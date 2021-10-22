HospitalRun Components

This repository will host reusable react components made for the HospitalRun frontend. It's a place for designers and developers alike to collaborate quickly. This library makes up the text inputs, labels, etc of HospitalRun Frontend.

Install

Install components:

npm install @ hospitalrun / components

Install react-bootstrap:

npm install react-bootstrap

[Optional] You may need node-sass if you want to import components' .scss files:

npm install node-sass --save-dev

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome. Before contributing please read our contributor guide.

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Navigate to the cloned folder: cd components Install the dependencies: npm install Run npm run dev to build and watch for code changes In another window, run storybook npm run storybook . Story book should open in a your default browser at http://localhost:6006. You will be able to test components with storybook and enjoy live reloading!

Online one-click setup for contributing

Contribute to HospitalRun using GitHub Codespace a fully featured online development environment that will automatically: clone the repo, install the dependencies and start the webserver.

Working on an Issue

In order to optimize the workflow and to prevent multiple contributors working on the same issue without interactions, a contributor must ask to be assigned to an issue by one of the core team members: it's enough to ask it inside the specific issue.

How to commit

This repo uses Conventional Commits. Commitizen is recommended for development. Once you have changes staged you can run git cz from the root directory in order to commit to the proper standards.

Alternatively, if you are using NPM 5.2+ you can use npx instead of installing globally: npx git-cz

License

Released under the MIT license.