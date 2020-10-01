Travis: Circle CI: Codecov: License:

This code is loosely based on the previous Golang prototype.

Code Status: This Rust version is alpha software -- not for production use. You should expect unstable code APIs and data chains.

NO LONGER CURRENT REPOSITORY: This version of Holochain has been replaced by a version that is more performant, stable, and secure. We suggest porting applications to the new version of Holochain which is receiving regular updates and feature enhancements.

Find releases here.



Overview

Holochain-Rust Architectural Overview

Application Developer

Setup a development environment with the latest release to build Holochain applications:

https://developer.holochain.org/start.html

Core Developer

Setup a core development environment to work on Holochain itself:

Core Developer Setup

Documentation

API Reference

Auto generated documentation for all of the code written in Rust is published online, with different versions to match the releases here: https://developer.holochain.org/docs/api.

The Holochain Guidebook

There is a guide for understanding and developing with Holochain. It is published online, with different versions to match the releases here: https://developer.holochain.org/guide.

See instructions for how to contribute to the book at doc/holochain_101/src/how_to_contribute.md.

Contribute

Holochain is an open source project. We welcome all sorts of participation and are actively working on increasing surface area to accept it. Please see our contributing guidelines for our general practices and protocols on participating in the community, as well as specific expectations around things like code formatting, testing practices, continuous integration, etc.

Some helpful links:

Chat with us on our Chat Server or Gitter

License

