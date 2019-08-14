This is normal
react-dom with some patches applied to be more
React-Hot-Loader friendly.
Use it to obtain more 🔥 dev experience.
There are just a few changed lines, see patch.js for details
yarn add @hot-loader/react-dom@YOUR_REACT_VERSION
Right now only 16.7.0+ versions are available
To use this version of React-dom you have to rewire your application
just configure your webpack to alias this package, instead of a real react-dom. See https://webpack.js.org/configuration/resolve/#resolve-alias
// webpack.conf
...
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-dom': '@hot-loader/react-dom'
}
}
...
You may set configuration to only use react-🔥-dom only in dev mode.
Use
alias field in
package.json to rewire your project. This will affect dev and production modes.
See https://github.com/parcel-bundler/parcel/pull/850
{
"alias": {
"react-dom": "@hot-loader/react-dom"
}
}
For any other build system, which may not support aliasing - use yarn name resolution. See https://twitter.com/sebmck/status/873958247304232961?lang=en for details.
yarn add react-dom@npm:@hot-loader/react-dom
React-hot-loader's webpack-loader could land necessary patches on build time. If you can use it instead of this package, if you can.
production bundle, exported by this package is identical to the original react-dom.production.min.js. It is safe to keep rewiring in production.
React is MIT licensed. This library is still react