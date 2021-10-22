This repository will host reusable react components made for the HospitalRun frontend. It's a place for designers and developers alike to collaborate quickly. This library makes up the text inputs, labels, etc of HospitalRun Frontend.
Install components:
npm install @hospitalrun/components
Install react-bootstrap:
npm install react-bootstrap
[Optional] You may need
node-sass if you want to import components'
.scss files:
npm install node-sass --save-dev
Contributions are always welcome. Before contributing please read our contributor guide.
cd components
npm install
npm run dev to build and watch for code changes
npm run storybook. Story book should open in a your default browser at http://localhost:6006.
Contribute to HospitalRun using GitHub Codespace a fully featured online development environment that will automatically: clone the repo, install the dependencies and start the webserver.
In order to optimize the workflow and to prevent multiple contributors working on the same issue without interactions, a contributor must ask to be assigned to an issue by one of the core team members: it's enough to ask it inside the specific issue.
This repo uses Conventional Commits. Commitizen is recommended for development. Once you have changes staged
you can run
git cz from the root directory in order to commit to the proper standards.
Alternatively, if you are using NPM 5.2+ you can use npx instead of installing globally:
npx git-cz
Released under the MIT license.