NodeJS v3 HubSpot API SDK(Client) files

Sample apps

Installing

npm install @hubspot/api-client

Instantiate client

const hubspot = require ( '@hubspot/api-client' ) const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY })

You can also authenticate via token:

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN })

You can provide developer API key. There is no need to create separate client instances for using endpoints with API key and Developer API key support.

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ developerApiKey : YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY, developerApiKey : YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, developerApiKey : YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })

To change the base path:

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, basePath : 'https://some-url' })

To add custom headers to all request:

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, defaultHeaders : { 'My-header' : 'test-example' }, })

If you're an app developer, you can also instantiate a client and obtain a new accessToken with your app details and a refresh_token:

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client() return hubspotClient.oauth.tokensApi .createToken( 'refresh_token' , undefined , undefined , YOUR_CLIENT_ID, YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET, YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN) .then( ( results ) => { console .log(results) hubspotClient.setAccessToken(results.accessToken) return hubspotClient.crm.companies.basicApi.getPage() })

Bottleneck is used for rate limiting. To override the default settings, pass a limiterOptions object when instantiating the client. Bottleneck options can be found here. Please note that Apps using OAuth are only subject to a limit of 100 requests every 10 seconds. Limits related to the API Add-on don't apply. Default settings for the limiter are:

const DEFAULT_LIMITER_OPTIONS = { minTime : 1000 / 9 , maxConcurrent : 6 , id : 'hubspot-client-limiter' , }

Additional limiter created for search requests with following default setting:

const DEFAULT_SEARCH_LIMITER_OPTIONS = { minTime : 550 , maxConcurrent : 3 , id : 'search-hubspot-client-limiter' , }

For search limiter settings provided in limiterOptions merged with DEFAULT_SEARCH_LIMITER_OPTIONS, so it's not possible to change 'minTime' & 'maxConcurrent' values and id would always have prefix 'search-'.

It's possible to turn off rate limiting:

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, useLimiter : false , })

It's possible to turn on retry for failed requests with statuses 429 or 5xx. To turn on/off Configurable Retries use numberOfApiCallRetries option on Client instance creation. numberOfApiCallRetries could be set to a numberfrom 0 - 6. If numberOfApiCallRetries is set to a number greater than 0 it means that if any API Call receives ISE5xx this call will be retried after a delay 200 * retryNumber ms and if 429 (Rate limit is exceeded) is returned for "TEN_SECONDLY_ROLLING" the call will be retried after a delay 10 sec. Number of retries will not exceed numberOfApiCallRetries value.

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, numberOfApiCallRetries : NumberOfRetries.Six, })

It's possible to create client instance with Interceptors functions which would be called and awaited before request is made:

const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, interceptors : [interceptorFn1, interceptorFn2], })

Usage

All methods return a promise. The success includes the serialized to JSON body and response objects. Use the API method via:

hubspotClient.crm.contacts.basicApi .getPage(limit, after, properties, associations, archived) .then( ( results ) => { console .log(results) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err) })

const contactObj = { properties : { firstname : yourValue, lastname : yourValue, }, } const companyObj = { properties : { domain : yourValue, name : yourValue, }, } const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY }) const createContactResponse = await hubspotClient.crm.contacts.basicApi.create(contactObj) const createCompanyResponse = await hubspotClient.crm.companies.basicApi.create(companyObj) await hubspotClient.crm.companies.associationsApi.create( createCompanyResponse.id, 'contacts' , createContactResponse.id, 'company_to_contact` )

const dealObj = { id : yourId, properties : { amount : yourValue, }, } const dealObj2 = { id : yourId, properties : { amount : yourValue, }, } const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY }) await hubspotClient.crm.deals.batchApi.update({ inputs : [dealObj, dealObj2] })

first option with fs.ReadStream

const hubspot = require ( '@hubspot/api-client' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY }) const importRequest = { name : 'test_import' , files : [ { fileName : `test.csv` , fileImportPage : { hasHeader : true , columnMappings : [ { columnName : 'First Name' , propertyName : 'firstname' , columnObjectType : 'CONTACT' , }, { columnName : 'Email' , propertyName : 'email' , columnObjectType : 'CONTACT' , }, ], }, }, ], } const importFilePath = `./test.csv` const importFileReadStream = fs.createReadStream(importFilePath) const result = await hubspotClient.crm.imports.coreApi.create( JSON .stringify(importRequest), importFileReadStream) console .log( JSON .stringify(result))

second option with RequestDetailedFile

const hubspot = require ( '@hubspot/api-client' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY }) const importRequest = { name : 'test_import' , files : [ { fileName : `test.csv` , fileImportPage : { hasHeader : true , columnMappings : [ { columnName : 'First Name' , propertyName : 'firstname' , columnObjectType : 'CONTACT' , }, { columnName : 'Email' , propertyName : 'email' , columnObjectType : 'CONTACT' , }, ], }, }, ], } const importFilePath = `./test.csv` const importFileConfig = { value : fs.readFileSync(importFilePath), options : { filename : 'test.csv' , contentType : 'text/csv' , }, } const result = await hubspotClient.crm.imports.coreApi.create( JSON .stringify(importRequest), importFileConfig) console .log( JSON .stringify(result))

Only 3 FilterGroups with max 3 Filters are supported.

Despite 'sorts' is an array, however, currently, only one sort parameter is supported.

In JS 'sort' it's possible to set as:

< propertyName > - returned results will be sorted by provided property name in 'ASCENDING' order. e.g: 'hs_object_id' < stringified sort object > - returned results will be sorted by provided property name and sort direction. e.g: JSON.stringify({ propertyName: 'hs_object_id', direction: 'ASCENDING' }) or JSON.stringify({ propertyName: 'hs_object_id', direction: 'DESCENDING' }) < sort object > - returned results will be sorted by provided property name and sort direction. e.g: { propertyName: 'hs_object_id', direction: 'ASCENDING' } or { propertyName: 'hs_object_id', direction: 'DESCENDING' }

In TS works only the first two options.

after for initial search should be set as 0

const filter = { propertyName : 'createdate' , operator : 'GTE' , value : Date .now() - 30 * 60000 } const filterGroup = { filters : [filter] } const sort = JSON .stringify({ propertyName : 'createdate' , direction : 'DESCENDING' }) const query = 'test' const properties = [ 'createdate' , 'firstname' , 'lastname' ] const limit = 100 const after = 0 const publicObjectSearchRequest = { filterGroups : [filterGroup], sorts : [sort], query, properties, limit, after, } const result = await hubspotClient.crm.contacts.searchApi.doSearch(publicObjectSearchRequest) console .log( JSON .stringify(result))

Get all:

getAll method is available for all major objects (Companies, Contacts, Deals, LineItems, Products, Quotes & Tickets) and works like

const allContacts = await hubspotClient.crm.contacts.getAll()

Please note that pagination is used under the hood to get all results.

OAuth

Obtain your authorization url

const clientId = 'your_client_id' const redirectUri = 'take_me_to_the_ballpark' const scope = 'some scopes' const uri = hubspotClient.oauth.getAuthorizationUrl(clientId, redirectUri, scope)

Obtain an access token from an authorization_code

return hubspotClient.oauth.tokensApi.createToken( 'authorization_code' , code, YOUR_REDIRECT_URI, YOUR_CLIENT_ID, YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET, ).then(...)

CMS

Get audit logs

const auditLogsResponse = await hubspotClient.cms.auditLogs.defaultApi.getPage()

Not wrapped endpoint(s)

It is possible to access the hubspot request method directly, it could be handy if client doesn't have implementation for some endpoint yet. Exposed request method benefits by having all configured client params.

hubspotClient.apiRequest({ method : 'PUT' , path : '/some/api/not/wrapped/yet' , body : { key : 'value' }, })

Typescript

You may use this library in your Typescript project via:

import * as hubspot from '@hubspot/api-client' const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY, developerApiKey: YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })

License

Apache 2.0

Contributing

Install project dependencies with

npm install

You can run the tests by executing:

npm run test

You can check the TypeScript code by running:

npm run lint

If there is a linting error based on formatting, you can run the command below to auto-correct the formatting: