openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@honeybadger-io/vue

by honeybadger-io
1.0.3 (see all)

Official Vue.js integration for Honeybadger.io ⚡

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Honeybadger Vue.js Integration

Build Status npm version

Vue.js integration for Honeybadger.io

Note: The latest release of this project supports Vue.js v2.x. See the vue3 branch for v3.x support.

Documentation and Support

For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.

The documentation includes a detailed Vue integration guide

Project Goals

The goal is to provide an idiomatic, simple integration of Honeybadger's exception monitoring service with Vue.js applications.

Project Status

This version is considered suitable for preview.

Limitations

Honeybadger-vue hooks in to the error handler in Vue. This means we only notify Honeybadger of Vue context for errors that Vue handles. Some errors inside Vue code may propagate to the window onerror handler instead.

In those cases, Honeybadger Javascript library's default error notifier is invoked, which will contain a stack trace but none of the Vue variables.

Key Assumptions

This project is built using a webpack-based Vue template. It's possible your own build environment may be just different enough to require some adjustments. If you find that our artifacts don't quite meet your needs, please file an issue on GitHub.

Changelog

See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-vue/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create a topic branch git checkout -b my_branch
  3. Commit your changes git commit -am "Boom"
  4. Push to your branch git push origin my_branch
  5. Send a pull request

Development

# install dependencies
npm install

# Serve the demo app with hot reload at localhost:8080
HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
npm run build --report

# run unit tests
npm run unit

# run e2e tests
HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run e2e

# run all tests
HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=yourkey npm run test:all

For a detailed explanation on how things work, check out the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Releasing

Releasing is done with two commands: npm version and npm publish. Both commands should be used with care.

To perform a release:

  1. With a clean working tree, use npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See npm help version for documentation.

  2. To publish the release, use npm publish. See npm help publish for documentation.

License

honeybadger-vue is MIT licensed. See the LICENSE file in this repository for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial