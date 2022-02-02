Honeybadger React.js Integration

Documentation and Support

For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.

The documentation includes a detailed React integration guide

Project Goals

The goal is to provide an idiomatic, simple integration of Honeybadger's exception monitoring service with React.js applications.

Project Status

This version is considered suitable for preview.

Limitations

Honeybadger-react hooks in to the error handler in React. This means we only notify Honeybadger of React context for errors that React handles. Some errors inside React code may propagate to the window onerror handler instead.

In those cases, Honeybadger Javascript library's default error notifier is invoked, which will contain a stack trace but none of the React variables.

Key Assumptions

This project is built using create-react-library with rollup and generates artifacts in commonjs, esm and umd formats. It's possible your own build environment may be just different enough to require some adjustments. If you find that our artifacts don't quite meet your needs, please file an issue on GitHub.

Example app

There's a minimal implementation of a honeybadger-react integration in the ./example folder. If you want to contribute a patch to honeybadger-react, it can be useful to have the demo app running.

To run it, issue these commands from your shell:

cd example npm install REACT_APP_HONEYBADGER_API_KEY=b425b636 npm run start

This will serve the demo app with hot reload at localhost:3000

For a detailed explanation on how hot reloading works, check out the guide and docs for react-loader.

Changelog

See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-react/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

Fork it. Create a topic branch git checkout -b my_branch Commit your changes git commit -am "Boom" Push to your branch git push origin my_branch Send a pull request

Development

npm install npm run build npm test npm run start

Releasing

With a clean working tree, use npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See npm help version for documentation. To publish the release, use npm publish . See npm help publish for documentation.

License

honeybadger-react is MIT licensed. See the LICENSE file in this repository for details.