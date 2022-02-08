openbase logo
@honeybadger-io/js

by honeybadger-io
3.2.8 (see all)

Universal JavaScript library for reporting errors to Honeybadger.io ⚡

Readme

Honeybadger for JavaScript

Node CI npm version deploy

Universal JavaScript library for integrating apps with the ⚡ Honeybadger Error Notifier.

Note: The NPM package has been moved to @honeybadger-io/js starting with v3.0.0. See the v2-stable branch for the honeybadger-js 2.x package. Upgrade instructions

Documentation and Support

For comprehensive documentation and support, check out our documentation site.

Changelog

See https://github.com/honeybadger-io/honeybadger-js/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Contributing

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create a topic branch git checkout -b my_branch
  3. Commit your changes git commit -am "Boom"
  4. Push to your branch git push origin my_branch
  5. Send a pull request

Development

  1. Run npm install.
  2. To run unit tests for both browser and server builds: npm test. Or separately: npm run test:browser, npm run test:server.
  3. To run integration tests across all supported platforms, set up a BrowserStack account and use BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=your_username BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=your-access-key npm run test:integration.
  4. To test the TypeScript type definitions: npm run tsd.

Bundling and types

This project is isomorphic, meaning it's a single library which contains both browser and server builds. It's written in TypeScript, and transpiled and bundled with Rollup. Our Rollup config generates three main files:

  1. The server build, which transpiles src/server.ts and its dependencies into dist/server/honeybadger.js.
  2. The browser build, which transpiles src/browser.ts and its dependencies into dist/browser/honeybadger.js.
  3. The minified browser build, which transpiles src/browser.ts and its dependencies into dist/browser/honeybadger.min.js (+ source maps).

In addition, the TypeScript type declaration for each build is generated into its types/ directory (ie dist/browser/types/browser.d.ts and dist/server/types/server.d.ts).

However, since the package is isomorphic, TypeScript users will likely be writing import * as Honeybadger from '@honeybadger-io/js' or import Honeybadger = require('@honeybadger-io/js') in their IDE. Our package.json has main and browser fields that determine which build they get, but there can only be a single type declaration file. So we use an extra file in the project root, honeybadger.d.ts, that combines the types from both builds.

Releasing

Releasing is done with two commands: npm version and npm publish. Both commands should be used with care. The npm publish command publishes to NPM and to our js.honeybadger.io CDN (hosted on AWS via S3/CloudFront).

For the CDN release, make sure you have the following environment variable available in your shell:

export HONEYBADGER_JS_S3_BUCKET=honeybadger-js
export HONEYBADGER_DISTRIBUTION_ID=cloudfront-id

AWS credentials are read from ~/.aws/credentials, using the default profile.

To perform a full release:

  1. With a clean working tree, use npm version [new version] to bump the version, commit the changes, tag the release, and push to GitHub. See npm help version for documentation.

  2. To publish the release, use npm publish. See npm help publish for documentation.

If the CDN release fails for some reason (bad AWS credentials, for instance), re-run the release manually with npm run release-cdn.

Release Automation

We use Ship.js to automate releasing. Our custom Ship.js config determines the next release version based on the unreleased section of our changelog (Keep a Changelog format).

Ship.js creates a PR once per week when unreleased changes are present. You can also trigger a release PR by saying "@shipjs prepare" in any issue or pull request comment on GitHub.

Available Commands

  • npm run release - Calculates the next version and creates a PR via shipjs prepare. This can run locally or in CI
  • npx shipjs trigger - Publish to NPM (usually happens in CI, but can also run locally)

GitHub Workflows

License

The Honeybadger gem is MIT licensed. See the MIT-LICENSE file in this repository for details.


We use BrowserStack to run our automated integration tests on multiple platforms in CI.

