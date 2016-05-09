openbase logo
Readme

hoodie-store-client

Hoodie Client for data persistence & offline sync

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Example

var Store = require('@hoodie/store-client')
var store = new Store('mydbname', {
  PouchDB: require('pouchdb'),
  remote: 'http://localhost:5984/mydbname'
})

// or
var PresetStore = Store.defaults({
  PouchDB: require('pouchdb'),
  remoteBaseUrl: 'http://localhost:5984'
})
var store = new PresetStore('mydb')

API

Store.defaults

Store.defaults(options)
ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
options.remoteBaseUrlStringBase url to CouchDB. Will be used as remote prefix for store instancesNo
options.PouchDBConstructorPouchDB custom buildsYes

Returns a custom Store Constructor with passed default options.

Example

var PresetStore = Store.defaults({
  remoteBaseUrl: 'http://localhost:5984'
})
var store = new PresetStore('mydb')
store.sync() // will sync with http://localhost:5984/mydb

Constructor

new Store(dbName, options)
ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
dbNameStringname of the databaseYes
options.remoteStringname or URL of remote databaseYes (unless remoteBaseUrl is preset, see Store.defaults)
options.remoteObjectPouchDB instanceYes (ignores remoteBaseUrl from Store.defaults)
options.remotePromiseResolves to either string or PouchDB instancesee above
options.PouchDBConstructorPouchDB custom buildsYes (unless preset using Store.defaults))
options.validateFunction(doc)Validation function to execute before DB operations (Can return promise for async validation)No

Returns store API.

Example

var store = new Store('mydb', {
  PouchDB: PouchDB,
  remote: 'http://localhost:5984/mydb'
})
store.sync() // will sync with http://localhost:5984/mydb

Example with dynamic remote URL and ajax headers

var loadAccount = require('./load-account')
var store = new Store('mydb', {
  PouchDB: PouchDB,
  get remote () {
    return loadAccount.then(function (account) {
      return new PouchDB('http://localhost:5984/' + encodeURIComponent('user/' + account.id), {
        ajax: {
          headers: {
            authorization: 'session ' + account.session.id
          }
        }
      })
    })
  }
})
store.sync() // will sync with http://localhost:5984/mydb

store.add(properties)

store.add(properties)
ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
propertiesObjectproperties of documentYes
properties.idStringIf set, the document will be stored at given idNo

Resolves with properties and adds id (unless provided), createdAt and updatedAt properties.

{
  "id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
  "updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectproperties isn't an object.
Conflict409Object with id "id" already existsAn object with this _id already exists.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.add({foo: 'bar'}).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc.foo) // bar
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.add(arrayOfProperties)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
arrayOfPropertiesArrayArray of properties, see store.add(properties)Yes

Resolves with properties and adds id (unless provided), createdAt and updatedAt properties. Resolves with array of properties items if called with propertiesArray.

{
  "id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
  "updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}

Note that store.add(arrayOfProperties) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectproperties isn't an object.
Conflict409Object with id "id" already existsAn object with this _id already exists.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example: add single document

store.add({foo: 'bar'}).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc.foo) // bar
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

Example: add multiple documents

store.add([{foo: 'bar'}, {bar: 'baz'}]).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs.length) // 2
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.find(id)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idStringUnique id of documentYes

Resolves with properties

{
  "id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
  "updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
Not found404Object with id "id" is missingThere is no object with this _id.

Example

store.find('12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC').then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc.id)
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.find(doc)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
docObjectdocument with id propertyYes

Resolves with properties

{
  "id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
  "updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
Not found404Object with id "id" is missingThere is no object with this _id.

Example

store.find(doc).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc.id)
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.find(idsOrDocs)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idsOrDocsArrayArray of id (String) or doc (Object) itemsYes

Resolves with array of properties

[{
  "id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "createdAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z",
  "updatedAt": "2016-05-09T12:00:00.000Z"
}]

Note that store.find(idsOrDocs) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
Not found404Object with id "id" is missingThere is no object with this _id.

Example

store.find(doc).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc.id)
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.findOrAdd(id, doc)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idStringUnique id of documentYes
docObjectdocument with _id propertyYes

Resolves with the found document or creates a new document and returns it:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
missing_id412_id is required for putsdoc needs to contain at least an _id property.

Example

store.findOrAdd(
  '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  { foo: 'bar' }
).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.findOrAdd(doc)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
docObjectdocument with _id propertyYes

Resolves with the found document or creates a new document and returns it:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
missing_id412_id is required for putsdoc needs to contain at least an _id property.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.findOrAdd({
  _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC'
}).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (error) {
  alert(error)
})

store.findOrAdd(idsOrDocs)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idsOrDocsArrayArray of doc (Object) itemsYes

Resolves with an Array containing all found and/or added documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Note that store.findOrAdd(idsOrDocs) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
missing_id412_id is required for putsdoc needs to contain at least an _id property.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.findOrAdd([
  { _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC' }
]).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.findAll(filter)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
filterFunctionReturn only documents for which this function returns trueNo

Resolves with an Array containing all found documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Rejects with:

findAll doesn't have expected errors. If nothing is found, then an empty array is resolved.

Example:

store.findAll().then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

Example: with filter function

function filterDocs(doc) {
  return doc.foo === 'bar'
}

store.findAll(filterDocs).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.update(id, properties)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idStringThe id of the documentYes
propertiesObjectProperties which should be changed or added if not existentYes

Resolves with the updated document:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "updated-bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectproperties isn't an object.
Not found404Object with id "unknown" is missingThere is no object with this _id.
--Must provide changeproperties isn't an object or function.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.update(
  '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  { foo: 'updated-bar' }
).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.update(id, updateFunction)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idStringThe id of the documentYes
updateFunctionFunctionA function which mutates the documentYes

Resolves with the updated document:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "updated-bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
unauthorized401Name or password is incorrect.This plugin wasn't unlocked yet.
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectupdateFunction isn't an object or function.
Not found404missingThere is no object with this _id.
--Must provide changeupdateFunction isn't an object or function.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

function updateFn(doc) {
  return Object.assign(doc, { foo: 'updated-bar' })
}

store.update(
  '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  updateFn
).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.update(doc)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
docObjectdocument with _id propertyYes

Resolves with the updated document:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "updated-bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectdoc isn't an object with an _id field.
Not found404missingThere is no object with this _id.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.update({
  _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  foo: 'updated-bar'
}).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.update(arrayOfDocs)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
arrayOfDocsArrayArray of doc (Object) itemsYes

Resolves with an Array of updated documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "updated-bar",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Note that store.update(arrayOfDocs) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectThis element in the array isn't an object with an _id field.
Not found404missingThere is no object with this _id.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.update([
  { _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC', foo: 'updated-bar' },
  { _id: '87654321-4321-4321-4321-987654321DEF', bar: 'updated-foo' },
]).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.updateOrAdd(id, properties)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idStringThe id of the documentYes
propertiesObjectProperties which should be changed or added if not existentYes

Resolves with the updated or, if not yet existing, added document:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectproperties isn't an object.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.updateOrAdd(
  '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  { foo: 'baz' }
).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.updateOrAdd(doc)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
docObjectdocument with _id propertyYes

Resolves with the updated or, if not yet existing, added document:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectproperties isn't an object.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.updateOrAdd({
  _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  foo: 'baz'
}).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.updateOrAdd(arrayOfDocs)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
arrayOfDocsArrayArray of doc (Object) itemsYes

Resolves with an Array of updated or, if not yet existing, added documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Note that store.updateOrAdd(arrayOfDocs) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectThis element in the array isn't an object with an _id field.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.updateOrAdd([
  { _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC', foo: 'updated-bar' },
  { _id: '87654321-4321-4321-4321-987654321DEF', bar: 'updated-foo' },
]).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.updateAll(changedProperties)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
changedPropertiesObjectProperties which should be changed or added if not existentYes

Resolves with an Array of all updated documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Note that store.updateAll(changedProperties) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
--Must provide object or functionchangedProperties isn't an object or a function.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe updated object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.updateAll({ foo: '_baz' }).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.updateAll(updateFunction)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
updateFunctionFunctionA function which will be called for every document to updateYes

Resolves with an Array of all updated documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Note that store.updateAll(updateFunction) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
--Must provide object or functionupdateFunction isn't an object or a function.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe updated object didn't pass your validate function

Example

function updateFn(doc) {
  return Object.assign(doc, { foo: '_baz' })
}

store.updateAll(updateFn).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.remove(id)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idStringThe id of the documentYes

Resolves with the deleted document:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
    "deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
  },
  "_deleted": true
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
Not found404Object with id "unknown" is missingThere is no object with this _id.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe updated object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.remove('12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC').then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.remove(doc)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
docObjectA doc (Object) with _id propertyYes

Resolves with ``:

{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
    "deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
  },
  "_deleted": true
}

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectdoc isn't an object with an _id field.
Not found404missingThere is no object with this _id.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe updated object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.remove({ _id: '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC' }).then(function (doc) {
  alert(doc)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.remove(idsOrDocs)

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idsOrDocsArrayArray of id (String) or doc (Object) itemsYes

Resolves with an Array of all deleted documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
    "deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
  },
  "_deleted": true
}]

Note that store.remove(idsOrDocs) behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectThat element of the array isn't an object with an _id field or a string.
Not found404missingThere is no object with this _id.
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe updated object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.remove([
  '12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC',
  '87654321-4321-4321-4321-987654321DEF'
]).then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.removeAll()

Resolves with an Array of all deleted documents:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z",
    "deletedAt": "2017-07-23T12:00:00.000Z"
  },
  "_deleted": true
}]

Note that store.removeAll() behaves like the new Promise.allSettled()! It resolves with an Array that contains the resulting object or an error for that object.

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
ValidationError-Message you provided in validateThe updated object didn't pass your validate function

Example

store.removeAll().then(function (docs) {
  alert(docs)
}).catch(function (err) {
  alert(err)
})

store.pull()

Pulls one or multiple objects from remote to local database. If idOrObjectOrObjects is undefined, then all changes will be pulled.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idOrObjectOrObjectsstring or object or arrayDocs that should be pulled from remoteNo

Resolves with Array of changed objects in idOrObjectOrObjects or all changed docs:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectThat element of the array isn't an object with an _id field or a string.
unauthorized401Name or password is incorrect.You don't have permission to access remote db
not_found404Database not foundThe remote db doesn't exist.

Example

store.pull('critical_data').then(function (docs) {
  if (docs.length === 1) {
    // Doc 'critical_data' did change
  }
}).catch(function (error) {
  // do you have access to the db?
})

store.push()

Pushes one or multiple objects from local to remote database. If idOrObjectOrObjects is undefined, then all changes will be pushed.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idOrObjectOrObjectsstring or object or arrayDocs that should be pulled from remoteNo

Resolves with Array of pushed docs:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectThat element of the array isn't an object with an _id field or a string.
unauthorized401Name or password is incorrect.You don't have permission to access remote db
forbidden403Forbidden by design doc validate_doc_update functionA validate_doc_update in a design doc on the remote db did reject the update. More about validate_doc_update at the CouchDB docs
not_found404Database not foundThe remote db doesn't exist.

Example

store.push(['booking_23499', { _id: 'foo' }]).then(function (docs) {
  docs.forEach(function (doc) {
    // handle that doc was pushed to remote
  })
}).catch(function (error) {
  // push couldn't be completed
})

store.sync()

Syncs one or multiple objects between local and remote database. If idOrObjectOrObjects is undefined, then all changes will be synced.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
idOrObjectOrObjectsstring or object or arrayDocs that should be synced between local and remote database.No

Resolves with Array of synced objects:

[{
  "_id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789ABC",
  "foo": "baz",
  "hoodie": {
    "createdAt": "2017-08-22T22:00:00.000Z",
    "updatedAt": "2017-07-23T10:00:00.000Z"
  }
}]

Rejects with:

NameStatusDescriptionWhy
bad_request400Document must be a JSON objectThat element of the array isn't an object with an _id field or a string.
unauthorized401Name or password is incorrect.You don't have permission to access remote db
forbidden403Forbidden by design doc validate_doc_update functionA validate_doc_update in a design doc on the remote db did reject the update. More about validate_doc_update at the CouchDB docs
not_found404Database not foundThe remote db doesn't exist.

Example

store.sync('foo').then(function (docs) {
  // 'foo' is now in sync with remote
}).catch(function (error) {
  // sync did fail.
})

store.connect()

Connects local and remote database and starts an automatic sync process that keeps local and remote database in sync.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired

Resolves without a value. But it emits an events.

It doesn't Reject. All errors are events.

Example

store.connect()
  .then(function () {
    // the store now syncs between local and remote.
  })

store.disconnect()

Disconnects local and remote database and stops the automatic sync process. This does not include pull, push and sync.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired

Resolves without a value. But it emits an events.

It does not Reject.

Example

store.disconnect()
  .then(function () {
    // the store stopped syncing.
  })

store.isConnected()

Checks if database connection is open and working.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired

Returns true / false.

Example

store.connect().then(function () {
  store.isConnected() // true - the local and remote databases are syncing

  return store.disconnect()
}).then(function () {
  store.isConnected() // false - the local and remote databases are not syncing
})

store.isPersistent()

Checks if local database stores objects.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired

Returns true / false. true: Data is stored on the users machine. false: Data is not stored on the users machine. If a tab is closed all data is gone and must be pulled from the remote database.

Example

store.isPersistent()

store.reset()

Destroy the local database and creates a new one. All changes that are not synced to remote database will be lost!

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired

Resolves with no value.

Example

store.remove('important_data')
  .then(function () {
    // destroy local database
    return store.reset()
  })
  .then(function () {
    // re download all data
    return store.pull()
  })

store.on()

Add an event handler, to handel store events.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
event_namestringName of the event that should be listen to. Possible events.Yes
handlerfunctionEvent handler function.Yes

Returns store API.

Example

store
  .on('change', function (eventName, doc) {
    // handle doc update.
  })
  .on('disconnect', function () {
    // store did disconnect.
  })
  .on('error', function (error) {
    // handle sync error.
  })

store.one()

Add an event handler, to handle one store events. This handler will be removed after one event.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
event_namestringName of the event that should be listen to. Possible events.Yes
handlerfunctionEvent handler function.Yes

Returns store API.

Example

store.once('reset', function () {
  // store was reset.
})

store.off()

Remove an event handler.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
event_namestringName of the event. One of the possible events.Yes
handlerfunctionThe event handler function that is listening.Yes

Returns store API.

Example

var changeHandler = function (eventName, doc) {}
store.on('change', changeHandler)

account.once('signout', function () {
  store.off('change', changeHandler)
})

store.withIdPrefix()

Get a subset API with all CRUD methods and events scoped to an id prefix.

ArgumentTypeDescriptionRequired
id-prefixstringID-prefix that should implicitly be added to all objects ID.Yes

Returns subset of store API with _id property implicitly prefixed by passed string.

The subset is:

MethodChange
addAdd the prefix to the id.
findFind only objects that start with prefix.
findOrAddFind only objects that start with prefix. Or add one with prefix.
findAllFind all objects that start with prefix.
updateOnly update objects with an id that starts with prefix
updateOrAddOnly update objects with an id that starts with prefix. If none exist it adds one with that prefix.
updateAllUpdates all objects which have an id that starts with prefix.
removeRemove an object with an id that starts with prefix
removeAllRemove all objects which have an id that starts with prefix.
onOnly allows object events (change, add, update and remove). Event handler is only called for objects which have an id that starts with prefix
oneOnly allows object events (change, add, update and remove). Event handler is only called for objects which have an id that starts with prefix
offCan only remove an event handler that was added to this instance of store subset.
withIdPrefixIt extends the prefix.

Example

var prefixed = store.withIdPrefix('foo:')

prefixed.add({ _id: 'bar', value: 42 }) // will add the object with id 'foo:bar'
  .then(function (doc) {
    // update documents with id 'foo:other' and 'foo:bar'
    return prefixed.update(['other', 'foo:bar'], { other: 'baz' })
  })

// Finds all objects which id start with 'foo:'
prefixed.findAll().then(function (docs) {})

// Handle all changes to objects which id start with 'foo:'
prefixed.on('change', function (eventName, doc) {})

var moarPrefixed = prefixed.withIdPrefix('moarPrefix:') // prefix is now 'foo:moarPrefix:'

Events

EventDescriptionArguments
addAn object was added (this can be local or remote database)object that was added
updateAn object was updated (this can be local or remote database)object that was updated
removeAn object was removed (this can be local or remote database)object that was removed
changeAn object was changed on local or remote database. A change an be an object was added, updated or removed.event-name (add, update or remove), object that was changed
pushObjects where pushed to remote. sync also emits this event.pushed-objects; An Array with all objects pushed to remote.
pullObjects where pulled from remote. sync also emits this event.pulled-objects; An Array with all objects pulled from remote.
connectLocal database was connected to remote database.No arguments
disconnectLocal database was disconnect from remote database.No arguments
resetThe local database was reset.No arguments

Testing

Local setup

git clone https://github.com/hoodiehq/hoodie-store-client.git
cd hoodie-store-client
npm install

In Node.js

Run all tests and validate JavaScript Code Style using standard

npm test

To run only the tests

npm run test:node

Run tests in browser

npm run test:browser:local

This will start a local server. All tests and coverage will be run at http://localhost:8080/__zuul

Contributing

Have a look at the Hoodie project's contribution guidelines. If you want to hang out you can join #hoodie-pouch on our Hoodie Community Slack.

License

Apache 2.0

