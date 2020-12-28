Github Unofficial Trending API

:octocat: A simple API that returns number of Github trending repositories and developers.



REST API

Trending Repositories

Receive an array of trending repositories.

URL Endpoint:

https://ghapi.huchen.dev/repositories?language=javascript&since=weekly

Parameters:

language : optional , list trending repositories of certain programming languages, possible values are listed here.

: , list trending repositories of certain programming languages, possible values are listed here. since : optional , default to daily , possible values: daily , weekly and monthly .

: , default to , possible values: , and . spoken_language_code : optional, list trending repositories of certain spoken languages (e.g English, Chinese), possible values are listed here.

Response:

[ ... { "author" : "google" , "name" : "gvisor" , "avatar" : "https://github.com/google.png" , "url" : "https://github.com/google/gvisor" , "description" : "Container Runtime Sandbox" , "language" : "Go" , "languageColor" : "#3572A5" , "stars" : 3320 , "forks" : 118 , "currentPeriodStars" : 1624 , "builtBy" : [ { "href" : "https://github.com/viatsko" , "avatar" : "https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/376065" , "username" : "viatsko" } ] } ... ]

Note that GitHub trending page sometimes is empty, in that case this API returns [] in response, your application should be able to handle it or read from previous cache.

Trending Developers

Receive an array of trending developers.

URL Endpoint:

https://ghapi.huchen.dev/developers?language=javascript&since=weekly

Parameters:

language : optional , list trending repositories of certain programming languages, possible values are listed here.

: , list trending repositories of certain programming languages, possible values are listed here. since : optional, default to daily , possible values: daily , weekly and monthly .

Response:

[ { "username" : "google" , "name" : "Google" , "type" : "organization" , "url" : "https://github.com/google" , "avatar" : "https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/1342004" , "repo" : { "name" : "traceur-compiler" , "description" : "Traceur is a JavaScript.next-to-JavaScript-of-today compiler" , "url" : "https://github.com/google/traceur-compiler" } } ]

type could be organization or user .

List Languages

URL Endpoint:

https://ghapi.huchen.dev/languages

Response:

[ { "urlParam" : "1c-enterprise" , "name" : "1C Enterprise" }, { "urlParam" : "abap" , "name" : "ABAP" }, { "urlParam" : "abnf" , "name" : "ABNF" }, { "urlParam" : "actionscript" , "name" : "ActionScript" } ]

List Spoken Languages

URL Endpoint:

https://ghapi.huchen.dev/spoken_languages

Response:

[ { "urlParam" : "ab" , "name" : "Abkhazian" }, { "urlParam" : "aa" , "name" : "Afar" }, { "urlParam" : "af" , "name" : "Afrikaans" }, { "urlParam" : "ak" , "name" : "Akan" } ]

NPM Package

You could also use the API as a NPM package.

Install

$ npm install --save @huchenme/github-trending

Usage

import { languages, spokenLanguages, fetchRepositories, fetchDevelopers, } from '@huchenme/github-trending' ; fetchRepositories({ language : 'ruby' , since : 'monthly' }).then( ( repositories ) => { console .log(repositories); } ); fetchDevelopers({ language : 'javascript' }).then( ( developers ) => { console .log(developers); }); console .log(languages); console .log(spokenLanguages);

API

languages

List all languages

[ { urlParam : '1c-enterprise' , name : '1C Enterprise' , }, { urlParam : 'abap' , name : 'ABAP' , }, { urlParam : 'abnf' , name : 'ABNF' , }, { urlParam : 'actionscript' , name : 'ActionScript' , }, ];

spokenLanguages

List all spoken languages

[ { urlParam : 'ab' , name : 'Abkhazian' , }, { urlParam : 'aa' , name : 'Afar' , }, { urlParam : 'af' , name : 'Afrikaans' , }, { urlParam : 'ak' , name : 'Akan' , }, ];

Receive an array of trending repositories.

params:

language : possible values are the the ones from languages or just find here.

: possible values are the the ones from or just find here. since : daily , weekly or monthly , default to daily .

: , or , default to . spokenLanguageCode : possible values are the the ones from spokenLanguages or just find here.

[ ... { author : 'google' , name : 'gvisor' , avatar : 'https://github.com/google.png' , url : 'https://github.com/google/gvisor' , description : 'Container Runtime Sandbox' , language : 'Go' , languageColor : '#3572A5' , stars : 3320 , forks : 118 , currentPeriodStars : 1624 , "builtBy" : [ { "href" : "https://github.com/viatsko" , "avatar" : "https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/376065" , "username" : "viatsko" } ] } ... ]

Receive an array of trending developers.

params:

language : possible values are the the ones from languages or just find here.

: possible values are the the ones from or just find here. since : daily , weekly or monthly , default to daily .

[ ... { username : 'google' , name : 'Google' , type : 'organization' , url : 'https://github.com/google' , avatar : 'https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/1342004' , repo : { name : 'traceur-compiler' , description : 'Traceur is a JavaScript.next-to-JavaScript-of-today compiler' , url : 'https://github.com/google/traceur-compiler' } } ... ]

docker

You can develop by using docker.

docker build -t github-trending-api . docker run -d --rm -p 8000:8888 github-trending-api:latest

