Recent web applications are mainly for mobile environments. Therefore window UI is no longer mainstream. However, window UI is still useful for professional web applications for PC environments. This package is an implementation of window UI for PC environment as a Vue Component.
npm install --save @hscmap/vue-window
import Vue from 'vue'
import * as VueWindow from '@hscmap/vue-window'
Vue.use(VueWindow)
var Vue = require('vue')
Vue.use(require('@hscmap/vue-window'))
<template>
<hsc-window-style-metal>
<hsc-window title="Window 1" >
Parameters:
<fieldset>
<legend>α</legend>
<input type="range" />
</fieldset>
<fieldset>
<legend>β</legend>
<input type="range" />
</fieldset>
</hsc-window>
</hsc-window-style-metal>
</template>
Other examples are available here.
see also @hscmap/vue-menu. This is a menu UI component for vue2 with the same color themes.
Any comments, suggestions or PRs are welcome 😀