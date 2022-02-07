Note: The latest release of this project supports Vue.js v2.x. See the vue3 branch for v3.x support.
For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.
The documentation includes a detailed Vue integration guide
The goal is to provide an idiomatic, simple integration of Honeybadger's exception monitoring service with Vue.js applications.
This version is considered suitable for preview.
Honeybadger-vue hooks in to the error handler in Vue. This means we only notify Honeybadger of Vue context for errors that Vue handles. Some errors inside Vue code may propagate to the window onerror handler instead.
In those cases, Honeybadger Javascript library's default error notifier is invoked, which will contain a stack trace but none of the Vue variables.
This project is built using a webpack-based Vue template. It's possible your own build environment may be just different enough to require some adjustments. If you find that our artifacts don't quite meet your needs, please file an issue on GitHub.
See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-vue/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
# install dependencies
npm install
# Serve the demo app with hot reload at localhost:8080
HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
npm run build --report
# run unit tests
npm run unit
# run e2e tests
HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run e2e
# run all tests
HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run test:all
For a detailed explanation on how things work, check out the guide and docs for vue-loader.
Releasing is done with two commands:
npm version and
npm publish. Both
commands should be used with care.
To perform a release:
With a clean working tree, use
npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the
changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See
npm help version for
documentation.
To publish the release, use
npm publish. See
npm help publish for
documentation.
honeybadger-vue is MIT licensed. See the LICENSE file in this repository for details.