Infinite Scroll and Occlusion at > 60FPS
vertical-collection is an
ember-addon that is part of the
smoke-and-mirrors framework. It
focuses on improving initial and re-render performance in high-stress situations by providing a
component for performant lists and
svelte renders to match a core belief:
Don't render the universe, render the scene.
Your web page is a universe, your viewport is the scene. Much like you wouldn't expect a video game to render out-of-scene content, your application should smartly cull the content it doesn't need to care about. Trimming excess content lets the browser perform both initial renders and re-renders at far higher frame-rates, as the only content it needs to focus on for layout is the content the user can see.
vertical-collection augments your existing app, it doesn't ask you to rewrite layouts or logic in order to use it.
It will try its best to allow you to keep the conventions, structures, and layouts you want.
ember install @html-next/vertical-collection
{{#vertical-collection
items
tagName='ul'
estimateHeight=50
staticHeight=false
bufferSize=1
renderAll=false
renderFromLast=false
idForFirstItem=idForFirstItem
firstReached=(action firstReached)
lastReached=(action lastReached)
firstVisibleChanged=(action firstVisibleChanged)
lastVisibleChanged=(action lastVisibleChanged)
as |item i|}}
<li>
{{item.number}} {{i}}
</li>
{{/vertical-collection}}
firstReached - Triggered when scroll reaches the first element in the collection
lastReached- Triggered when scroll reaches the last element in the collection
firstVisibleChanged - Triggered when the first element in the viewport changes
lastVisibleChanged - Triggered when the last element in the viewport changes
vertical-collection version
|Supported Ember versions
|Supported Node versions
^v1.x.x
v1.12.0 - v3.8.x
?
^v2.x.x
v2.8.0 - v3.26.x
v12 - ?
^v3.x.x
v2.18.0+
v14+
Infinite scroll that remains performant even for very long lists is easily achievable
with the
vertical-collection.
It works via a scrollable div or scrollable body.
If it can be trimmer, smoke-and-mirrors likes to trim it.
For updated documentation and demos see http://html-next.github.io/vertical-collection/
Make sure you register the test waiter from ember-raf-scheduler. So
ember-test-helpers's
wait is aware of the scheduled updates.
An example can be found here
This project is licensed under the MIT License.