Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

241

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-window

Introduction

Recent web applications are mainly for mobile environments. Therefore window UI is no longer mainstream. However, window UI is still useful for professional web applications for PC environments. This package is an implementation of window UI for PC environment as a Vue Component.

Working Demo

Features

  • Window component for vue2
  • Windows are draggable
  • Automatic z-index control
  • Resizable
  • z-index group
  • Configurable color theme
  • Built-in 3 color themes
  • Open / Close animation
  • Tested on Safari10, Chrome60, Firefox55, IE11, Edge38 For PCs
  • iOS Support 🎉

Screenshot

Usage

Install

npm install --save @hscmap/vue-window

Setup

ES6 / TypeScript

import Vue from 'vue'
import * as VueWindow from '@hscmap/vue-window'

Vue.use(VueWindow)

CommonJS

var Vue = require('vue')
Vue.use(require('@hscmap/vue-window'))

Example

<template>
    <hsc-window-style-metal>
        <hsc-window title="Window 1" >
            Parameters:
            <fieldset>
                <legend>&alpha;</legend>
                <input type="range" />
            </fieldset>
            <fieldset>
                <legend>&beta;</legend>
                <input type="range" />
            </fieldset>
        </hsc-window>
    </hsc-window-style-metal>
</template>

Other examples are available here.

see also @hscmap/vue-menu. This is a menu UI component for vue2 with the same color themes.

Contributing

Any comments, suggestions or PRs are welcome 😀

