@hookform/devtools

by react-hook-form
4.0.1

📋 DevTools to help debug forms.

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Performant, flexible and extensible forms with easy to use validation.

npm downloads npm npm

Goal

This React Component will help you to debug forms when working React Hook Form, and give you more insight about your form's detail.

Install

$ npm install @hookform/devtools -D

Quickstart

import React from 'react';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
import { DevTool } from '@hookform/devtools';
import './App.css';

const App = () => {
  const { register, control, handleSubmit } = useForm({
    mode: 'onChange',
  });

  return (
    <>
      <DevTool control={control} placement="top-left" />

      <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(d => console.log(d))}>
        <h1>React Hook Form DevTools</h1>

        <label>Test</label>
        <input name="test" ref={register} />

        <input type="submit" />
      </form>
    </>
  );
};

export default App;

Backers

Thanks goes to all our backers! [Become a backer].

Organizations

Thanks goes to these wonderful organizations! [Contribute].

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people! [Become a contributor].

100
BillSydney / Adelaide / 甬6 Ratings1 Review
Build with passion, detail, and love to produce a delightful experience.
August 18, 2020

Alternatives

react-hook-form📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
survey-reactJavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

