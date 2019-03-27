In-place editing with Twitter Bootstrap, jQuery UI or pure jQuery.
Visit X-editable demo to see all controls in action.
Use links on X-editable home page.
bower install x-editable
Bootstrap 3 build:
<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap3-editable/css/bootstrap-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap3-editable/js/bootstrap-editable.min.js"></script>
Bootstrap 2 build:
<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap-editable/css/bootstrap-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/bootstrap-editable/js/bootstrap-editable.min.js"></script>
jQuery UI build:
<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jqueryui-editable/css/jqueryui-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jqueryui-editable/js/jqueryui-editable.min.js"></script>
jQuery only build:
<link href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jquery-editable/css/jquery-editable.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/x-editable/1.5.0/jquery-editable/js/jquery-editable-poshytip.min.js"></script>
How to start using X-editable is described on X-editable website.
Documentation on all available widgets and code samples can be found on X-editable website.
Feel free to open issues. Please include working code sample in issue body. To save the time use these jsFiddle templates:
Not actively maintained.
Please submit all Pull Requests to the develop branch. More details are in CONTRIBUTING.md.
Admin Dashboard Templates made with Vue, React and Angular by Flatlogic.
Copyright (c) 2012 Vitaliy Potapov
Licensed under the MIT license.