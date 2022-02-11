release branch: https://ideditor-release.netlify.app
develop branch + latest translations: https://ideditor.netlify.com
v3-prototype branch: https://preview.ideditor.com/master
Come on in, the water's lovely. More help? Ping
Martin Raifer/
tyr_asd or
bhousel on:
#id channel)
#id channel)
irc.oftc.net, in
#osm-dev)
dev mailing list
git for your platform
$HOME\.gitconfig:
[core] autocrlf = input
Note: Windows users should run these steps in a shell started with "Run as administrator". This is only necessary the first time so that the build process can create symbolic links.
To run the current development version of iD on your own computer:
The repository is reasonably large, and it's unlikely that you need the full history (~200 MB). If you are happy to wait for it all to download, run:
git clone https://github.com/openstreetmap/iD.git
To clone only the most recent version, instead use a 'shallow clone':
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/openstreetmap/iD.git
If you want to add in the full history later on, perhaps to run
git blame or
git log, run
git fetch --depth=1000000
cd into the newly cloned project folder
npm install
npm run all
npm start
http://localhost:8080/ in a web browser
For guidance on building a packaged version, running tests, and contributing to development, see CONTRIBUTING.md.
iD is available under the ISC License. See the LICENSE.md file for more details.
iD also bundles portions of the following open source software.
Initial development of iD was made possible by a grant of the Knight Foundation.