Client API for the Hoodie server

@hoodie/client integrates Hoodie’s client core modules:

Example

var Hoodie = require ( '@hoodie/client' ) var hoodie = new Hoodie({ url : 'https://myhoodieapp.com' , PouchDB : require ( 'pouchdb' ) }) hoodie.account.signUp({ username : 'pat@Example.com' , password : 'secret' }).then( function ( accountAttributes ) { hoodie.log.info( 'Signed up as %s' , accountAttributes.username) }).catch( function ( error ) { hoodie.log.error(error) })

API

Constructor

new Hoodie(options)

Argument Type Description Required options.PouchDB Constructor PouchDB constructor, see also PouchDB custom builds Yes options.url String Set to hostname where Hoodie server runs, if your app runs on a different host Yes options.account String account options. options.url is always set to hoodie.url + '/account/api' No options.store String store options. options.PouchDB is always set to Hoodie Client’s constructor’s options.PouchDB . options.dbName is always set to 'store' . options.remote is always set to hoodie.url + '/store/api/user%2f' + account id . No options.task String task options. options.userId is always set to account id . options.remote is always set to hoodie.url + '/task/api' No options.connectionStatus String connectionStatus options. options.url is always set to hoodie.url + '/connection-status/api'. options.method is always set to HEAD No

Read-only

hoodie.url

full url to the hoodie server, e.g. http://example.com/hoodie

hoodie.account is an instance of hoodie-account-client. See account API

hoodie.store is an instance of hoodie-store. See store API

hoodie.connectionStatus is an instance of hoodie-connection-status. See connectionStatus API

hoodie.log is an instance of hoodie-log. See log API

Sends an http request

hoodie.request(url) hoodie.request(options)

Argument Type Description Required url String Relative path or full URL. A path must start with / and sends a GET request to the path, prefixed by hoodie.url . In case a full URL is passed, a GET request to the url is sent. Yes options.url String Relative path or full URL. A path must start with / and sends a GET request to the path, prefixed by hoodie.url . In case a full URL is passed, a GET request to the url is sent. Yes options.method String Defaults to GET . One of GET , HEAD , POST , PUT , DELETE . No options.data Object, Array, String or Number For PUT and POST requests, an optional payload can be sent. It will be stringified before sending the request. No options.headers Object Map of Headers to be sent with the request. No

Examples

hoodie.request( '/foo/api/bar' ) hoodie.request( 'https://example.com/foo/bar' ) hoodie.request({ method : 'PATCH' , url : '/foo/api/bar' , headers : { 'x-my-header' : 'my value' }, data : { foo : 'bar' } })

Initialise hoodie plugin

hoodie.plugin(methods) hoodie.plugin(plugin)

Argument Type Description Required methods Object Method names as keys, functions as values. Methods get directly set on hoodie , e.g. hoodie.plugin({foo: function () {}}) sets hoodie.foo to function () {} Yes plugin Function The passed function gets called with `hoodie` as first argument, and can directly set new methods / properties on it. Yes

Examples

hoodie.plugin({ sayHi : function ( ) { alert( 'hi' ) } }) hoodie.plugin( function ( hoodie ) { hoodie.sayHi = function ( ) { alert( 'hi' ) } })

Subscribe to event.

hoodie.on(eventName, handler)

Example

hoodie.on( 'account:signin' , function ( accountProperties ) { alert( 'Hello there, ' + accountProperties.username) })

Call function once at given event.

hoodie.one(eventName, handler)

Example

hoodie.one( 'mycustomevent' , function ( options ) { console .log( 'foo is %s' , options.bar) }) hoodie.trigger( 'mycustomevent' , { foo : 'bar' }) hoodie.trigger( 'mycustomevent' , { foo : 'baz' })

Removes event handler that has been added before

hoodie.off(eventName, handler)

Example

hoodie.off( 'connectionstatus:disconnect' , showNotification)

Trigger custom events

hoodie.trigger(eventName[, option1, option2, ...])

Example

hoodie.trigger( 'mycustomevent' , { foo : 'bar' })

Events

Testing

Local setup

git clone https://github.com/hoodiehq/hoodie-client.git cd hoodie-client npm install

Run all tests

npm test

Run test from one file only

node tests/specs/id

Contributing

Have a look at the Hoodie project's contribution guidelines. If you want to hang out you can join our Hoodie Community Chat.

License

Apache 2.0