HonKit

HonKit is building beautiful books using GitHub/Git and Markdown.

Documentation and Demo

HonKit documentation is built by HonKit!

Quick Start

Installation

The best way to install HonKit is via NPM or Yarn.

$ npm init $ npm install honkit

⚠️ Warning:

If you have installed honkit globally, you must install each plugins globally as well

globally, you must install each plugins globally as well If you have installed honkit locally, you must install each plugins locally as well

We recommend installing honkit locally.

Create a book

HonKit can set up a boilerplate book:

npx honkit init

If you wish to create the book into a new directory, you can do so by running honkit init ./directory

Preview and serve your book using:

npx honkit serve

Or build the static website using:

npx honkit build

You can start to write your book!

For more details, see HonKit's documentation.

Usage examples

HonKit can be used to create a book, public documentation, enterprise manual, thesis, research papers, etc.

You can find a list of real-world examples in the documentation.

Features

Fork of GitBook

HonKit is a fork of GitBook (Legacy). GitBook (Legacy) is deprecated and inactive project.

HonKit aim to smooth migration from GitBook (Legacy) to HonKit.

Compatibility with GitBook

Almost plugins work without changes!

Support gitbook-plugin-* packages You should install these plugins via npm or yarn npm install gitbook-plugin-<example> --save-dev

packages

Differences with GitBook

Node.js 14+ supports

Improve build / serve performance honkit build : use file cache by default honkit serve : 28.2s → 0.9s in examples/benchmark Also, support --reload flag for force refresh

/ performance Improve plugin loading logic Reduce cost of finding honkit-plugin-* and gitbook-plugin-* Support honkit-plugin-* and @scope/honkit-plugin-* (GitBook does not support a scoped module)

Remove install command Instead of it, just use npm install or yarn install

command Remove global-npm dependency You can use HonKit with another npm package manager like yarn

dependency Update dependencies Upgrade to nunjucks@2, highlight.js etc... It will reduce bug

TypeScript Rewritten by TypeScript

Monorepo codebase Easy to maintain

Docker support

Migration from GitBook

Replace gitbook-cli with honkit .

npm uninstall gitbook-cli npm install honkit --save-dev

Replace gitbook command with honkit command.

"scripts": { - "build": "gitbook build", + "build": "honkit build", - "serve": "gitbook serve" + "serve": "honkit serve" },

After that, HonKit just work!

Examples of migration:

Benchmarks

honkit build benchmark:

Licensing

HonKit is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.

HonKit is a fork of GitBook (Legacy). GitBook is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Also, HonKit includes bignerdranch/gitbook works.