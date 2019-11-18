Client API for the Hoodie server
@hoodie/client integrates Hoodie’s client core modules:
var Hoodie = require('@hoodie/client')
var hoodie = new Hoodie({
url: 'https://myhoodieapp.com',
PouchDB: require('pouchdb')
})
hoodie.account.signUp({
username: 'pat@Example.com',
password: 'secret'
}).then(function (accountAttributes) {
hoodie.log.info('Signed up as %s', accountAttributes.username)
}).catch(function (error) {
hoodie.log.error(error)
})
new Hoodie(options)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|options.PouchDB
|Constructor
|PouchDB constructor, see also PouchDB custom builds
|Yes
|options.url
|String
|Set to hostname where Hoodie server runs, if your app runs on a different host
|Yes
|options.account
|String
|
account options.
options.url is always set to
hoodie.url + '/account/api'
|No
|options.store
|String
|
store options.
options.PouchDB is always set to Hoodie Client’s constructor’s
options.PouchDB.
options.dbName is always set to
'store'.
options.remote is always set to
hoodie.url + '/store/api/user%2f' + account id.
|No
|options.task
|String
|
task options.
options.userId is always set to
account id.
options.remote is always set to
hoodie.url + '/task/api'
|No
|options.connectionStatus
|String
|
connectionStatus options.
options.url is always set to
hoodie.url + '/connection-status/api'.
options.method is always set to
HEAD
|No
Read-only
hoodie.url
full url to the hoodie server, e.g.
http://example.com/hoodie
hoodie.account is an instance of hoodie-account-client.
See account API
hoodie.store is an instance of hoodie-store.
See store API
hoodie.connectionStatus is an instance of hoodie-connection-status.
See connectionStatus API
hoodie.log is an instance of hoodie-log.
See log API
Sends an http request
hoodie.request(url)
// or
hoodie.request(options)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|url
|String
|
Relative path or full URL. A path must start with
/ and sends a
GET
request to the path, prefixed by
hoodie.url. In case a full URL is passed,
a
GET request to the url is sent.
|Yes
|options.url
|String
|
Relative path or full URL. A path must start with
/ and sends a
GET
request to the path, prefixed by
hoodie.url. In case a full URL is passed,
a
GET request to the url is sent.
|Yes
|options.method
|String
|
Defaults to
GET. One of
GET,
HEAD,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE.
|No
|options.data
|Object, Array, String or Number
|
For
PUT and
POST requests, an optional payload
can be sent. It will be stringified before sending the request.
|No
|options.headers
|Object
|Map of Headers to be sent with the request.
|No
Examples
// sends a GET request to hoodie.url + '/foo/api/bar'
hoodie.request('/foo/api/bar')
// sends a GET request to another host
hoodie.request('https://example.com/foo/bar')
// sends a PATCH request to /foo/api/bar
hoodie.request({
method: 'PATCH',
url: '/foo/api/bar',
headers: {
'x-my-header': 'my value'
},
data: {
foo: 'bar'
}
})
Initialise hoodie plugin
hoodie.plugin(methods)
hoodie.plugin(plugin)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Required
|methods
|Object
|
Method names as keys, functions as values. Methods get directly set on
hoodie, e.g.
hoodie.plugin({foo: function () {}})
sets
hoodie.foo to
function () {}
|Yes
|plugin
|Function
|The passed function gets called with `hoodie` as first argument, and can directly set new methods / properties on it.
|Yes
Examples
hoodie.plugin({
sayHi: function () { alert('hi') }
})
hoodie.plugin(function (hoodie) {
hoodie.sayHi = function () { alert('hi') }
})
Subscribe to event.
hoodie.on(eventName, handler)
Example
hoodie.on('account:signin', function (accountProperties) {
alert('Hello there, ' + accountProperties.username)
})
Call function once at given event.
hoodie.one(eventName, handler)
Example
hoodie.one('mycustomevent', function (options) {
console.log('foo is %s', options.bar)
})
hoodie.trigger('mycustomevent', { foo: 'bar' })
hoodie.trigger('mycustomevent', { foo: 'baz' })
// logs "foo is bar"
// DOES NOT log "foo is baz"
Removes event handler that has been added before
hoodie.off(eventName, handler)
Example
hoodie.off('connectionstatus:disconnect', showNotification)
Trigger custom events
hoodie.trigger(eventName[, option1, option2, ...])
Example
hoodie.trigger('mycustomevent', { foo: 'bar' })
|
account:*
|events, see account events
|
store:*
|events, see store events
|
connectionStatus:*
|events, see connectionStatus events
Local setup
git clone https://github.com/hoodiehq/hoodie-client.git
cd hoodie-client
npm install
Run all tests
npm test
Run test from one file only
node tests/specs/id
Have a look at the Hoodie project's contribution guidelines. If you want to hang out you can join our Hoodie Community Chat.