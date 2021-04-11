Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.

Goal

React Hook Form strictly typed custom hooks.

Install

$ npm install /strictly-typed

Quickstart

import { useTypedController } from '@hookform/strictly-typed'; import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form'; import { TextField, Checkbox } from '@material-ui/core'; type FormValues = { flat: string; nested: { object: { test: string }; array: { test: boolean }[]; }; }; export default function App() { const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm<FormValues>(); const TypedController = useTypedController<FormValues>({ control }); const onSubmit = handleSubmit((data) => console.log(data)); return ( <form onSubmit={onSubmit}> <TypedController name="flat" defaultValue="" render={(props) => <TextField {...props} />} /> <TypedController as="textarea" name={['nested', 'object', 'test']} defaultValue="" rules={{ required: true }} /> <TypedController name={['nested', 'array', 0, 'test']} defaultValue={false} render={(props) => <Checkbox {...props} />} /> {/* ❌: Type '"notExists"' is not assignable to type 'DeepPath<FormValues, "notExists">'. */} <TypedController as="input" name="notExists" defaultValue="" /> {/* ❌: Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'string | undefined'. */} <TypedController as="input" name={['nested', 'object', 0, 'notExists']} defaultValue="" /> {/* ❌: Type 'true' is not assignable to type 'string | undefined'. */} <TypedController as="input" name="flat" defaultValue={true} /> <input type="submit" /> </form> ); }

Name Reference

Field Path Field Name foo foo ['foo', 'bar'] foo.bar ['foo', 0] foo[0] ['foo', '0'] foo.0 ['foo', 1] foo[1] ['foo', 0, 'bar'] foo[0].bar ['foo'] foo ['foo', 'bar'] foo.bar ['foo', 'bar', 0] foo.bar[0]

API

useTypedController

Name Type Required control Object

TypedController

Name Type Required name string \| [string, ...(string \| number)[]] ✓ as 'input' \| 'select' \| 'textarea' render Function defaultValue DeepPathValue rules Object onFocus () => void

