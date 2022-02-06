This repository contains a collection of useful c++ libraries compiled to WASM for (re)use in Node JS, Web Browsers and JavaScript Libraries:
Built with:
The simplest way to include this project is via NPM:
npm install --save @hpcc-js/wasm
To call
dot-wasm without installing:
npx -p @hpcc-js/wasm dot-wasm [file | 'dot']
To install the global command
dot-wasm via NPM:
npm install --global @hpcc-js/wasm
Usage: dot-wasm [options] fileOrDot
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-K, --layout Set layout engine (circo | dot | fdp | sfdp | neato | osage |
patchwork | twopi). By default, dot is used.
-T, --format Set output language to one of the supported formats (svg, dot,
json, dot_json, xdot_json, plain, plain-ext). By default, svg
is produced.
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
dot-wasm -K neato -T xdot ./input.dot Execute NEATO layout and outputs XDOT
format.
@hpcc-js/wasm includes the following files in its
dist folder:
index.js /
index.min.js files: Exposes all the available APIs for all WASM files.
graphvizlib.wasm
expatlib.wasm
Important: WASM files are dynamically loaded at runtime (this is a browser / emscripten requirement), which has a few implications for the consumer:
Pros:
Cons:
fetch and loading pages via
file:// URN, so for testing / development work you will need to run a test web server.
Utility functions relating to @hpcc-js/wasm as a package
If url is specified, sets the default location for all WASM files. If url is not specified it returns the current url (defaults to
undefined).
Global variable for setting default WASM location, this is an alternative to wasmFolder
graphvizlib.wasm)
GraphViz WASM library, see graphviz.org for c++ details. While this package is similar to Viz.js, it employs a completely different build methodology taken from GraphControl.
The GraphViz library comes in two flavours
graphviz namespace, where each API function is asynchrounous and returns a
Promise<string>.
graphvizSync asynchrounous function which returns a
Promise<GraphvizSync> which is a mirror instance of
graphviz, where each API function is synchrounous and returns a
string.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>GraphViz WASM</title>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@hpcc-js/wasm/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<script>
var hpccWasm = window["@hpcc-js/wasm"];
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="placeholder"></div>
<div id="placeholder2"></div>
<script>
const dot = `
digraph G {
node [shape=rect];
subgraph cluster_0 {
style=filled;
color=lightgrey;
node [style=filled,color=white];
a0 -> a1 -> a2 -> a3;
label = "Hello";
}
subgraph cluster_1 {
node [style=filled];
b0 -> b1 -> b2 -> b3;
label = "World";
color=blue
}
start -> a0;
start -> b0;
a1 -> b3;
b2 -> a3;
a3 -> a0;
a3 -> end;
b3 -> end;
start [shape=Mdiamond];
end [shape=Msquare];
}
`;
// Asynchronous call to layout
hpccWasm.graphviz.layout(dot, "svg", "dot").then(svg => {
const div = document.getElementById("placeholder");
div.innerHTML = svg;
});
hpccWasm.graphvizSync().then(graphviz => {
const div = document.getElementById("placeholder2");
// Synchronous call to layout
div.innerHTML = graphviz.layout(dot, "svg", "dot");
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Returns the Graphviz Version.
# layout(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _layoutEngine_][, ext]) · <>
Performs layout for the supplied dotSource, see The DOT Language for specification.
outputFormat supports the following options:
See Output Formats for more information.
layoutEngine supports the following options:
See Layout manual pages for more information.
ext optional "extra params":
array of
{
path: string; // The path for the image.
width: string; // Width of Image
height: string; // Height of Image
}
array of
{
path: string; // The path for the file.
data: string; // The data for the file.
}
string specifying the location of wasm file.
XHR or
fetch.
For example passing a web hosted Image to GraphViz:
hpccWasm.graphviz.layout('digraph { a[image="https://.../image.png"]; }', "svg", "dot", {
images: [{
path: "https://.../image.png",
width: "272px",
height: "92px"
}]
}).then(svg => {
document.getElementById("placeholder").innerHTML = svg;
}).catch(err => console.error(err.message));
# circo(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs circo layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "circo");.
# dot(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs dot layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "dot");.
# fdp(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs fdp layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "fdp");.
# sfdp(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs sfdp layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "sfdp");.
# neato(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs neato layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "neato");.
# osage(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs osage layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "osage");.
# patchwork(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs patchwork layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "patchwork");.
# twopi(dotSource[, outputFormat][, _ext_]) · <>
Convenience function that performs twopi layout, is equivalent to
layout(dotSource, outputFormat, "twopi");.
# graphvizSync([wasmFolder], [wasmBinary]) · <>
Returns a
Promise<GraphvizSync>, once resolved provides a synchronous variant of the above methods. Has an optional
wasmFolder argument to override the default wasmFolder location and optional
wasmBinary to short circuit the wasm downloading process.
expatlib.wasm)
Expat WASM library, provides a simplified wrapper around the Expat XML Parser library, see libexpat.github.io for c++ details.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>GraphViz WASM</title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@hpcc-js/wasm/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<script>
var hpccWasm = window["@hpcc-js/wasm"];
</script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
const xml = `
<root>
<child xxx="yyy">content</child>
</root>
`;
var callback = {
startElement(tag, attrs) { console.log("start", tag, attrs); },
endElement(tag) { console.log("end", tag); },
characterData(content) { console.log("characterData", content); }
};
hpccWasm.parse(xml, callback);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Returns the Expat Version.
Parses the XML with suitable callbacks.
Note: characterData may get called several times for a single tag element.
Building is supported on both Linux (tested with Ubuntu 20.04) and Windows with WSL enabled (Ubuntu-20.04). Building in other environments should work, but may be missing certain prerequisites.
These are then known required OS dependencies (see ./docker/ubuntu-dev.dockerfile for test script):
sudo apt-get install -y curl
sudo curl --silent --location https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
sudo apt-get install -y build-essential
sudo apt-get install -y git cmake wget
sudo apt-get install -y gcc-multilib g++-multilib pkg-config autoconf bison libtool flex zlib1g-dev
sudo apt-get install -y python3 python3-pip
git clone https://github.com/hpcc-systems/hpcc-js-wasm.git
cd hpcc-js-wasm
npm ci
npm run install-build-deps
npm run build
Note: The
install-build-deps downloads the following dependencies:
This has been made a manual step as the downloads are quite large and the auto-configuration can be time consuming.
It is worth noting that
npm run clean will only clean any artifacts associated with the build, but won't clean clean any of the third party dependencies. To remove those for a "full clean", run:
npm run clean-build-deps