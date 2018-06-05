Simple command line interface (CLI) for .editorconfig based on the node-lintspaces module.
Uses
.editorconfig by default from current directory. To change default location use
-e argument.
Supports GLOB format.
$ npm install -g @htmlacademy/editorconfig-cli
zeckson@mac ~/d/editorconfig-cli (master)> editorconfig-cli --help 19:20:07
Usage: editorconfig-cli [options] <file ... or 'glob'>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-e, --editorconfig <file> pass .editorconfig (by default it will look in './.editorconfig')
-i, --ignores <profile-name or regexp> ignoring profiles. Like ('js-comments'|'java-comments'|'xml-comments'|'html-comments'|...). Defaults are 'js-comments'|'html-comments'
-j, --json <file> load GLOBs from JSON file. If no input passed, then it tries to find array in package.json
-x, --exclude <regexp> exclude files by pattern. Default 'normalize.*'
-v, --verbose verbose output
Check all JavaScript files recursively, using
./.editorconfig as settings:
editorconfig-cli **/*.js
The same as above but with GLOB format:
editorconfig-cli '**/*.js'
Load GLOBs from
package.json and exclude
normalize.* by default:
Format of JSON with GLOBs:
glob.json
{
"editorconfig-cli": [
"./*.html",
"./*.json",
"./img/**/*.svg",
"./js/**/*.js",
"./less/**/*.less",
"./sass/**/*.{sass,scss}",
"./postcss/**/*.{css,pcss}"
]
}
Pass
glob.json to CLI:
editorconfig-cli -j glob.json
lintspaces supports built-in ignores.
Using built in ignores can be done like so:
editorconfig-cli -i 'js-comments' -i 'c-comments'
If parameters are omitted, then
js-comments and
html-comments are used.