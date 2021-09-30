Hookstate

The simple but very powerful and incredibly fast state management for React that is based on hooks.

Why? • Docs / Samples • Demo application • Plugins • Release notes

Preface

Hookstate is a modern alternative to Redux, Mobx, Recoil, etc. It is simple to learn, easy to use, extendable, very flexible and capable to address all state management needs of large scalable applications. It has got impressive performance and predictable behavior.

Any questions? Just ask by raising a github ticket.

Why Hookstate

Migrating to version 3

Documentation / Code samples

Demo application

Plugins / Extensions

API reference

