Generic basic auth Authorization header field parser for whatever.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install basic-auth
var auth = require('basic-auth')
Get the basic auth credentials from the given request. The
Authorization
header is parsed and if the header is invalid,
undefined is returned,
otherwise an object with
name and
pass properties.
Parse a basic auth authorization header string. This will return an object
with
name and
pass properties, or
undefined if the string is invalid.
Pass a Node.js request object to the module export. If parsing fails
undefined is returned, otherwise an object with
.name and
.pass.
var auth = require('basic-auth')
var user = auth(req)
// => { name: 'something', pass: 'whatever' }
A header string from any other location can also be parsed with
auth.parse, for example a
Proxy-Authorization header:
var auth = require('basic-auth')
var user = auth.parse(req.getHeader('Proxy-Authorization'))
var http = require('http')
var auth = require('basic-auth')
var compare = require('tsscmp')
// Create server
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var credentials = auth(req)
// Check credentials
// The "check" function will typically be against your user store
if (!credentials || !check(credentials.name, credentials.pass)) {
res.statusCode = 401
res.setHeader('WWW-Authenticate', 'Basic realm="example"')
res.end('Access denied')
} else {
res.end('Access granted')
}
})
// Basic function to validate credentials for example
function check (name, pass) {
var valid = true
// Simple method to prevent short-circut and use timing-safe compare
valid = compare(name, 'john') && valid
valid = compare(pass, 'secret') && valid
return valid
}
// Listen
server.listen(3000)