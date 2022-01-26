openbase logo
rw

@houshuang/react-webcam

by Moz Morris
0.5.0 (see all)

Webcam component

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-webcam

Build Status downloads

DEMO: https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/JLZdoP

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-webcam

Webcam component for React. See http://caniuse.com/#feat=stream for browser compatibility.

Note: Browsers will throw an error if the page is loaded from insecure origin. I.e. Use https.

Installation

# with npm
npm install react-webcam

# with yarn
yarn add react-webcam

Demo

https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/JLZdoP

Usage

import React from "react";
import Webcam from "react-webcam";

const WebcamComponent = () => <Webcam />;

Props

The props here are specific to this component but one can pass any prop to the underlying video tag eg className, style, muted, etc

proptypedefaultnotes
audiobooleanfalseenable/disable audio
audioConstraintsobjectMediaStreamConstraint(s) for the audio
forceScreenshotSourceSizebooleanfalseuses size of underlying source video stream (and thus ignores other size related props)
imageSmoothingbooleantruepixel smoothing of the screenshot taken
mirroredbooleanfalseshow camera preview and get the screenshot mirrored
minScreenshotHeightnumbermin height of screenshot
minScreenshotWidthnumbermin width of screenshot
onUserMediafunctionnoopcallback for when component receives a media stream
onUserMediaErrorfunctionnoopcallback for when component can't receive a media stream with MediaStreamError param
screenshotFormatstring'image/webp'format of screenshot
screenshotQualitynumber0.92quality of screenshot(0 to 1)
videoConstraintsobjectMediaStreamConstraints(s) for the video

Methods

getScreenshot - Returns a base64 encoded string of the current webcam image. Example:

https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/gOOoqpw

You may also pass in an optional dimensions object:

getScreenshot({width: 1920, height: 1080});

The Constraints

We can build a constraints object by passing it to the videoConstraints prop. This gets passed into getUserMedia method. Please take a look at the MDN docs to get an understanding how this works.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaDevices/getUserMedia https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Media_Streams_API/Constraints

As an example take a look at this CodePen demo https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/GRpEQwK?editors=0010 which shows how to build a custom aspect ratio for the video.

const videoConstraints = {
  width: 1280,
  height: 720,
  facingMode: "user"
};

const WebcamCapture = () => {
  const webcamRef = React.useRef(null);

  const capture = React.useCallback(
    () => {
      const imageSrc = webcamRef.current.getScreenshot();
    },
    [webcamRef]
  );

  return (
    <>
      <Webcam
        audio={false}
        height={720}
        ref={webcamRef}
        screenshotFormat="image/jpeg"
        width={1280}
        videoConstraints={videoConstraints}
      />
      <button onClick={capture}>Capture photo</button>
    </>
  );
};

Capturing video

It is posible to capture video with <Webcam /> using the MediaStream Recording API.

You can find an example https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0010.

Choosing a camera

User/Selfie/forward facing camera

class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const videoConstraints = {
      facingMode: "user"
    };

    return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
  }
}

Environment/Facing-Out camera

class WebcamCapture extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const videoConstraints = {
      facingMode: { exact: "environment" }
    };

    return <Webcam videoConstraints={videoConstraints} />;
  }
}

For more information on facingMode, please see the MDN web docs https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/MediaTrackConstraints/facingMode

Show all cameras by deviceId

const WebcamCapture = () => {
  const [deviceId, setDeviceId] = React.useState({});
  const [devices, setDevices] = React.useState([]);

  const handleDevices = React.useCallback(
    mediaDevices =>
      setDevices(mediaDevices.filter(({ kind }) => kind === "videoinput")),
    [setDevices]
  );

  React.useEffect(
    () => {
      navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then(handleDevices);
    },
    [handleDevices]
  );

  return (
    <>
      {devices.map((device, key) => (
          <div>
            <Webcam audio={false} videoConstraints={{ deviceId: device.deviceId }} />
            {device.label || `Device ${key + 1}`}
          </div>

        ))}
    </>
  );
};

Recording a stream

https://codepen.io/mozmorris/pen/yLYKzyp?editors=0011

Using within an iframe

The Webcam component will fail to load when used inside a cross-origin iframe in newer version of Chrome (> 64). In order to overcome this security restriction a special allow attribute needs to be added to the iframe tag specifying microphone and camera as the required permissions like in the below example:

<iframe src="https://my-website.com/page-with-webcam" allow="camera; microphone;"/>

License

MIT

