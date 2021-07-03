The HOOBS server daemon is the software that creates and runs bridge bridges.
First add the HOOBS repository to your sources.
wget -qO- https://dl.hoobs.org/stable | sudo -E bash -
Now you can install hoobsd and the HOOBS CLI.
sudo apt install -y hoobsd hoobs-cli
To start using HOOBS you will first need to initilize the system.
sudo hbs install
You will be asked to set a port. Then if you have systemd or launchd on the system this will automatically set this up to run on start.
