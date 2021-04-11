openbase logo
@hookform/strictly-typed

by react-hook-form
0.0.4 (see all)

📋 V6 - Strictly typed Controller

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.

npm downloads npm npm

Goal

React Hook Form strictly typed custom hooks.

Install

$ npm install @hookform/strictly-typed

Quickstart

import { useTypedController } from '@hookform/strictly-typed';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
import { TextField, Checkbox } from '@material-ui/core';

type FormValues = {
  flat: string;
  nested: {
    object: { test: string };
    array: { test: boolean }[];
  };
};

export default function App() {
  const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm<FormValues>();
  const TypedController = useTypedController<FormValues>({ control });

  const onSubmit = handleSubmit((data) => console.log(data));

  return (
    <form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
      <TypedController
        name="flat"
        defaultValue=""
        render={(props) => <TextField {...props} />}
      />

      <TypedController
        as="textarea"
        name={['nested', 'object', 'test']}
        defaultValue=""
        rules={{ required: true }}
      />

      <TypedController
        name={['nested', 'array', 0, 'test']}
        defaultValue={false}
        render={(props) => <Checkbox {...props} />}
      />

      {/* ❌: Type '"notExists"' is not assignable to type 'DeepPath<FormValues, "notExists">'. */}
      <TypedController as="input" name="notExists" defaultValue="" />

      {/* ❌: Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'string | undefined'. */}
      <TypedController
        as="input"
        name={['nested', 'object', 0, 'notExists']}
        defaultValue=""
      />

      {/* ❌: Type 'true' is not assignable to type 'string | undefined'. */}
      <TypedController as="input" name="flat" defaultValue={true} />

      <input type="submit" />
    </form>
  );
}

Edit React Hook Form - useTypedController

Name Reference

Field PathField Name
foofoo
['foo', 'bar']foo.bar
['foo', 0]foo[0]
['foo', '0']foo.0
['foo', 1]foo[1]
['foo', 0, 'bar']foo[0].bar
['foo']foo
['foo', 'bar']foo.bar
['foo', 'bar', 0]foo.bar[0]

API

  • useTypedController
NameTypeRequired
controlObject
  • TypedController
NameTypeRequired
namestring \| [string, ...(string \| number)[]]
as'input' \| 'select' \| 'textarea'
renderFunction
defaultValueDeepPathValue
rulesObject
onFocus() => void

Backers

Thanks goes to all our backers! [Become a backer].

Organizations

Thanks goes to these wonderful organizations! [Contribute].

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people! [Become a contributor].

