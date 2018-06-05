openbase logo
@htmlacademy/editorconfig-cli

by htmlacademy
1.0.0 (see all)

Command line interface (CLI) for .editorconfig (http://editorconfig.org)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

editorconfig-cli

Simple command line interface (CLI) for .editorconfig based on the node-lintspaces module. Uses .editorconfig by default from current directory. To change default location use -e argument. Supports GLOB format.

Install

$ npm install -g @htmlacademy/editorconfig-cli

Help

zeckson@mac ~/d/editorconfig-cli (master)> editorconfig-cli --help                                                                                  19:20:07

  Usage: editorconfig-cli [options] <file ... or 'glob'>

  Options:

    -h, --help                              output usage information
    -e, --editorconfig <file>               pass .editorconfig (by default it will look in './.editorconfig')
    -i, --ignores <profile-name or regexp>  ignoring profiles. Like ('js-comments'|'java-comments'|'xml-comments'|'html-comments'|...). Defaults are 'js-comments'|'html-comments'
    -j, --json <file>                       load GLOBs from JSON file. If no input passed, then it tries to find array in package.json
    -x, --exclude <regexp>                  exclude files by pattern. Default 'normalize.*'
    -v, --verbose                           verbose output

Example Commands

Check all JavaScript files recursively, using ./.editorconfig as settings:

editorconfig-cli **/*.js

The same as above but with GLOB format:

editorconfig-cli '**/*.js'

Load GLOBs from package.json and exclude normalize.* by default:

Format of JSON with GLOBs:

glob.json
{
  "editorconfig-cli": [
                          "./*.html",
                          "./*.json",
                          "./img/**/*.svg",
                          "./js/**/*.js",
                          "./less/**/*.less",
                          "./sass/**/*.{sass,scss}",
                          "./postcss/**/*.{css,pcss}"
                        ]
}

Pass glob.json to CLI:

editorconfig-cli -j glob.json

Ignores

lintspaces supports built-in ignores.

Using built in ignores can be done like so:

editorconfig-cli -i 'js-comments' -i 'c-comments'

If parameters are omitted, then js-comments and html-comments are used.

