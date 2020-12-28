:octocat: A simple API that returns number of Github trending repositories and developers.
Credits: Illustration by unDraw
API status is available at uptimerobot.
See the full API documentation in Apiary.
How to scrape any website and build an API using cheerio.js
Receive an array of trending repositories.
URL Endpoint:
https://ghapi.huchen.dev/repositories?language=javascript&since=weekly
Parameters:
language: optional, list trending repositories of certain programming languages, possible values are listed here.
since: optional, default to
daily, possible values:
daily,
weekly and
monthly.
spoken_language_code: optional, list trending repositories of certain spoken languages (e.g English, Chinese), possible values are listed here.
Response:
[
...
{
"author": "google",
"name": "gvisor",
"avatar": "https://github.com/google.png",
"url": "https://github.com/google/gvisor",
"description": "Container Runtime Sandbox",
"language": "Go",
"languageColor": "#3572A5",
"stars": 3320,
"forks": 118,
"currentPeriodStars": 1624,
"builtBy": [
{
"href": "https://github.com/viatsko",
"avatar": "https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/376065",
"username": "viatsko"
}
]
}
...
]
Note that GitHub trending page sometimes is empty, in that case this API returns
[]in response, your application should be able to handle it or read from previous cache.
Receive an array of trending developers.
URL Endpoint:
https://ghapi.huchen.dev/developers?language=javascript&since=weekly
Parameters:
language: optional, list trending repositories of certain programming languages, possible values are listed here.
since: optional, default to
daily, possible values:
daily,
weekly and
monthly.
Response:
[
{
"username": "google",
"name": "Google",
"type": "organization",
"url": "https://github.com/google",
"avatar": "https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/1342004",
"repo": {
"name": "traceur-compiler",
"description": "Traceur is a JavaScript.next-to-JavaScript-of-today compiler",
"url": "https://github.com/google/traceur-compiler"
}
}
]
typecould be
organizationor
user.
URL Endpoint:
https://ghapi.huchen.dev/languages
Response:
[
{
"urlParam": "1c-enterprise",
"name": "1C Enterprise"
},
{
"urlParam": "abap",
"name": "ABAP"
},
{
"urlParam": "abnf",
"name": "ABNF"
},
{
"urlParam": "actionscript",
"name": "ActionScript"
}
]
URL Endpoint:
https://ghapi.huchen.dev/spoken_languages
Response:
[
{
"urlParam": "ab",
"name": "Abkhazian"
},
{
"urlParam": "aa",
"name": "Afar"
},
{
"urlParam": "af",
"name": "Afrikaans"
},
{
"urlParam": "ak",
"name": "Akan"
}
]
You could also use the API as a NPM package.
$ npm install --save @huchenme/github-trending
import {
languages,
spokenLanguages,
fetchRepositories,
fetchDevelopers,
} from '@huchenme/github-trending';
fetchRepositories({ language: 'ruby', since: 'monthly' }).then(
(repositories) => {
console.log(repositories);
}
);
fetchDevelopers({ language: 'javascript' }).then((developers) => {
console.log(developers);
});
console.log(languages);
console.log(spokenLanguages);
List all languages
[
{
urlParam: '1c-enterprise',
name: '1C Enterprise',
},
{
urlParam: 'abap',
name: 'ABAP',
},
{
urlParam: 'abnf',
name: 'ABNF',
},
{
urlParam: 'actionscript',
name: 'ActionScript',
},
];
List all spoken languages
[
{
urlParam: 'ab',
name: 'Abkhazian',
},
{
urlParam: 'aa',
name: 'Afar',
},
{
urlParam: 'af',
name: 'Afrikaans',
},
{
urlParam: 'ak',
name: 'Akan',
},
];
You can develop by using docker.
$ docker build -t github-trending-api .
$ docker run -d --rm -p 8000:8888 github-trending-api:latest
MIT