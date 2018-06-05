Simple command line interface (CLI) for .editorconfig based on the node-lintspaces module. Uses .editorconfig by default from current directory. To change default location use -e argument. Supports GLOB format.

Install

$ npm install -g /editorconfig-cli

Help

zeckson ~ /d/ editorconfig-cli (master)> editorconfig-cli --help 19 : 20 : 07 Usage: editorconfig-cli [options] <file ... or 'glob' > Options: -h, --help output usage information -e, --editorconfig <file> pass .editorconfig (by default it will look in './.editorconfig' ) -i, --ignores <profile-name or regexp> ignoring profiles. Like ( 'js-comments' | 'java-comments' | 'xml-comments' | 'html-comments' |...). Defaults are 'js-comments' | 'html-comments' -j, --json <file> load GLOBs from JSON file. If no input passed, then it tries to find array in package.json -x, --exclude <regexp> exclude files by pattern. Default 'normalize.*' -v, --verbose verbose output

Example Commands

Check all JavaScript files recursively, using ./.editorconfig as settings:

editorconfig-cli * */* .js

The same as above but with GLOB format:

editorconfig-cli '**/*.js'

Load GLOBs from package.json and exclude normalize.* by default:

Format of JSON with GLOBs:

glob.json { "editorconfig-cli" : [ "./*.html" , "./*.json" , "./img/**/*.svg" , "./js/**/*.js" , "./less/**/*.less" , "./sass/**/*.{sass,scss}" , "./postcss/**/*.{css,pcss}" ] }

Pass glob.json to CLI:

editorconfig-cli -j glob .json

Ignores

lintspaces supports built-in ignores.

Using built in ignores can be done like so:

editorconfig-cli - i 'js-comments' - i 'c-comments'