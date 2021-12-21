Twitter API Client

Node.js client for Twitter API

Table of content

Features

☑️ Includes 90% of the official Twitter API endpoints.

☑️ Promise-based! No ugly callbacks.

☑️ Fully typed! Both for query parameters and responses.

☑️ Inbuilt in-memory cache for rate-limit friendly usage.

Getting Started

Get your Twitter credentials

You will need to create a set of Twitter developer credentials from your Twitter Developer account.

If you don't have one already, apply for a developer account here.

It takes about 5 minutes.

Install

npm i twitter-api-client

Usage

import { TwitterClient } from 'twitter-api-client' ; const twitterClient = new TwitterClient({ apiKey : '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-KEY>' , apiSecret : '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-SECRET>' , accessToken : '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN>' , accessTokenSecret : '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN-SECRET>' , }); const data = await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers.usersSearch({ q : 'twitterDev' }); const data = await twitterClient.directMessages.directMessagesEventsShow({ id : '1234' }); const data = await twitterClient.tweets.statusesRetweetsById({ id : '12345' , count : 25 }); const data = await twitterClient.trends.trendsAvailable();

See all available methods here.

Configuration

twitter-api-client comes with an inbuilt in-memory cache.

The stale data is served by the cache-first principle.

You can configure the caching behavior upon instantiation of the client:

const twitterClient = new TwitterClient({ apiKey : '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-KEY>' , apiSecret : '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-SECRET>' , accessToken : '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN>' , accessTokenSecret : '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN-SECRET>' , ttl : 120 , disableCache : true , maxByteSize : 32000000 , });

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

Get Help

Reach out on Twitter

Open an issue on GitHub

Contribute

Issues

In the case of a bug report, bugfix or a suggestions, please feel very free to open an issue.

Pull request

Pull requests are always welcome, and I'll do my best to do reviews as fast as I can. Please refer to the contribution guide to see how to get started.