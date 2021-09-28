Stimulus Webpack Helpers

Using Stimulus Webpack Helpers

Call webpack's require.context helper with the path to the folder containing your Stimulus controllers. Then, pass the resulting context to the Application#load method using the definitionsFromContext helper:

import { Application } from "@hotwired/stimulus" import { definitionsFromContext } from "@hotwired/stimulus-webpack-helpers" const application = Application.start() const context = require .context( "./controllers" , true , /\.js$/) application.load(definitionsFromContext(context)) window .Stimulus = application

