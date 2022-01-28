HonKit is building beautiful books using GitHub/Git and Markdown.
HonKit documentation is built by HonKit!
The best way to install HonKit is via NPM or Yarn.
$ npm init --yes
$ npm install honkit --save-dev
⚠️ Warning:
honkit globally, you must install each plugins globally as well
honkit locally, you must install each plugins locally as well
We recommend installing
honkit locally.
HonKit can set up a boilerplate book:
$ npx honkit init
If you wish to create the book into a new directory, you can do so by running
honkit init ./directory
Preview and serve your book using:
$ npx honkit serve
Or build the static website using:
$ npx honkit build
You can start to write your book!
For more details, see HonKit's documentation.
HonKit can be used to create a book, public documentation, enterprise manual, thesis, research papers, etc.
You can find a list of real-world examples in the documentation.
HonKit is a fork of GitBook (Legacy). GitBook (Legacy) is deprecated and inactive project.
HonKit aim to smooth migration from GitBook (Legacy) to HonKit.
gitbook-plugin-* packages
npm install gitbook-plugin-<example> --save-dev
build/
serve performance
honkit build: use file cache by default
honkit serve: 28.2s → 0.9s in examples/benchmark
--reload flag for force refresh
honkit-plugin-* and
gitbook-plugin-*
honkit-plugin-* and
@scope/honkit-plugin-* (GitBook does not support a scoped module)
install command
npm install or
yarn install
global-npm dependency
yarn
Replace
gitbook-cli with
honkit.
npm uninstall gitbook-cli
npm install honkit --save-dev
Replace
gitbook command with
honkit command.
"scripts": {
- "build": "gitbook build",
+ "build": "honkit build",
- "serve": "gitbook serve"
+ "serve": "honkit serve"
},
After that, HonKit just work!
Examples of migration:
honkit build benchmark:
HonKit is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.
HonKit is a fork of GitBook (Legacy). GitBook is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.
Also, HonKit includes bignerdranch/gitbook works.