http.Agent implementations
This module provides a function that returns proxying
http.Agent instances to
use based off of a given proxy URI. If no URI is provided, then
proxy-from-env is used to get the URI
from
$HTTP_PROXY,
$HTTPS_PROXY and
$NO_PROXY among others.
An LRU cache is used so that
http.Agent instances are transparently re-used for
subsequent HTTP requests to the same proxy server.
The currently implemented protocol mappings are listed in the table below:
|Protocol
|Proxy Agent for
http requests
|Proxy Agent for
https requests
|Example
http
|http-proxy-agent
|https-proxy-agent
http://proxy-server-over-tcp.com:3128
https
|http-proxy-agent
|https-proxy-agent
https://proxy-server-over-tls.com:3129
socks(v5)
|socks-proxy-agent
|socks-proxy-agent
socks://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050 (username & password are optional)
socks5
|socks-proxy-agent
|socks-proxy-agent
socks5://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050 (username & password are optional)
socks4
|socks-proxy-agent
|socks-proxy-agent
socks4://some-socks-proxy.com:9050
pac
|pac-proxy-agent
|pac-proxy-agent
pac+http://www.example.com/proxy.pac
Install with
npm:
$ npm install proxy-agent
var http = require('http');
var ProxyAgent = require('proxy-agent');
// HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS proxy to use
var proxyUri = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.43.102:3128';
var opts = {
method: 'GET',
host: 'jsonip.org',
path: '/',
// this is the important part!
// If no proxyUri is specified, then https://www.npmjs.com/package/proxy-from-env
// is used to get the proxyUri.
agent: new ProxyAgent(proxyUri)
};
// the rest works just like any other normal HTTP request
http.get(opts, onresponse);
function onresponse (res) {
console.log(res.statusCode, res.headers);
res.pipe(process.stdout);
}
Returns an
http.Agent instance based off of the given proxy
opts or URI
string. An LRU cache is used, so the same
http.Agent instance will be
returned if identical args are passed in.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.