together (schema.merge() accepts any number of objects)
const result = schema.merge(record1, record2);
// result looks like this:
const result = {
downloads: 75,
versions: [
"v1.0.0",
"v1.1.0",
"v1.2.0",
"v2.0.0",
"v2.1.0",
"v3.0.0"
]
};
Instead of specifying a
merge() method, you can specify one of the following strings to use a default merge strategy:
"assign" - use
Object.assign() to merge the two values into one object.
"overwrite" - the second value always replaces the first.
"replace" - the second value replaces the first if the second is not
undefined.
For example:
const schema = new ObjectSchema({
name: {
merge: "replace",
validate() {}
}
});
Instead of specifying a
validate() method, you can specify one of the following strings to use a default validation strategy:
"array" - value must be an array.
"boolean" - value must be a boolean.
"number" - value must be a number.
"object" - value must be an object.
"object?" - value must be an object or null.
"string" - value must be a string.
"string!" - value must be a non-empty string.
For example:
const schema = new ObjectSchema({
name: {
merge: "replace",
validate: "string"
}
});
If you are defining a key that is, itself, an object, you can simplify the process by using a subschema. Instead of defining
merge() and
validate(), assign a
schema key that contains a schema definition, like this:
const schema = new ObjectSchema({
name: {
schema: {
first: {
merge: "replace",
validate: "string"
},
last: {
merge: "replace",
validate: "string"
}
}
}
});
schema.validate({
name: {
first: "n",
last: "z"
}
});
If the merge strategy for a key returns
undefined, then the key will not appear in the final object. For example:
const schema = new ObjectSchema({
date: {
merge() {
return undefined;
},
validate(value) {
Date.parse(value); // throws an error when invalid
}
}
});
const object1 = { date: "5/5/2005" };
const object2 = { date: "6/6/2006" };
const result = schema.merge(object1, object2);
console.log("date" in result); // false
If you'd like the presence of one key to require the presence of another key, you can use the
requires property to specify an array of other properties that any key requires. For example:
const schema = new ObjectSchema();
const schema = new ObjectSchema({
date: {
merge() {
return undefined;
},
validate(value) {
Date.parse(value); // throws an error when invalid
}
},
time: {
requires: ["date"],
merge(first, second) {
return second;
},
validate(value) {
// ...
}
}
});
// throws error: Key "time" requires keys "date"
schema.validate({
time: "13:45"
});
In this example, even though
date is an optional key, it is required to be present whenever
time is present.
BSD 3-Clause