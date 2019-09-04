NOTE: this library is based on @martin_hotell's rex-tils library and his article Improved Redux type safety with TypeScript 2.8.
Instead of telling the program what types it should use, types are inferred from the implementation, so type checker gets out of our way!
yarn add @housinganywhere/safe-redux
npm i @housinganywhere/safe-redux
Define the actions:
// src/pages/MyPage/actions.ts
import { ActionsUnion, createAction } from '@housinganywhere/safe-redux';
export const INC = '[counter] increment';
export const DEC = '[counter] decrement';
export const INC_BY = '[counter] increment_by';
export const WITH_META = '[counter] with_meta';
export const Actions = {
inc: () => createAction(INC),
dec: () => createAction(DEC),
incBY: (by: number) => createAction(INC_BY, by),
withMeta: (by: number, meta: string) => createAction(WITH_META, by, meta),
};
export type Actions = ActionsUnion<typeof Actions>;
export type ActionTypes =
| typeof INC
| typeof DEC
| typeof INC_BY
| typeof WITH_META;
Handle the actions:
// src/pages/MyPage/reducer.ts
import { handleActions, Handler } from '@housinganywhere/safe-redux';
import { User } from '../types';
import { INC, DEC, INC_BY, WITH_META, Actions, ActionTypes } from './actions';
interface State {
count: number;
}
const initialState: State = {
count: 0,
};
// `Handler` type can be used when you don't want to define the handlers inline
const handleIncBy: Handler<State, typeof INC_BY, Actions> = (
{ count },
{ payload },
) => ({ count: count + payload });
const reducer = handleActions<State, ActionTypes, Actions>(
{
[INC]: ({ count }) => ({ count: count + 1 }),
[DEC]: ({ count }) => ({ count: count - 1 }),
[INC_BY]: handleIncBy,
[WITH_META]: ({ count }, { payload }) => ({ count: count + payload }),
},
initialState,
);
export default reducer;
safe-redux also provides some type utils to work with Redux.
BindAction
Changes the return type of an action creator to
void. In the context of a
component the only important part of an action is the types of it's arguments.
We don't rely on the return type.
// src/pages/MyPage/actions.ts
import { ActionsUnion, createAction } from '@housinganywhere/safe-redux';
export const INC = '[counter] increment';
export const DEC = '[counter] decrement';
export const INC_BY = '[counter] increment_BY';
export const Actions = {
incBy: (by: number) => createAction(INC_BY, { by }),
};
export type Actions = ActionsUnion<typeof Actions>;
// src/pages/MyPage/MyPage.container.ts
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { BindAction } from '@housinganywhere/safe-redux';
import { Actions } from './actions';
import MyPage from './MyPage';
interface StateProps {
count: number;
}
interface DispatchProps {
incBy: BindAction<typeof Actions.incBy>; // (arg: number) => void
}
type MyPageProps = StateProps & DispatchProps;
export default connect<StateProps, DispatchProps>(
(s) => ({ count: s.count }),
{ incBy: Actions.incBy },
)(MyPage);
rex-tils
createAction are compliant with
flux-standard-actions,
meaning they have an
error property set to
true when the payload is
instanceof Error and might have a
meta property.
handleActions to create type safe reducers.
safe-redux only exports a few functions and types:
createAction and
handleActions.
Action,
ActionsUnion,
ActionsOfType,
Handler and
BindAction.