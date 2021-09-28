openbase logo
@hotwired/stimulus-webpack-helpers

by hotwired
1.0.1 (see all)

Webpack helpers for @hotwired/stimulus.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Stimulus Stimulus Webpack Helpers

Using Stimulus Webpack Helpers

Call webpack's require.context helper with the path to the folder containing your Stimulus controllers. Then, pass the resulting context to the Application#load method using the definitionsFromContext helper:

// src/application.js
import { Application } from "@hotwired/stimulus"
import { definitionsFromContext } from "@hotwired/stimulus-webpack-helpers"

const application = Application.start()
const context = require.context("./controllers", true, /\.js$/)
application.load(definitionsFromContext(context))
window.Stimulus = application

Getting Help & Contributing Back

Looking for the docs? Once you've read through the Handbook, consult the Stimulus Reference for API details.

Have a question about Stimulus? Connect with other Stimulus developers on the Hotwire Discourse community forum.

Find a bug? Head over to our issue tracker and we'll do our best to help. We love pull requests, too!

We expect all Stimulus contributors to abide by the terms of our Code of Conduct.

Acknowledgments

Stimulus is MIT-licensed open-source software from Basecamp, the creators of Ruby on Rails.

Continuous integration VMs generously provided by Sauce Labs.

© 2021 Basecamp, LLC.

