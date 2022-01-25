A Node.js BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) central module.
Want to implement a peripheral? Check out bleno.
Note: macOS / Mac OS X, Linux, FreeBSD and Windows are currently the only supported OSes.
// Read the battery level of the first found peripheral exposing the Battery Level characteristic
const noble = require('@abandonware/noble');
noble.on('stateChange', async (state) => {
if (state === 'poweredOn') {
await noble.startScanningAsync(['180f'], false);
}
});
noble.on('discover', async (peripheral) => {
await noble.stopScanningAsync();
await peripheral.connectAsync();
const {characteristics} = await peripheral.discoverSomeServicesAndCharacteristicsAsync(['180f'], ['2a19']);
const batteryLevel = (await characteristics[0].readAsync())[0];
console.log(`${peripheral.address} (${peripheral.advertisement.localName}): ${batteryLevel}%`);
await peripheral.disconnectAsync();
process.exit(0);
});
libbluetooth-dev needs to be installed. For instructions for specific distributions, see below.
See the generic Linux notes above first.
sudo apt-get install bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev libudev-dev
Make sure
node is on your
PATH. If it's not, some options:
nodejs to
node:
sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node
See the generic Linux notes above first.
sudo yum install bluez bluez-libs bluez-libs-devel
See the generic Linux notes above first.
See Configure Intel Edison for Bluetooth LE (Smart) Development.
Make sure you have GNU Make:
sudo pkg install gmake
Disable automatic loading of the default Bluetooth stack by putting no-ubt.conf into
/usr/local/etc/devd/no-ubt.conf and restarting devd (
sudo service devd restart).
Unload
ng_ubt kernel module if already loaded:
sudo kldunload ng_ubt
Make sure you have read and write permissions on the
/dev/usb/* device that corresponds to your Bluetooth adapter.
node-gyp requirements for Windows
Install the required tools and configurations using Microsoft's windows-build-tools from an elevated PowerShell or cmd.exe (run as Administrator).
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
node-bluetooth-hci-socket prerequisites
See @don's setup guide on Bluetooth LE with Node.js and Noble on Windows
Make sur your container runs with
--network=host options and all specific environment preriquisites are verified.
npm install @abandonware/noble
const noble = require('@abandonware/noble');
All operations have two API variants – one expecting a callback, one returning a Promise (denoted by
Async suffix).
Additionally, there are events corresponding to each operation (and a few global events).
For example, in case of the "discover services" operation of Peripheral:
discoverServices method expecting a callback:
peripheral.discoverServices((error, services) => {
// callback - handle error and services
});
discoverServicesAsync method returning a Promise:
try {
const services = await peripheral.discoverServicesAsync();
// handle services
} catch (e) {
// handle error
}
servicesDiscover event emitted after services are discovered:
peripheral.once('servicesDiscover', (services) => {
// handle services
});
API structure:
noble.on('stateChange', callback(state));
state can be one of:
unknown
resetting
unsupported
unauthorized
poweredOff
poweredOn
noble.startScanning(); // any service UUID, no duplicates
noble.startScanning([], true); // any service UUID, allow duplicates
var serviceUUIDs = ['<service UUID 1>', ...]; // default: [] => all
var allowDuplicates = falseOrTrue; // default: false
noble.startScanning(serviceUUIDs, allowDuplicates[, callback(error)]); // particular UUIDs
NOTE:
noble.state must be
poweredOn before scanning is started.
noble.on('stateChange', callback(state)); can be used to listen for state change events.
noble.on('scanStart', callback);
The event is emitted when:
noble.stopScanning();
noble.on('scanStop', callback);
The event is emitted when:
noble.on('discover', callback(peripheral));
peripheral:
{
id: '<id>',
address: '<BT address'>, // Bluetooth Address of device, or 'unknown' if not known
addressType: '<BT address type>', // Bluetooth Address type (public, random), or 'unknown' if not known
connectable: trueOrFalseOrUndefined, // true or false, or undefined if not known
advertisement: {
localName: '<name>',
txPowerLevel: someInteger,
serviceUuids: ['<service UUID>', ...],
serviceSolicitationUuid: ['<service solicitation UUID>', ...],
manufacturerData: someBuffer, // a Buffer
serviceData: [
{
uuid: '<service UUID>',
data: someBuffer // a Buffer
},
// ...
]
},
rssi: integerValue,
mtu: integerValue // MTU will be null, until device is connected and hci-socket is used
};
Note: On macOS, the address will be set to '' if the device has not been connected previously.
noble.on('warning', callback(message));
noble.reset()
peripheral.connect([callback(error)]);
Some of the bluetooth devices doesn't connect seamlessly, may be because of bluetooth device firmware or kernel. Do reset the device with noble.reset() API before connect API.
peripheral.once('connect', callback);
peripheral.cancelConnect();
// Will emit a 'connect' event with error
peripheral.disconnect([callback(error)]);
peripheral.once('disconnect', callback);
peripheral.updateRssi([callback(error, rssi)]);
peripheral.once('rssiUpdate', callback(rssi));
peripheral.discoverServices(); // any service UUID
var serviceUUIDs = ['<service UUID 1>', ...];
peripheral.discoverServices(serviceUUIDs[, callback(error, services)]); // particular UUIDs
peripheral.discoverAllServicesAndCharacteristics([callback(error, services, characteristics)]);
var serviceUUIDs = ['<service UUID 1>', ...];
var characteristicUUIDs = ['<characteristic UUID 1>', ...];
peripheral.discoverSomeServicesAndCharacteristics(serviceUUIDs, characteristicUUIDs, [callback(error, services, characteristics));
peripheral.once('servicesDiscover', callback(services));
peripheral.readHandle(handle, callback(error, data));
peripheral.once('handleRead<handle>', callback(data)); // data is a Buffer
<handle> is the handle identifier.
peripheral.writeHandle(handle, data, withoutResponse, callback(error));
peripheral.once('handleWrite<handle>', callback());
<handle> is the handle identifier.
service.discoverIncludedServices(); // any service UUID
var serviceUUIDs = ['<service UUID 1>', ...];
service.discoverIncludedServices(serviceUUIDs[, callback(error, includedServiceUuids)]); // particular UUIDs
service.once('includedServicesDiscover', callback(includedServiceUuids));
service.discoverCharacteristics() // any characteristic UUID
var characteristicUUIDs = ['<characteristic UUID 1>', ...];
service.discoverCharacteristics(characteristicUUIDs[, callback(error, characteristics)]); // particular UUIDs
service.once('characteristicsDiscover', callback(characteristics));
characteristics
{
uuid: '<uuid>',
properties: ['...'] // 'broadcast', 'read', 'writeWithoutResponse', 'write', 'notify', 'indicate', 'authenticatedSignedWrites', 'extendedProperties'
};
characteristic.read([callback(error, data)]);
characteristic.on('data', callback(data, isNotification));
characteristic.once('read', callback(data, isNotification)); // legacy
Emitted when:
characteristic.read(...)
characteristic.notify(true[, callback(error)])
Note:
isNotification event parameter value MAY be
undefined depending on platform. The parameter is deprecated after version 1.8.1, and not supported on macOS High Sierra and later.
characteristic.write(data, withoutResponse[, callback(error)]); // data is a Buffer, withoutResponse is true|false
withoutResponse:
false: send a write request, used with "write" characteristic property
true: send a write command, used with "write without response" characteristic property
characteristic.once('write', withoutResponse, callback());
Emitted when characteristic write has completed, result of
characteristic.write(...).
characteristic.broadcast(broadcast[, callback(error)]); // broadcast is true|false
characteristic.once('broadcast', callback(state));
Emitted when characteristic broadcast state changes, result of
characteristic.broadcast(...).
characteristic.subscribe([callback(error)]);
Subscribe to a characteristic.
Triggers
data events when peripheral sends a notification or indication. Use for characteristics with "notify" or "indicate" properties.
characteristic.once('notify', callback(state));
Emitted when characteristic notification state changes, result of
characteristic.notify(...).
characteristic.unsubscribe([callback(error)]);
Unsubscribe from a characteristic.
Use for characteristics with "notify" or "indicate" properties
characteristic.discoverDescriptors([callback(error, descriptors)]);
characteristic.once('descriptorsDiscover', callback(descriptors));
descriptors:
[
{
uuid: '<uuid>'
},
// ...
]
descriptor.readValue([callback(error, data)]);
descriptor.once('valueRead', data); // data is a Buffer
descriptor.writeValue(data[, callback(error)]); // data is a Buffer
descriptor.once('valueWrite');
By default, noble will select appropriate Bluetooth device bindings based on your platform. You can provide custom bindings using the
with-bindings module.
var noble = require('@abandonware/noble/with-bindings')(require('./my-custom-bindings'));
Run the following command:
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)
This grants the
node binary
cap_net_raw privileges, so it can start/stop BLE advertising.
Note: The above command requires
setcap to be installed.
It can be installed the following way:
sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin
su -c \'yum install libcap2-bin\'
hci0 is used by default.
To override, set the
NOBLE_HCI_DEVICE_ID environment variable to the interface number.
For example, to specify
hci1:
sudo NOBLE_HCI_DEVICE_ID=1 node <your file>.js
If you are using multiple HCI devices in one setup you can run two instances of noble with different binding configurations by initializing them seperatly in code:
const HCIBindings = require('@abandonware/noble/lib/hci-socket/bindings');
const Noble = require('@abandonware/noble/lib/noble');
const params = {
deviceId: 0,
userChannel: true
};
const noble = new Noble(new HCIBindings(params));
By default, noble waits for both the advertisement data and scan response data for each Bluetooth address. If your device does not use scan response, the
NOBLE_REPORT_ALL_HCI_EVENTS environment variable can be used to bypass it.
sudo NOBLE_REPORT_ALL_HCI_EVENTS=1 node <your file>.js
By default, noble will respond with an error whenever a GATT request message is received. If your intention is to use bleno in tandem with noble, the
NOBLE_MULTI_ROLE environment variable can be used to bypass this behaviour.
Note: this requires a Bluetooth 4.1 adapter.
sudo NOBLE_MULTI_ROLE=1 node <your file>.js
This limit is imposed by the Bluetooth adapter hardware as well as its firmware.
|Platform
|OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
|6
|Linux/Windows - Adapter-dependent
|5 (CSR based adapter)
On newer versions of OSX, the terminal app is sandboxed to not allow bluetooth connections by default. If you run a script that tries to access it, you will get an
Abort trap: 6 error.
To enable bluetooth, go to "System Preferences" —> "Security & Privacy" —> "Bluetooth" -> Add your terminal into allowed apps.
Some BLE adapters cannot connect to a peripheral while they are scanning (examples below). You will get the following messages when trying to connect:
Sena UD-100 (Cambridge Silicon Radio, Ltd Bluetooth Dongle (HCI mode)):
Error: Command disallowed
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 (Intel Corporation Wireless 7260 (rev 73)):
Error: Connection Rejected due to Limited Resources (0xd)
You need to stop scanning before trying to connect in order to solve this issue.
