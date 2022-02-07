Honeybadger Vue.js Integration

Note: The latest release of this project supports Vue.js v2.x. See the vue3 branch for v3.x support.

Documentation and Support

For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.

The documentation includes a detailed Vue integration guide

Project Goals

The goal is to provide an idiomatic, simple integration of Honeybadger's exception monitoring service with Vue.js applications.

Project Status

This version is considered suitable for preview.

Limitations

Honeybadger-vue hooks in to the error handler in Vue. This means we only notify Honeybadger of Vue context for errors that Vue handles. Some errors inside Vue code may propagate to the window onerror handler instead.

In those cases, Honeybadger Javascript library's default error notifier is invoked, which will contain a stack trace but none of the Vue variables.

Key Assumptions

This project is built using a webpack-based Vue template. It's possible your own build environment may be just different enough to require some adjustments. If you find that our artifacts don't quite meet your needs, please file an issue on GitHub.

Changelog

See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-vue/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

Fork it. Create a topic branch git checkout -b my_branch Commit your changes git commit -am "Boom" Push to your branch git push origin my_branch Send a pull request

Development

npm install HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run dev npm run build npm run build --report npm run unit HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run e2e HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run test :all

For a detailed explanation on how things work, check out the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Releasing

Releasing is done with two commands: npm version and npm publish . Both commands should be used with care.

To perform a release:

With a clean working tree, use npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See npm help version for documentation. To publish the release, use npm publish . See npm help publish for documentation.

License

honeybadger-vue is MIT licensed. See the LICENSE file in this repository for details.