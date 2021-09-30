openbase logo
@hookstate/persistence

by Andrey
3.0.0 (see all)

The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Hookstate

The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks.


Why?Docs / SamplesDemo applicationPluginsRelease notes

Preface

Hookstate is a modern alternative to Redux, Mobx, Recoil, etc. It is simple to learn, easy to use, extendable, very flexible and capable to address all state management needs of large scalable applications. It has got impressive performance and predictable behavior.

Any questions? Just ask by raising a github ticket.

Why Hookstate

hookstate.js.org

Migrating to version 3

hookstate.js.org/docs/migrating-to-v3

Documentation / Code samples

hookstate.js.org/docs/getting-started

Demo application

hookstate.js.org/demo-todolist

Development tools

hookstate.js.org/docs/devtools

Plugins / Extensions

hookstate.js.org/docs/extensions-overview

API reference

hookstate.js.org/docs/typedoc-hookstate-core

