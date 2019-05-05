Introduction

Recent web applications are mainly for mobile environments. Therefore window UI is no longer mainstream. However, window UI is still useful for professional web applications for PC environments. This package is an implementation of window UI for PC environment as a Vue Component.

Features

Window component for vue2

Windows are draggable

Automatic z-index control

Resizable

z-index group

Configurable color theme

Built-in 3 color themes

Open / Close animation

Tested on Safari10, Chrome60, Firefox55, IE11, Edge38 For PCs

iOS Support 🎉

Usage

Install

npm install --save @hscmap/vue-window

Setup

ES6 / TypeScript

import Vue from 'vue' import * as VueWindow from '@hscmap/vue-window' Vue.use(VueWindow)

CommonJS

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) Vue.use( require ( '@hscmap/vue-window' ))

Example

< template > < hsc-window-style-metal > < hsc-window title = "Window 1" > Parameters: < fieldset > < legend > α </ legend > < input type = "range" /> </ fieldset > < fieldset > < legend > β </ legend > < input type = "range" /> </ fieldset > </ hsc-window > </ hsc-window-style-metal > </ template >

Other examples are available here.

see also @hscmap/vue-menu. This is a menu UI component for vue2 with the same color themes.

Contributing

Any comments, suggestions or PRs are welcome 😀