ciao is a RFC 6763 compliant
dns-sd library,
advertising on multicast dns (RFC 6762)
implemented in plain Typescript/JavaScript.
It is used in HAP-NodeJS and is the successor of the bonjour-hap (and bonjour) library, aiming to be more robust, more maintainable and RFC compliant (read Notice).
ciao features a multicast dns responder to publish service on the local network.
It will eventually gain browsing functionality in the future to also discover services on the local network
(There is currently no schedule when discover functionality will arrive.
A possible querier implementation is limited as explained in RFC 6762 15.1.
as it can't receive unicast responses).
ciao passes the Bonjour Conformance Test
as defined and required by Apple.
The full documentation can be found here.
Add
ciao as a dependency to your project by running the following command:
npm install --save @homebridge/ciao
const ciao = require("@homebridge/ciao");
const responder = ciao.getResponder();
// create a service defining a web server running on port 3000
const service = responder.createService({
name: 'My Web Server',
type: 'http',
port: 3000, // optional, can also be set via updatePort() before advertising
txt: { // optional
key: "value",
}
})
service.advertise().then(() => {
// stuff you do when the service is published
console.log("Service is published :)");
});
// ....
service.updateTxt({ // replaces current txt
newKey: "newValue",
});
// ....
service.end().then(() => {
// service is now UNANNOUNCED and can be published again
});
// ....
// frees the service objects (and calls end() if still announced).
// The service object cannot be used again afterwards.
service.destroy();
The full documentation can be found here.
This section links to the most important aspects of the documentation as used in the example above.
First of all the getResponder function should be used to get a reference to a Responder object. The function takes some optional options to configure the underlying mdns server.
The createService method of the
Responder
object can now be used to create a new CiaoService
supplying the desired configuration
as the first parameter. You might have a look at the
restrictedAddresses
(and disableIpv6) configuration
if you don't want to advertise on all available addresses/network interfaces.
The advertise method can now be called
on the
service object to start advertising the service on the network.
An application should ideally listen to the NAME_CHANGE
event, in oder to persist any changes happening to the service name resulting of the conflict resolution algorithm.
The method updateTxt can be used
to update the contest of the txt exposed by the service.
Any application SHOULD hook up a listener on events like SIGTERM or SIGINT and call the shutdown method of the responder object. This will ensure, that goodbye packets are sent out on all connected network interfaces and all hosts on the network get instantly notified of the shutdown. Otherwise, stale data will remain in the caches of surrounding mdns browsers.
As of RFC 6762 17. Multicast DNS Message Size DNS packets must avoid
IP Fragmentation and ensure that all sent packets are smaller than the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) defined by
the network interface. The MTU defaults to 1500 Bytes on pretty much all network cards for Ethernet and Wi-Fi.
ciao can't reliable detect modifications made to this default MTU size.
Thus , we rely on a hardcoded value, which is
1440 for the UDP Payload Size (Remember: the MTU defines the amount
of bytes Ethernet or Wi-Fi can transport on the local link. There is additional overhead caused by the IP Header
and the UDP Header. So the amount of bytes we are able to fit into a single UDP packet is smaller).
If you know, that the MTU differs on your machine, you can set the true UDP Payload Size in bytes using the
CIAO_UPS environment variable.
As described in RFC 6762 15.: "It is possible to have more than one Multicast DNS responder and/or querier implementation coexist on the same machine, but there are some known issues."
The RFC lists three possible issues:
As the RFC also states in 15.4, it is recommended to use
a single mDNS implementation where possible. It is recommended to use the mdns
library where possible, as the library is pretty much a binding for existing mDNS implementations running on your
system (like
mDNSResponder on macOS or
avahi on most linux based systems).
The one downside with the
mdns library is that running it on Windows is not really straight forward.
Generally we experienced with
homebridge that many users run into problems when trying to install
mdns.
Thus
bonjour-hap and then
ciao was created to provide a much easier to set up system.