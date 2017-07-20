openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@holidayextras/jsonapi-client

by holidayextras
1.0.0 (see all)

Easily consume a json:api service in Javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Coverage Status Build Status Code Climate Codacy Badge Dependencies Status

jsonapi-client

A javascript module designed to make it really easy to consume a json:api service.

⚠ !! THIS PROJECT IS IN NPM AS @holidayextras/jsonapi-client !! 

$ npm install --save @holidayextras/jsonapi-client

note: this project requires a Node.js version of at least 4.5.0.

Motivation / Justification / Rationale

Consuming a json:api service from within Javascript is a non-trivial affair. Setting up a transport mechanism, authentication, making requests to standardised HTTP routes, error handling, pagination and expanding an inclusion tree... All of these things represent barriers to consuming an API. This module takes away all the hassle and lets developers focus on interacting with a rich API without wasting developer time focusing on anything other than shipping valuable features.

This module is tested against the example json:api server provided by jsonapi-server.

Full documentation

The tl;dr

In a browser

<script src="/dist/jsonapi-client.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  var client = new JsonapiClient("http://localhost:16006/rest", {
    header: {
      authToken: "2ad1d6f7-e1d0-480d-86b2-dfad8af4a5b3"
    }
  });
</script>

Creating a new Client

var JsonapiClient = require("jsonapi-client");
var client = new JsonapiClient("http://localhost:16006/rest", {
  header: {
    authToken: "2ad1d6f7-e1d0-480d-86b2-dfad8af4a5b3"
  }
});

Creating a new Resource

var article = client.create("articles");
article.set("title", "foobar");
article.sync(function(err) {
  console.log("Resource created");
});

Finding Resources

client.find("articles", function(err, resources) {
  resources.map(function(resource) {
    console.log(resource.toJSON());
  });
});

Getting a specific Resource

client.get("articles", 5, { include: [ "author" ] }, function(err, article) {
  console.log(article.toJSONTree());
});

article.fetch("author", function(err) {
  console.log(article.author.toJSON());
});

Updating a Resource's primary relationships

article.relationships("comments").add(comment);
article.sync(function(err) {
  console.log("Resource's relation updated");
});

Deleting a Resource

article.delete(function(err) {
  console.log("Resource deleted");
});

A more complex example

}).then(function() {
  return client.create("articles")
    .set("title", "some fancy booklet")
    .set("content", "oh-la-la!")
    .relationships("tags").add(someTagResource)
    .sync();
}).then(function(newlyCreatedArticle) {

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial