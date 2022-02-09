NodeJS v3 HubSpot API SDK(Client) files
Please, take a look at our Sample apps
npm install @hubspot/api-client
const hubspot = require('@hubspot/api-client')
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY })
You can also authenticate via token:
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN })
You can provide developer API key. There is no need to create separate client instances for using endpoints with API key and Developer API key support.
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ developerApiKey: YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY, developerApiKey: YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, developerApiKey: YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })
To change the base path:
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, basePath: 'https://some-url' })
To add custom headers to all request:
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({
accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN,
defaultHeaders: { 'My-header': 'test-example' },
})
If you're an app developer, you can also instantiate a client and obtain a new accessToken with your app details and a refresh_token:
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client()
return hubspotClient.oauth.tokensApi
.createToken('refresh_token', undefined, undefined, YOUR_CLIENT_ID, YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET, YOUR_REFRESH_TOKEN)
.then((results) => {
console.log(results)
// this assigns the accessToken to the client, so your client is ready
// to use
hubspotClient.setAccessToken(results.accessToken)
return hubspotClient.crm.companies.basicApi.getPage()
})
Bottleneck is used for rate limiting. To override the default settings, pass a
limiterOptions object when instantiating the client. Bottleneck options can be found here.
Please note that Apps using OAuth are only subject to a limit of 100 requests every 10 seconds. Limits related to the API Add-on don't apply.
Default settings for the limiter are:
const DEFAULT_LIMITER_OPTIONS = {
minTime: 1000 / 9,
maxConcurrent: 6,
id: 'hubspot-client-limiter',
}
Additional limiter created for search requests with following default setting:
const DEFAULT_SEARCH_LIMITER_OPTIONS = {
minTime: 550,
maxConcurrent: 3,
id: 'search-hubspot-client-limiter',
}
For search limiter settings provided in
limiterOptions merged with DEFAULT_SEARCH_LIMITER_OPTIONS, so it's not possible to change 'minTime' & 'maxConcurrent' values and
id would always have prefix 'search-'.
It's possible to turn off rate limiting:
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({
accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN,
useLimiter: false,
})
It's possible to turn on retry for failed requests with statuses 429 or 5xx. To turn on/off Configurable Retries use numberOfApiCallRetries option on Client instance creation. numberOfApiCallRetries could be set to a numberfrom 0 - 6. If numberOfApiCallRetries is set to a number greater than 0 it means that if any API Call receives ISE5xx this call will be retried after a delay 200 * retryNumber ms and if 429 (Rate limit is exceeded) is returned for "TEN_SECONDLY_ROLLING" the call will be retried after a delay 10 sec. Number of retries will not exceed numberOfApiCallRetries value.
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({
accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN,
numberOfApiCallRetries: NumberOfRetries.Six,
})
It's possible to create client instance with Interceptors functions which would be called and awaited before request is made:
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({
accessToken: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN,
interceptors: [interceptorFn1, interceptorFn2],
})
All methods return a promise. The success includes the serialized to JSON body and response objects. Use the API method via:
hubspotClient.crm.contacts.basicApi
.getPage(limit, after, properties, associations, archived)
.then((results) => {
console.log(results)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(err)
})
const contactObj = {
properties: {
firstname: yourValue,
lastname: yourValue,
},
}
const companyObj = {
properties: {
domain: yourValue,
name: yourValue,
},
}
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY })
const createContactResponse = await hubspotClient.crm.contacts.basicApi.create(contactObj)
const createCompanyResponse = await hubspotClient.crm.companies.basicApi.create(companyObj)
await hubspotClient.crm.companies.associationsApi.create(
createCompanyResponse.id,
'contacts',
createContactResponse.id,
'company_to_contact`
)
const dealObj = {
id: yourId,
properties: {
amount: yourValue,
},
}
const dealObj2 = {
id: yourId,
properties: {
amount: yourValue,
},
}
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY })
await hubspotClient.crm.deals.batchApi.update({ inputs: [dealObj, dealObj2] })
const hubspot = require('@hubspot/api-client')
const fs = require('fs')
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY })
const importRequest = {
name: 'test_import',
files: [
{
fileName: `test.csv`,
fileImportPage: {
hasHeader: true,
columnMappings: [
{
columnName: 'First Name',
propertyName: 'firstname',
columnObjectType: 'CONTACT',
},
{
columnName: 'Email',
propertyName: 'email',
columnObjectType: 'CONTACT',
},
],
},
},
],
}
const importFilePath = `./test.csv`
const importFileReadStream = fs.createReadStream(importFilePath)
const result = await hubspotClient.crm.imports.coreApi.create(JSON.stringify(importRequest), importFileReadStream)
console.log(JSON.stringify(result))
const hubspot = require('@hubspot/api-client')
const fs = require('fs')
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY })
const importRequest = {
name: 'test_import',
files: [
{
fileName: `test.csv`,
fileImportPage: {
hasHeader: true,
columnMappings: [
{
columnName: 'First Name',
propertyName: 'firstname',
columnObjectType: 'CONTACT',
},
{
columnName: 'Email',
propertyName: 'email',
columnObjectType: 'CONTACT',
},
],
},
},
],
}
const importFilePath = `./test.csv`
const importFileConfig = {
value: fs.readFileSync(importFilePath),
options: {
filename: 'test.csv',
contentType: 'text/csv',
},
}
const result = await hubspotClient.crm.imports.coreApi.create(JSON.stringify(importRequest), importFileConfig)
console.log(JSON.stringify(result))
Only 3 FilterGroups with max 3 Filters are supported.
Despite 'sorts' is an array, however, currently, only one sort parameter is supported.
In JS 'sort' it's possible to set as:
In TS works only the first two options.
after for initial search should be set as 0
const filter = { propertyName: 'createdate', operator: 'GTE', value: Date.now() - 30 * 60000 }
const filterGroup = { filters: [filter] }
const sort = JSON.stringify({ propertyName: 'createdate', direction: 'DESCENDING' })
const query = 'test'
const properties = ['createdate', 'firstname', 'lastname']
const limit = 100
const after = 0
const publicObjectSearchRequest = {
filterGroups: [filterGroup],
sorts: [sort],
query,
properties,
limit,
after,
}
const result = await hubspotClient.crm.contacts.searchApi.doSearch(publicObjectSearchRequest)
console.log(JSON.stringify(result))
getAll method is available for all major objects (Companies, Contacts, Deals, LineItems, Products, Quotes & Tickets) and works like
const allContacts = await hubspotClient.crm.contacts.getAll()
Please note that pagination is used under the hood to get all results.
const clientId = 'your_client_id'
const redirectUri = 'take_me_to_the_ballpark'
const scope = 'some scopes'
const uri = hubspotClient.oauth.getAuthorizationUrl(clientId, redirectUri, scope)
return hubspotClient.oauth.tokensApi.createToken(
'authorization_code',
code, // the code you received from the oauth flow
YOUR_REDIRECT_URI,
YOUR_CLIENT_ID,
YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET,
).then(...)
const auditLogsResponse = await hubspotClient.cms.auditLogs.defaultApi.getPage()
It is possible to access the hubspot request method directly, it could be handy if client doesn't have implementation for some endpoint yet. Exposed request method benefits by having all configured client params.
hubspotClient.apiRequest({
method: 'PUT',
path: '/some/api/not/wrapped/yet',
body: { key: 'value' },
})
You may use this library in your Typescript project via:
import * as hubspot from '@hubspot/api-client'
const hubspotClient = new hubspot.Client({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY, developerApiKey: YOUR_DEVELOPER_API_KEY })
Apache 2.0
Install project dependencies with
npm install
You can run the tests by executing:
npm run test
You can check the TypeScript code by running:
npm run lint
If there is a linting error based on formatting, you can run the command below to auto-correct the formatting:
npm run prettier:write