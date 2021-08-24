The package assists plugin developers creating fully customisable configuration user interfaces for their plugins.
A plugin's custom user interface has two main components:
A custom UI should be published under a directory named
homebridge-ui:
homebridge-ui/public/index.html - required - this is the plugin UI entry point.
homebridge-ui/public/ - you can store any other assets (
.css,
.js, images etc.) in the public folder.
homebridge-ui/server.js - optional - this is the server side script containing API endpoints for your plugin UI.
config.schema.json - required - set
customUi to
true in the schema to enable custom UI.
Basic structure example:
homebridge-example-plugin/
├── homebridge-ui
│ ├── public
│ │ └── index.html
│ └── server.js
├── config.schema.json
├── package.json
You may customise the location of the
homebridge-ui by setting the
customUiPath property in the
config.schema.json. For example:
"customUiPath": "./dist/homebridge-ui".
A plugin's custom user interface is displayed inside an iframe in the settings modal, in place of the schema-generated form.
The user interface API is provided to the plugin's custom UI via the
window.homebridge object. This is injected into the plugin's custom UI during render.
Note:
index.html file should not include
<html>,
<head>, or
<body> tags, as these are added by the Homebridge UI during the render process.
Example
index.html:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="your-plugin.css">
<div class="card">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="exampleInputEmail1">Email address</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="exampleInputEmail1" aria-describedby="emailHelp">
<small id="emailHelp" class="form-text text-muted">Help text...</small>
</div>
</div>
<script>
(async () => {
// get the current homebridge config
const pluginConfig = await homebridge.getPluginConfig();
// make requests to your server.js script
const result = await homebridge.request('/hello', { name: 'world' });
})();
</script>
homebridge.getPluginConfig
homebridge.getPluginConfig(): Promise<PluginConfig[]>;
Returns a promise that resolves an array of accessory or platform config blocks for the plugin.
An empty array will be returned if the plugin is not currently configured.
const pluginConfigBlocks = await homebridge.getPluginConfig();
// [{ platform: 'ExamplePlatform', name: 'example' }]
homebridge.updatePluginConfig
homebridge.updatePluginConfig(pluginConfig: PluginConfig[]): Promise<PluginConfig[]>;
Update the plugin config.
pluginConfig: A full array of platform and accessory config blocks.
This should be called whenever a change to the config is made.
This does not save the plugin config to disk.
Existing blocks not included will be removed.
const pluginConfig = [
{
name: 'my light 1',
accessory: 'ExampleAccessory'
},
{
name: 'my light 2',
accessory: 'ExampleAccessory'
}
]
await homebridge.updatePluginConfig(pluginConfig);
homebridge.savePluginConfig
homebridge.savePluginConfig(): Promise<void>
Saves the plugin config changes to the Homebridge
config.json. This is the equivalent of clicking the Save button.
This should be used sparingly, for example, after a access token is generated.
You must call
await homebridge.updatePluginConfig() first.
// update config first!
await homebridge.updatePluginConfig(pluginConfig);
// save config
await homebridge.savePluginConfig();
homebridge.getPluginConfigSchema
homebridge.getPluginConfigSchema(): Promise<PluginSchema>;
Returns the plugin's config.schema.json.
const schema = await homebridge.getPluginConfigSchema();
homebridge.getCachedAccessories
homebridge.getCachedAccessories(): Promise<CachedAccessory[]>;
Returns the any cached accessories for the plugin
const cachedAccessories = await homebridge.getCachedAccessories();
This allows the custom UI to make API requests to their
server.js script.
homebridge.request
homebridge.request(path: string, body?: any): Promise<any>
Make a request to the plugin's server side script.
path: the path handler on the server that the request should be sent to
body: an optional payload
Returns a promise with the response from the server.
User Interface Example:
const response = await homebridge.request('/hello', { who: 'world' });
console.log(response); // the response from the server
The corresponding code in the
server.js file would look like this:
// server side request handler
this.onRequest('/hello', async (payload) => {
console.log(payload) // the payload sent from the UI
return { hello: 'user' };
});
Toast notifications are the pop-up notifications displayed in the bottom right corner. A plugin's custom UI can generate custom notifications with custom content.
homebridge.toast.success
homebridge.toast.success(message: string, title?: string): void
Shows a green "success" notification.
message: the toast content
title: an optional title
homebridge.toast.error
homebridge.toast.error(message: string, title?: string): void
Shows a red "error" notification.
message: the toast content
title: an optional title
homebridge.toast.warning
homebridge.toast.warning(message: string, title?: string): void
Shows an amber "warning" notification.
message: the toast content
title: an optional title
homebridge.toast.info
homebridge.toast.info(message: string, title?: string): void
Shows a blue "info" notification.
message: the toast content
title: an optional title
homebridge.closeSettings
homebridge.closeSettings(): void
Close the settings modal.
This action does not save any config changes.
homebridge.closeSettings();
homebridge.showSpinner
homebridge.showSpinner(): void
Displays a spinner / loading overlay, preventing user input until cleared with
homebridge.hideSpinner.
// show the spinner overlay
homebridge.showSpinner();
// wait for the request to process
await homebridge.request('/hello');
// hide the spinner overlay
homebridge.hideSpinner();
homebridge.hideSpinner
homebridge.hideSpinner(): void
Hide the spinner / loading overlay.
homebridge.hideSpinner();
The custom user interface allows you to create two types of forms:
config.schema.json file
config.schema.json form in any way
Developers are also able to create their own forms using HTML.
homebridge.showSchemaForm
homebridge.showSchemaForm(): void
Show the schema-generated form below the custom user interface.
This feature only works for platform plugins that have set
singular =
true in their config.schema.json file.
homebridge.showSchemaForm();
When enabling the schema form, you should listen for the
configChanged event to keep your config in sync. This event is triggered whenever the user makes a change in the schema-generated form (250ms debounce).
window.homebridge.addEventListener('configChanged', (event: MessageEvent) => {
console.log('Updated config:', event.data);
});
homebridge.hideSchemaForm
homebridge.hideSchemaForm(): void
Hides the schema-generated form.
homebridge.hideSchemaForm();
homebridge.createForm
homebridge.createForm(schema: FormSchema, data: any, submitButton?: string, cancelButton?: string): IHomebridgeUiFormHelper;
Create a new standalone form. You may pass in an arbitrary schema using the same options as the config.schema.json.
Only one standalone form can be displayed at a time. The main config-schema based form cannot be shown while a standalone form is being displayed.
schema: The form schema object, may also contain layout metadata
data: The initial form data
submitButton: String. Optional label for a submit button, if not provided, no submit button will be displayed
cancelButton: String. Optional label for a cancel button, if not provided, no cancel button will be displayed
Example:
// create the form
const myForm = homebridge.createForm(
{
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
name: {
title: 'Name',
type: 'string',
required: true,
}
}
},
layout: null,
form: null,
},
{
name: 'initial name value'
}
);
// watch for change events
myForm.onChange((change) => {
console.log(change);
});
// watch for submit button click events
myForm.onSubmit((form) => {
console.log(form);
});
// watch for cancel button click events
myForm.onCancel((form) => {
console.log(form);
});
// stop listening to change events and hide the form
myForm.end();
The
homebridge object is an EventTarget, this allows you to use the browsers built in addEventListener and removeEventListener functions to subscribe and unsubscribe from events.
Called when the Homebridge UI has completed rendering the plugin's custom UI.
homebridge.addEventListener('ready', () => {
// do something with event
});
Custom events can be pushed from the plugin's
server.js script.
UI Example:
homebridge.addEventListener('my-event', (event) => {
console.log(event.data); // the event payload from the server
});
The corresponding code in the
server.js file would look like this:
this.pushEvent('my-event', { some: 'data' });
homebridge.plugin
homebridge.plugin
Is an object that contains plugin metadata.
{
name: string;
description: string;
installedVersion: string;
latestVersion: string;
verifiedPlugin: boolean;
updateAvailable: boolean;
publicPackage: boolean;
links: {
npm: string;
homepage?: string;
}
}
homebridge.serverEnv
Is an object containing some server metadata
{
env: {
platform: string; // darwin, win32, linux, freebsd etc.
nodeVersion: string; // Node.js version
}
}
To provide server API endpoints that can be called from the custom UI, a plugin must place a
server.js file in the
homebridge-ui directory.
You will need to include the
@homebridge/plugin-ui-utils library as a prod dependency:
npm install --save @homebridge/plugin-ui-utils
Note:
server.js script will be spawned as a child process when the plugin's settings modal is opened, and is terminated when the settings modal is closed.
server.js script must create a new instance of a class that extends
HomebridgePluginUiServer from the
@homebridge/plugin-ui-utils library.
@homebridge/plugin-ui-utils library.
Example
server.js:
const { HomebridgePluginUiServer } = require('@homebridge/plugin-ui-utils');
// your class MUST extend the HomebridgePluginUiServer
class UiServer extends HomebridgePluginUiServer {
constructor () {
// super must be called first
super();
// Example: create api endpoint request handlers (example only)
this.onRequest('/hello', this.handleHelloRequest.bind(this));
// this.ready() must be called to let the UI know you are ready to accept api calls
this.ready();
}
/**
* Example only.
* Handle requests made from the UI to the `/hello` endpoint.
*/
async handleHelloRequest(payload) {
return { hello: 'world'; }
}
}
// start the instance of the class
(() => {
return new UiServer;
})();
this.ready
this.ready(): void
Let the UI know the server is ready to accept requests.
this.ready();
this.onRequest
this.onRequest(path: string, fn: RequestHandler)
Handle requests sent from the UI to the given path.
path: the request path name
fn: a function to handle the incoming requests
The value returned/resolved from the request handler function will be sent back to the UI as the request response.
Example creating a request handler on the server:
// server side code
this.onRequest('/hello', async (payload) => {
console.log(payload) // the payload sent from the UI
return { hello: 'user' };
});
The corresponding call in the UI to send requests to this endpoint:
// ui code
const response = await homebridge.request('/hello', { who: 'world' });
console.log(response); // the response from the server
If you need to throw an error during your request, you should throw an instance of
RequestError instead of a normal
Error:
Example:
// server side code
const { RequestError } = require('@homebridge/plugin-ui-utils');
this.onRequest('/hello', async (payload) => {
// something went wrong, throw a RequestError:
throw new RequestError('Something went wrong!', { status: 404 });
});
You can then catch this in the UI:
try {
await homebridge.request('/hello', { who: 'world' });
} catch (e) {
console.log(e.message); // 'Something went wrong!'
console.log(e.error); // { status: 404 }
}
Uncaught errors in event handlers, or errors thrown using
new Error will still result in the waiting promise in the UI being rejected, however the error stack trace will also be shown in the Homebridge logs which should be avoided.
this.pushEvent
this.pushEvent(event: string, data: any)
Push events allow you to send data to the UI, without needed the UI to request it first.
event: a string to describe the event type
data: any data to send as an event payload to the UI.
Example pushing an event payload to the UI:
this.pushEvent('my-event', { some: 'data' });
The corresponding code to watch for the event in the UI:
homebridge.addEventListener('my-event', (event) => {
console.log(event.data); // the event payload from the server
});
this.homebridgeStoragePath
this.homebridgeStoragePath: string
Returns the Homebridge instance's current storage path.
const storagePath = this.homebridgeStoragePath;
this.homebridgeConfigPath
this.homebridgeConfigPath: string
Returns the path to the Homebridge
config.json file:
const configPath = this.homebridgeConfigPath;
this.homebridgeUiVersion
this.homebridgeUiVersion: string
Returns the version of the Homebridge UI:
const uiVersion = this.homebridgeUiVersion;
A full list of plugins that have implemented the custom user interface can be found here.
The homebridge-mercedesme plugin by @SeydX allows users to pair their vehicle using a custom user interface:
The homebridge-bravia-tvos plugin by @SeydX allows users to pair and dynamically configure a user's TV using a custom user interface:
The homebridge-electra-smart plugin by nitaybz allows users to request a OTP and enter it in exchange for an authentication token:
For hints and tips on how to develop your custom user interface, see DEVELOPMENT.md.