An EXPERIMENTAL Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also known as Hot Reloading) for React components.
This plugin is not 100% stable. We're hoping to land a v1 release soon - please help us by reporting any issues you've encountered!
Ensure that you are using at least the minimum supported versions of this plugin's peer dependencies - older versions unfortunately do not contain code to orchestrate "Fast Refresh", and thus cannot be made compatible.
We recommend using the following versions:
Dependency
Version
react
16.13.0+ or
17.x
react-dom
16.13.0+ or
17.x
react-refresh
0.10.0+
webpack
4.46.0+ or
5.2.0+
react-three-fiber,
react-pdf,
ink)
To ensure full support of "Fast Refresh" with components rendered by custom renderers,
you should ensure the renderer you're using depends on a recent version of
react-reconciler.
We recommend version
0.25.0 or above, but any versions above
0.22.0 should work.
If the renderer is not compatible, please file them an issue instead.
With all prerequisites met, you can install this plugin using your package manager of choice:
# if you prefer npm
npm install -D @pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin react-refresh
# if you prefer yarn
yarn add -D @pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin react-refresh
# if you prefer pnpm
pnpm add -D @pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin react-refresh
The
react-refresh package (from the React team) is a required peer dependency of this plugin.
We recommend using version
0.10.0 or above.
TypeScript support is available out-of-the-box for those who use
webpack.config.ts.
Our exported types however depends on
type-fest, so you'll have to add it as a
devDependency:
# if you prefer npm
npm install -D type-fest
# if you prefer yarn
yarn add -D type-fest
# if you prefer pnpm
pnpm add -D type-fest
📝 Note:
type-fest@2.xonly supports Node.js v12.20 or above. If you're using an older version of Node.js, please install
type-fest@1.x.
For most setups, we recommend integrate using
babel-loader.
It covers the most use cases and is officially supported by the React team.
The example below will assume you're using
webpack-dev-server.
If you haven't done so, set up your development Webpack configuration for Hot Module Replacement (HMR).
const isDevelopment = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
mode: isDevelopment ? 'development' : 'production',
devServer: {
hot: true,
},
};
webpack-hot-middleware
const webpack = require('webpack');
const isDevelopment = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
mode: isDevelopment ? 'development' : 'production',
plugins: [isDevelopment && new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin()].filter(Boolean),
};
webpack-plugin-serve
const { WebpackPluginServe } = require('webpack-plugin-serve');
const isDevelopment = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
mode: isDevelopment ? 'development' : 'production',
plugins: [isDevelopment && new WebpackPluginServe()].filter(Boolean),
};
Then, add the
react-refresh/babel plugin to your Babel configuration and this plugin to your Webpack configuration.
const ReactRefreshWebpackPlugin = require('@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin');
const isDevelopment = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
mode: isDevelopment ? 'development' : 'production',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.[jt]sx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: require.resolve('babel-loader'),
options: {
plugins: [isDevelopment && require.resolve('react-refresh/babel')].filter(Boolean),
},
},
],
},
],
},
plugins: [isDevelopment && new ReactRefreshWebpackPlugin()].filter(Boolean),
};
📝 Note:
Ensure both the Babel transform (
react-refresh/babel) and this plugin are enabled only in
developmentmode!
ts-loader
⚠️ Warning: This is an un-official integration maintained by the community.
Install
react-refresh-typescript.
Ensure your TypeScript version is at least 4.0.
# if you prefer npm
npm install -D react-refresh-typescript
# if you prefer yarn
yarn add -D react-refresh-typescript
# if you prefer pnpm
pnpm add -D react-refresh-typescript
Then, instead of wiring up
react-refresh/babel via
babel-loader,
you can wire-up
react-refresh-typescript with
ts-loader:
const ReactRefreshWebpackPlugin = require('@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin');
const ReactRefreshTypeScript = require('react-refresh-typescript');
const isDevelopment = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
mode: isDevelopment ? 'development' : 'production',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.[jt]sx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: require.resolve('ts-loader'),
options: {
getCustomTransformers: () => ({
before: [isDevelopment && ReactRefreshTypeScript()].filter(Boolean),
}),
transpileOnly: isDevelopment,
},
},
],
},
],
},
plugins: [isDevelopment && new ReactRefreshWebpackPlugin()].filter(Boolean),
};
ts-loaderwon't work with HMR unless
transpileOnlyis set to
true. You should use
ForkTsCheckerWebpackPluginif you need typechecking during development.
swc-loader
⚠️ Warning: This is an un-official integration maintained by the community.
Ensure your
@swc/core version is at least
1.2.86.
It is also recommended to use
swc-loader version
0.1.13 or above.
Then, instead of wiring up
react-refresh/babel via
babel-loader,
you can wire-up
swc-loader and use the
refresh transform:
const ReactRefreshWebpackPlugin = require('@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin');
const isDevelopment = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
mode: isDevelopment ? 'development' : 'production',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.[jt]sx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: require.resolve('swc-loader'),
options: {
jsc: {
transform: {
react: {
development: isDevelopment,
refresh: isDevelopment,
},
},
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
plugins: [isDevelopment && new ReactRefreshWebpackPlugin()].filter(Boolean),
};
Starting from version
0.1.13,
swc-loaderwill set the
developmentoption based on Webpack's
modeoption.
swcwon't enable fast refresh when
developmentis
false.
For more information on how to set up "Fast Refresh" with different integrations, please check out our examples.
This plugin integrates with the most common Webpack HMR solutions to surface errors during development - in the form of an error overlay.
By default,
webpack-dev-server is used,
but you can set the
overlay.sockIntegration option to match what you're using.
The supported versions are as follows:
|Dependency
|Version
webpack-dev-server
3.6.0+ or
4.x
webpack-hot-middleware
2.x
webpack-plugin-serve
0.x or
1.x
Please refer to the API docs for all available options.
Please refer to the Troubleshooting guide for FAQs and resolutions to common issues.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.