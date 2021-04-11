Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.
React Hook Form strictly typed custom hooks.
$ npm install @hookform/strictly-typed
import { useTypedController } from '@hookform/strictly-typed';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
import { TextField, Checkbox } from '@material-ui/core';
type FormValues = {
flat: string;
nested: {
object: { test: string };
array: { test: boolean }[];
};
};
export default function App() {
const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm<FormValues>();
const TypedController = useTypedController<FormValues>({ control });
const onSubmit = handleSubmit((data) => console.log(data));
return (
<form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
<TypedController
name="flat"
defaultValue=""
render={(props) => <TextField {...props} />}
/>
<TypedController
as="textarea"
name={['nested', 'object', 'test']}
defaultValue=""
rules={{ required: true }}
/>
<TypedController
name={['nested', 'array', 0, 'test']}
defaultValue={false}
render={(props) => <Checkbox {...props} />}
/>
{/* ❌: Type '"notExists"' is not assignable to type 'DeepPath<FormValues, "notExists">'. */}
<TypedController as="input" name="notExists" defaultValue="" />
{/* ❌: Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'string | undefined'. */}
<TypedController
as="input"
name={['nested', 'object', 0, 'notExists']}
defaultValue=""
/>
{/* ❌: Type 'true' is not assignable to type 'string | undefined'. */}
<TypedController as="input" name="flat" defaultValue={true} />
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
}
|Field Path
|Field Name
foo
foo
['foo', 'bar']
foo.bar
['foo', 0]
foo[0]
['foo', '0']
foo.0
['foo', 1]
foo[1]
['foo', 0, 'bar']
foo[0].bar
['foo']
foo
['foo', 'bar']
foo.bar
['foo', 'bar', 0]
foo.bar[0]
|Name
|Type
|Required
control
Object
|Name
|Type
|Required
name
string \| [string, ...(string \| number)[]]
|✓
as
'input' \| 'select' \| 'textarea'
render
Function
defaultValue
DeepPathValue
rules
Object
onFocus
() => void
