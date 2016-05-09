Hoodie Client for data persistence & offline sync
var Store = require('@hoodie/store-client')
var store = new Store('mydbname', {
PouchDB: require('pouchdb'),
remote: 'http://localhost:5984/mydbname'
})
// or
var PresetStore = Store.defaults({
PouchDB: require('pouchdb'),
remoteBaseUrl: 'http://localhost:5984'
})
var store = new PresetStore('mydb')
Store.defaults(options)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
options.remoteBaseUrl
|String
|Base url to CouchDB. Will be used as remote prefix for store instances
|No
options.PouchDB
|Constructor
|PouchDB custom builds
|Yes
Returns a custom Store Constructor with passed default options.
Example
var PresetStore = Store.defaults({
remoteBaseUrl: 'http://localhost:5984'
})
var store = new PresetStore('mydb')
store.sync() // will sync with http://localhost:5984/mydb
new Store(dbName, options)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
dbName
|String
|name of the database
|Yes
options.remote
|String
|name or URL of remote database
|Yes (unless
remoteBaseUrl is preset, see Store.defaults)
options.remote
|Object
|PouchDB instance
|Yes (ignores
remoteBaseUrl from Store.defaults)
options.remote
|Promise
|Resolves to either string or PouchDB instance
|see above
options.PouchDB
|Constructor
|PouchDB custom builds
|Yes (unless preset using Store.defaults))
options.validate
|Function(doc)
|Validation function to execute before DB operations (Can return promise for async validation)
|No
Returns
store API.
Example
var store = new Store('mydb', {
PouchDB: PouchDB,
remote: 'http://localhost:5984/mydb'
})
store.sync() // will sync with http://localhost:5984/mydb
Example with dynamic remote URL and ajax headers
var loadAccount = require('./load-account')
var store = new Store('mydb', {
PouchDB: PouchDB,
get remote () {
return loadAccount.then(function (account) {
return new PouchDB('http://localhost:5984/' + encodeURIComponent('user/' + account.id), {
ajax: {
headers: {
authorization: 'session ' + account.session.id
}
}
})
})
}
})
store.sync() // will sync with http://localhost:5984/mydb
store.add(properties)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
properties
|Object
|properties of document
|Yes
properties.id
|String
|If set, the document will be stored at given id
|No
Resolves with
properties and adds
id (unless provided),
createdAt and
updatedAt properties.
{
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
properties isn't an object.
|Conflict
|409
|Object with id "id" already exists
|An object with this
_id already exists.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.add({foo: 'bar'}).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc.foo) // bar
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
arrayOfProperties
|Array
|Array of
properties, see store.add(properties)
|Yes
Resolves with
properties and adds
id (unless provided),
createdAt and
updatedAt properties. Resolves with array of
properties items if called
with
propertiesArray.
{
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}
Note that
store.add(arrayOfProperties) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
properties isn't an object.
|Conflict
|409
|Object with id "id" already exists
|An object with this
_id already exists.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example: add single document
store.add({foo: 'bar'}).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc.foo) // bar
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
Example: add multiple documents
store.add([{foo: 'bar'}, {bar: 'baz'}]).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs.length) // 2
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
id
|String
|Unique id of document
|Yes
Resolves with
properties
{
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|Not found
|404
|Object with id "id" is missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
Example
store.find('12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC').then(function (doc) {
alert(doc.id)
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
doc
|Object
|document with
id property
|Yes
Resolves with
properties
{
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|Not found
|404
|Object with id "id" is missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
Example
store.find(doc).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc.id)
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
idsOrDocs
|Array
|Array of
id (String) or
doc (Object) items
|Yes
Resolves with array of
properties
[{
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}]
Note that
store.find(idsOrDocs) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|Not found
|404
|Object with id "id" is missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
Example
store.find(doc).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc.id)
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|id
|String
|Unique
id of document
|Yes
|doc
|Object
|document with
_id property
|Yes
Resolves with the found document or creates a new document and returns it:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|missing_id
|412
|_id is required for puts
doc needs to contain at least an
_id property.
Example
store.findOrAdd(
'12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
{ foo: 'bar' }
).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|doc
|Object
|document with
_id property
|Yes
Resolves with the found document or creates a new document and returns it:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|missing_id
|412
|_id is required for puts
doc needs to contain at least an
_id property.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.findOrAdd({
_id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC'
}).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (error) {
alert(error)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|idsOrDocs
|Array
|Array of
doc (Object) items
|Yes
Resolves with an Array containing all found and/or added documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Note that
store.findOrAdd(idsOrDocs) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|missing_id
|412
|_id is required for puts
doc needs to contain at least an
_id property.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.findOrAdd([
{ _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC' }
]).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|filter
|Function
|Return only documents for which this function returns
true
|No
Resolves with an Array containing all found documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Rejects with:
findAll doesn't have expected errors. If nothing is found, then an empty array is resolved.
Example:
store.findAll().then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
Example: with
filter function
function filterDocs(doc) {
return doc.foo === 'bar'
}
store.findAll(filterDocs).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|id
|String
|The
id of the document
|Yes
|properties
|Object
|Properties which should be changed or added if not existent
|Yes
Resolves with the updated document:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "updated-bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
properties isn't an object.
|Not found
|404
|Object with id "unknown" is missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|-
|-
|Must provide change
properties isn't an object or function.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.update(
'12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
{ foo: 'updated-bar' }
).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|id
|String
|The
id of the document
|Yes
|updateFunction
|Function
|A function which mutates the document
|Yes
Resolves with the updated document:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "updated-bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|unauthorized
|401
|Name or password is incorrect.
|This plugin wasn't unlocked yet.
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
updateFunction isn't an object or function.
|Not found
|404
|missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|-
|-
|Must provide change
updateFunction isn't an object or function.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
function updateFn(doc) {
return Object.assign(doc, { foo: 'updated-bar' })
}
store.update(
'12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
updateFn
).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|doc
|Object
|document with
_id property
|Yes
Resolves with the updated document:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "updated-bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
doc isn't an object with an
_id field.
|Not found
|404
|missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.update({
_id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
foo: 'updated-bar'
}).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|arrayOfDocs
|Array
|Array of
doc (Object) items
|Yes
Resolves with an Array of updated documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "updated-bar",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Note that
store.update(arrayOfDocs) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
|This element in the array isn't an object with an
_id field.
|Not found
|404
|missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.update([
{ _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC', foo: 'updated-bar' },
{ _id: '87654321-4321-4321-4321-987654321DEF', bar: 'updated-foo' },
]).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|id
|String
|The
id of the document
|Yes
|properties
|Object
|Properties which should be changed or added if not existent
|Yes
Resolves with the updated or, if not yet existing, added document:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
properties isn't an object.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.updateOrAdd(
'12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
{ foo: 'baz' }
).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|doc
|Object
|document with
_id property
|Yes
Resolves with the updated or, if not yet existing, added document:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
properties isn't an object.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.updateOrAdd({
_id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
foo: 'baz'
}).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|arrayOfDocs
|Array
|Array of
doc (Object) items
|Yes
Resolves with an Array of updated or, if not yet existing, added documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Note that
store.updateOrAdd(arrayOfDocs) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
|This element in the array isn't an object with an
_id field.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.updateOrAdd([
{ _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC', foo: 'updated-bar' },
{ _id: '87654321-4321-4321-4321-987654321DEF', bar: 'updated-foo' },
]).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|changedProperties
|Object
|Properties which should be changed or added if not existent
|Yes
Resolves with an Array of all updated documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Note that
store.updateAll(changedProperties) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|-
|-
|Must provide object or function
changedProperties isn't an object or a function.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The updated object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.updateAll({ foo: '_baz' }).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|updateFunction
|Function
|A function which will be called for every document to update
|Yes
Resolves with an Array of all updated documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Note that
store.updateAll(updateFunction) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|-
|-
|Must provide object or function
updateFunction isn't an object or a function.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The updated object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
function updateFn(doc) {
return Object.assign(doc, { foo: '_baz' })
}
store.updateAll(updateFn).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|id
|String
|The
id of the document
|Yes
Resolves with the deleted document:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
"deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
},
"_deleted": true
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|Not found
|404
|Object with id "unknown" is missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The updated object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.remove('12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC').then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|doc
|Object
|A
doc (Object) with
_id property
|Yes
Resolves with ``:
{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
"deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
},
"_deleted": true
}
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
doc isn't an object with an
_id field.
|Not found
|404
|missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The updated object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.remove({ _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC' }).then(function (doc) {
alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|idsOrDocs
|Array
|Array of
id (String) or
doc (Object) items
|Yes
Resolves with an Array of all deleted documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
"deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
},
"_deleted": true
}]
Note that
store.remove(idsOrDocs) behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
|That element of the array isn't an object with an
_id field or a string.
|Not found
|404
|missing
|There is no object with this
_id.
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The updated object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.remove([
'12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
'87654321-4321-4321-4321-987654321DEF'
]).then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
Resolves with an Array of all deleted documents:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
"deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
},
"_deleted": true
}]
Note that
store.removeAll() behaves like the new
Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|ValidationError
|-
|Message you provided in
validate
|The updated object didn't pass your
validate function
Example
store.removeAll().then(function (docs) {
alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
alert(err)
})
Pulls one or multiple objects from remote to local database. If idOrObjectOrObjects is undefined, then all changes will be pulled.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|idOrObjectOrObjects
|string or object or array
|Docs that should be pulled from remote
|No
Resolves with
Array of changed objects in idOrObjectOrObjects or all changed docs:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
|That element of the array isn't an object with an
_id field or a string.
|unauthorized
|401
|Name or password is incorrect.
|You don't have permission to access remote db
|not_found
|404
|Database not found
|The remote db doesn't exist.
Example
store.pull('critical_data').then(function (docs) {
if (docs.length === 1) {
// Doc 'critical_data' did change
}
}).catch(function (error) {
// do you have access to the db?
})
Pushes one or multiple objects from local to remote database. If idOrObjectOrObjects is undefined, then all changes will be pushed.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|idOrObjectOrObjects
|string or object or array
|Docs that should be pulled from remote
|No
Resolves with
Array of pushed docs:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
|That element of the array isn't an object with an
_id field or a string.
|unauthorized
|401
|Name or password is incorrect.
|You don't have permission to access remote db
|forbidden
|403
|Forbidden by design doc validate_doc_update function
|A
validate_doc_update in a design doc on the remote db did reject the update. More about
validate_doc_update at the CouchDB docs
|not_found
|404
|Database not found
|The remote db doesn't exist.
Example
store.push(['booking_23499', { _id: 'foo' }]).then(function (docs) {
docs.forEach(function (doc) {
// handle that doc was pushed to remote
})
}).catch(function (error) {
// push couldn't be completed
})
Syncs one or multiple objects between local and remote database. If idOrObjectOrObjects is undefined, then all changes will be synced.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|idOrObjectOrObjects
|string or object or array
|Docs that should be synced between local and remote database.
|No
Resolves with
Array of synced objects:
[{
"_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
"foo": "baz",
"hoodie": {
"createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
}
}]
Rejects with:
|Name
|Status
|Description
|Why
|bad_request
|400
|Document must be a JSON object
|That element of the array isn't an object with an
_id field or a string.
|unauthorized
|401
|Name or password is incorrect.
|You don't have permission to access remote db
|forbidden
|403
|Forbidden by design doc validate_doc_update function
|A
validate_doc_update in a design doc on the remote db did reject the update. More about
validate_doc_update at the CouchDB docs
|not_found
|404
|Database not found
|The remote db doesn't exist.
Example
store.sync('foo').then(function (docs) {
// 'foo' is now in sync with remote
}).catch(function (error) {
// sync did fail.
})
Connects local and remote database and starts an automatic sync process that keeps local and remote database in sync.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
Resolves without a value. But it emits an events.
It doesn't Reject. All errors are events.
Example
store.connect()
.then(function () {
// the store now syncs between local and remote.
})
Disconnects local and remote database and stops the automatic sync process. This does not include
pull,
push and
sync.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
Resolves without a value. But it emits an events.
It does not Reject.
Example
store.disconnect()
.then(function () {
// the store stopped syncing.
})
Checks if database connection is open and working.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
Returns
true /
false.
Example
store.connect().then(function () {
store.isConnected() // true - the local and remote databases are syncing
return store.disconnect()
}).then(function () {
store.isConnected() // false - the local and remote databases are not syncing
})
Checks if local database stores objects.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
Returns
true /
false.
true: Data is stored on the users machine.
false: Data is not stored on the users machine. If a tab is closed all data is gone and must be pulled from the remote database.
Example
store.isPersistent()
Destroy the local database and creates a new one. All changes that are not synced to remote database will be lost!
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
Resolves with no value.
Example
store.remove('important_data')
.then(function () {
// destroy local database
return store.reset()
})
.then(function () {
// re download all data
return store.pull()
})
Add an event handler, to handel store events.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|event_name
|string
|Name of the event that should be listen to. Possible events.
|Yes
|handler
|function
|Event handler function.
|Yes
Returns
store API.
Example
store
.on('change', function (eventName, doc) {
// handle doc update.
})
.on('disconnect', function () {
// store did disconnect.
})
.on('error', function (error) {
// handle sync error.
})
Add an event handler, to handle one store events. This handler will be removed after one event.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|event_name
|string
|Name of the event that should be listen to. Possible events.
|Yes
|handler
|function
|Event handler function.
|Yes
Returns
store API.
Example
store.once('reset', function () {
// store was reset.
})
Remove an event handler.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|event_name
|string
|Name of the event. One of the possible events.
|Yes
|handler
|function
|The event handler function that is listening.
|Yes
Returns
store API.
Example
var changeHandler = function (eventName, doc) {}
store.on('change', changeHandler)
account.once('signout', function () {
store.off('change', changeHandler)
})
Get a subset API with all CRUD methods and events scoped to an id prefix.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|id-prefix
|string
|ID-prefix that should implicitly be added to all objects ID.
|Yes
Returns subset of
store API with
_id property implicitly prefixed by passed string.
The subset is:
|Method
|Change
|add
|Add the prefix to the id.
|find
|Find only objects that start with prefix.
|findOrAdd
|Find only objects that start with prefix. Or add one with prefix.
|findAll
|Find all objects that start with prefix.
|update
|Only update objects with an id that starts with prefix
|updateOrAdd
|Only update objects with an id that starts with prefix. If none exist it adds one with that prefix.
|updateAll
|Updates all objects which have an id that starts with prefix.
|remove
|Remove an object with an id that starts with prefix
|removeAll
|Remove all objects which have an id that starts with prefix.
|on
|Only allows object events (
change,
add,
update and
remove). Event handler is only called for objects which have an id that starts with prefix
|one
|Only allows object events (
change,
add,
update and
remove). Event handler is only called for objects which have an id that starts with prefix
|off
|Can only remove an event handler that was added to this instance of store subset.
|withIdPrefix
|It extends the prefix.
Example
var prefixed = store.withIdPrefix('foo:')
prefixed.add({ _id: 'bar', value: 42 }) // will add the object with id 'foo:bar'
.then(function (doc) {
// update documents with id 'foo:other' and 'foo:bar'
return prefixed.update(['other', 'foo:bar'], { other: 'baz' })
})
// Finds all objects which id start with 'foo:'
prefixed.findAll().then(function (docs) {})
// Handle all changes to objects which id start with 'foo:'
prefixed.on('change', function (eventName, doc) {})
var moarPrefixed = prefixed.withIdPrefix('moarPrefix:') // prefix is now 'foo:moarPrefix:'
|Event
|Description
|Arguments
|add
|An object was added (this can be local or remote database)
object that was added
|update
|An object was updated (this can be local or remote database)
object that was updated
|remove
|An object was removed (this can be local or remote database)
object that was removed
|change
|An object was changed on local or remote database. A change an be an object was added, updated or removed.
event-name (add, update or remove),
object that was changed
|push
|Objects where pushed to remote. sync also emits this event.
pushed-objects; An Array with all objects pushed to remote.
|pull
|Objects where pulled from remote. sync also emits this event.
pulled-objects; An Array with all objects pulled from remote.
|connect
|Local database was connected to remote database.
|No arguments
|disconnect
|Local database was disconnect from remote database.
|No arguments
|reset
|The local database was reset.
|No arguments
Local setup
git clone https://github.com/hoodiehq/hoodie-store-client.git
cd hoodie-store-client
npm install
In Node.js
Run all tests and validate JavaScript Code Style using standard
npm test
To run only the tests
npm run test:node
Run tests in browser
npm run test:browser:local
This will start a local server. All tests and coverage will be run at http://localhost:8080/__zuul
Have a look at the Hoodie project's contribution guidelines. If you want to hang out you can join #hoodie-pouch on our Hoodie Community Slack.