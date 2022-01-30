Nest plug-in for Homebridge using the native Nest API. See what's new in release 4.6.4.
Integrate your Nest Thermostat, Temperature Sensors, Nest Protect, and Nest x Yale Lock devices into your HomeKit system. Both Nest Accounts (pre-August 2019) and Google Accounts are supported.
Currently, homebridge-nest supports all Nest Thermostat, Protect, and Nest x Yale Lock models, including the EU/UK model of the Thermostat E with Heat Link and the October 2020 model Nest Thermostat with mirror display.
We do not support the discontinued Nest Secure system. We also do not support cameras - but for that, there is the excellent homebridge-nest-cam plug-in.
If you want a DIY solution, then read on, as homebridge-nest is for you!
npm install -g homebridge
npm install -g homebridge-nest
config.json snippet below.
Configuration sample (edit
~/.homebridge/config.json):
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "Nest",
"options": [ "HomeAway.Disable" ],
"access_token": "your Nest Account access token"
}
],
Required fields when using a Nest Account with an access token: (see below for set-up info)
"platform": Must always be
"Nest"
"access_token": Nest service access token
Required fields when using a Google Account with a refresh token: (see below for set-up info)
"platform": Must always be
"Nest"
"refreshToken": Google refresh token
Required fields when using a Google Account with cookies: (see below for set-up info)
"platform": Must always be
"Nest"
"googleAuth": Google authentication information
Optional fields:
"structureId":
"your structure's ID" // optional structureId to filter to (see logs on first run for each device's structureId) - Nest "structures" are equivalent to HomeKit "homes"
"options":
[ "feature1", "feature2", ... ] // optional list of features to enable/disable (see 'Feature Options' below)
"fanDurationMinutes": number of minutes to run the fan when manually turned on (optional, default is
15)
"hotWaterDurationMinutes": number of minutes to run the hot water when manually turned on (optional, default is
30, only for systems with hot water control)
To use a Nest Account with homebridge-nest, you will need to obtain an access token from the Nest web app. (Note - no Nest developer account is required.) Simply go to
https://home.nest.com in your browser and log in. Once that's done, go to
https://home.nest.com/session in your browser, and you will see a long string that looks like this:
{"2fa_state":"not_enrolled","access_token":"XXX","email":"...","expires_in":"...", ...}
Simply set
"access_token" in your
config.json file under the
"platform": "Nest" entry to the value of
access_token in the above string (the
XXX), which will be a long string of letters and numbers and punctuation. Do not log out of
home.nest.com, as this will invalidate your credentials. Just close the browser tab.
Google Accounts (mandatory for new Nest devices after August 2019, with an optional migration for earlier accounts) are fully supported.
There are two ways to authenticate with Google - the refresh token method, or the cookies method. Please try the refresh token method first, and if you have issues, then try the cookies method. We recommend the refresh token method because cookies tend to expire after a few months, requiring you to go through the authentication process again, whereas the refresh token lasts forever (unless you change your Google Account password).
Using the refresh token method, Google Accounts are configured using the
"refreshToken" field in
config.json, which looks like this:
"platform": "Nest",
"refreshToken": "1//06itSm0rTAE4...",
The
"refreshToken" is a code provided by Google when you log into your account, and we provide an easy-to-use tool to obtain it.
From your Mac or Linux Terminal or Windows Command Prompt, navigate to the directory where this plug-in is installed, then run:
node login.js and follow the instructions on the screen. (If you are using a Field Test account, then run:
node login.js -ft and also remember to set the
"Nest.FieldTest.Enable" option in your
config.json, as described under Feature Options further down on this page.)
You'll be prompted to navigate to a URL in your browser, log into Google, and copy and paste a code from your browser into the login tool. You'll then be provided with the
"refreshToken" to add to
config.json. The refresh token is a random string
of letters and numbers - it does not begin with, end with, or contain any spaces. Please make sure you copy and paste it exactly as shown, or it will not work.
Refresh tokens for homebridge-nest are mutually compatible with homebridge-nest-cam: if you already have a refresh token that you use with homebridge-nest-cam, you can also use it with homebridge-nest, and vice versa.
Using the cookies method (only recommended if you have problems with the refresh token method), Google Accounts are configured using the
"googleAuth" object in
config.json, which contains two fields,
"issueToken" and
"cookies", which looks like this:
"platform": "Nest",
"googleAuth": {
"issueToken": "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/iframerpc?action=issueToken...",
"cookies": "OCAK=TOMPYI3cCPAt...; SID=ogftnk...; HSID=ApXSR...; ...; SIDCC=AN0-TYt..."
},
The values of
"issueToken" and
"cookies" are specific to your Google Account. To get them, follow these steps (only needs to be done once, as long as you stay logged into your Google Account).
issueToken
home.nest.com, and click 'Sign in with Google'. Log into your account.
iframerpc) will appear in the Dev Tools window. Click on it.
Request URL (beginning with
https://accounts.google.com, ending with
nest.com). This is your
"issueToken" in
config.json.
oauth2/iframe
iframe call.
cookie (include the whole string which is several lines long and has many field/value pairs - do not include the
cookie: name). This is your
"cookies" in
config.json.
home.nest.com, as this will invalidate your credentials. Just close the browser tab.
Set
"options" in
config.json to an array of strings chosen from the following to customise feature options:
"Thermostat.Disable" - exclude Nest Thermostats from HomeKit
"Thermostat.Fan.Disable" - do not create a Fan accessory for the thermostat
"Thermostat.Eco.Disable" - do not create a Switch accessory to indicate/control Eco Mode status
"Thermostat.SeparateBuiltInTemperatureSensor.Enable" - create an additional TemperatureSensor accessory to report the ambient temperature at the thermostat
"Thermostat.SeparateBuiltInHumiditySensor.Enable" - create an additional HumiditySensor accessory to report the relative humidity at the thermostat
"Thermostat.EcoMode.ChangeEcoBands.Enable" - when set, changing temperature in Eco Mode changes Eco Temperature Bands (default is to turn off Eco Mode instead before setting temperature)
"TempSensor.Disable" - exclude Nest Temperature Sensors from HomeKit
"HomeAway.Disable" - exclude Home/Away switch from HomeKit
"HomeAway.AsOccupancySensor" - create Home/Away indicator as an OccupancySensor instead of a Switch - useful for automations
"HomeAway.AsOccupancySensorAndSwitch" - create Home/Away indicator as an OccupancySensor and a Switch
"Protect.Disable" - exclude Nest Protects from HomeKit
"Protect.MotionSensor.Disable" - disable MotionDetector accessory for Nest Protects
"Lock.Disable" - exclude Nest x Yale Locks from HomeKit
"Nest.FieldTest.Enable" - set this option if you're using a Nest Field Test account (experimental)
By default, options set apply to all devices. To set an option for a specific device only, add
.device_id to the corresponding
option, where
device_id is shown in the Homebridge logs, or in HomeKit itself as Serial Number in the Settings page for your device. For example, to disable one specific thermostat with serial number 09AC01AC31180349, add
"Thermostat.Disable.09AC01AC31180349" to the
"options" array.
