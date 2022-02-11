openbase logo
@hotosm/id

by openstreetmap
2.20.2

🆔 The easy-to-use OpenStreetMap editor in JavaScript.

Documentation
190

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

377

Package

Dependencies

24

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

iD - friendly JavaScript editor for OpenStreetMap

build

Basics

  • iD is a JavaScript OpenStreetMap editor.
  • It's intentionally simple. It lets you do the most basic tasks while not breaking other people's data.
  • It supports all popular modern desktop browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge.
  • iD is not yet designed for mobile browsers, but this is something we hope to add!
  • Data is rendered with d3.js.

Participate!

Come on in, the water's lovely. More help? Ping Martin Raifer/tyr_asd or bhousel on:

Prerequisites

  • Node.js version 12 or newer
  • git for your platform
    • Note for Windows users:
      • Edit $HOME\.gitconfig:
        Add these lines to avoid checking in files with CRLF newlines
        [core]
autocrlf = input

Installation

Note: Windows users should run these steps in a shell started with "Run as administrator". This is only necessary the first time so that the build process can create symbolic links.

To run the current development version of iD on your own computer:

Cloning the repository

The repository is reasonably large, and it's unlikely that you need the full history (~200 MB). If you are happy to wait for it all to download, run:

git clone https://github.com/openstreetmap/iD.git

To clone only the most recent version, instead use a 'shallow clone':

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/openstreetmap/iD.git

If you want to add in the full history later on, perhaps to run git blame or git log, run git fetch --depth=1000000

Building iD

  1. cd into the newly cloned project folder
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm run all
  4. Run npm start
  5. Open http://localhost:8080/ in a web browser

For guidance on building a packaged version, running tests, and contributing to development, see CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

iD is available under the ISC License. See the LICENSE.md file for more details.

iD also bundles portions of the following open source software.

Thank you

Initial development of iD was made possible by a grant of the Knight Foundation.

