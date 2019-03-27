openbase logo
xe

@housfy/x-editable

by Vitaliy Potapov
1.5.1-patch1 (see all)

In-place editing with Twitter Bootstrap, jQuery UI or pure jQuery

Downloads/wk

106

GitHub Stars

6.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

X-editable

In-place editing with Twitter Bootstrap, jQuery UI or pure jQuery.

Contents

Live Demo

Visit X-editable demo to see all controls in action.

Installation

Manual download

Use links on X-editable home page.

Bower

bower install x-editable

CDN

Bootstrap 3 build:

<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap3-editable/css/bootstrap-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap3-editable/js/bootstrap-editable.min.js"></script>

Bootstrap 2 build:

<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap-editable/css/bootstrap-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap-editable/js/bootstrap-editable.min.js"></script>

jQuery UI build:

<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jqueryui-editable/css/jqueryui-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jqueryui-editable/js/jqueryui-editable.min.js"></script>

jQuery only build:

<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jquery-editable/css/jquery-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jquery-editable/js/jquery-editable-poshytip.min.js"></script>

Getting Started

How to start using X-editable is described on X-editable website.

Documentation

Documentation on all available widgets and code samples can be found on X-editable website.

Issue Tracker

Feel free to open issues. Please include working code sample in issue body. To save the time use these jsFiddle templates:

  1. jsFiddle Bootstrap 3
  2. jsFiddle Bootstrap 2
  3. jsFiddle jQuery-ui
  4. jsFiddle jQuery
    Your feedback is very appreciated!

Project Status

Not actively maintained.

Contribution

Please submit all Pull Requests to the develop branch. More details are in CONTRIBUTING.md.

Backers

Logo Flatlogic

Admin Dashboard Templates made with Vue, React and Angular by Flatlogic.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Vitaliy Potapov
Licensed under the MIT license.

