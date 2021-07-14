openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pa

@httptoolkit/proxy-agent

by Nathan Rajlich
5.0.1-socks-lookup-fix.0 (see all)

Maps proxy protocols to `http.Agent` implementations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

proxy-agent

Maps proxy protocols to http.Agent implementations

Build Status

This module provides a function that returns proxying http.Agent instances to use based off of a given proxy URI. If no URI is provided, then proxy-from-env is used to get the URI from $HTTP_PROXY, $HTTPS_PROXY and $NO_PROXY among others.

An LRU cache is used so that http.Agent instances are transparently re-used for subsequent HTTP requests to the same proxy server.

The currently implemented protocol mappings are listed in the table below:

ProtocolProxy Agent for http requestsProxy Agent for https requestsExample
httphttp-proxy-agenthttps-proxy-agenthttp://proxy-server-over-tcp.com:3128
httpshttp-proxy-agenthttps-proxy-agenthttps://proxy-server-over-tls.com:3129
socks(v5)socks-proxy-agentsocks-proxy-agentsocks://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050 (username & password are optional)
socks5socks-proxy-agentsocks-proxy-agentsocks5://username:password@some-socks-proxy.com:9050 (username & password are optional)
socks4socks-proxy-agentsocks-proxy-agentsocks4://some-socks-proxy.com:9050
pacpac-proxy-agentpac-proxy-agentpac+http://www.example.com/proxy.pac

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install proxy-agent

Example

var http = require('http');
var ProxyAgent = require('proxy-agent');

// HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS proxy to use
var proxyUri = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.43.102:3128';

var opts = {
  method: 'GET',
  host: 'jsonip.org',
  path: '/',
  // this is the important part!
  // If no proxyUri is specified, then https://www.npmjs.com/package/proxy-from-env
  // is used to get the proxyUri.
  agent: new ProxyAgent(proxyUri)
};

// the rest works just like any other normal HTTP request
http.get(opts, onresponse);

function onresponse (res) {
  console.log(res.statusCode, res.headers);
  res.pipe(process.stdout);
}

API

new ProxyAgent(Object|String opts|uri)

Returns an http.Agent instance based off of the given proxy opts or URI string. An LRU cache is used, so the same http.Agent instance will be returned if identical args are passed in.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial