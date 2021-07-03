The HOOBS server daemon is the software that creates and runs bridge bridges.

Installing

First add the HOOBS repository to your sources.

wget -qO- https://dl.hoobs.org/stable | sudo -E bash -

Now you can install hoobsd and the HOOBS CLI.

sudo apt install -y hoobsd hoobs-cli

Usage

To start using HOOBS you will first need to initilize the system.

sudo hbs install

You will be asked to set a port. Then if you have systemd or launchd on the system this will automatically set this up to run on start.

Documentation

The hoobsd CLI & API documentation can be found here.

CLI Documentation

API Documentation

Legal

HOOBS and the HOOBS logo are registered trademarks of HOOBS Inc. Copyright (C) 2020 HOOBS Inc. All rights reserved.