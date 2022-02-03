openbase logo
Readme

Sinon.JS
Sinon.JS

Standalone and test framework agnostic JavaScript test spies, stubs and mocks (pronounced "sigh-non", named after Sinon, the warrior).

npm version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/sinonjs/sinon Build status Sauce Test Status Codecov status OpenCollective OpenCollective npm downloads per month CDNJS version Contributor Covenant

Compatibility

For details on compatibility and browser support, please see COMPATIBILITY.md

Installation

via npm

$ npm install sinon

or via sinon's browser builds available for download on the homepage. There are also npm based CDNs one can use.

Usage

See the sinon project homepage for documentation on usage.

If you have questions that are not covered by the documentation, you can check out the sinon tag on Stack Overflow or drop by #sinon.js on irc.freenode.net:6667.

You can also search through the Sinon.JS mailing list archives.

Goals

  • No global pollution
  • Easy to use
  • Require minimal “integration”
  • Easy to embed seamlessly with any testing framework
  • Easily fake any interface
  • Ship with ready-to-use fakes for XMLHttpRequest, timers and more

Contribute?

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how you can contribute to Sinon.JS

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Licence

Sinon.js was released under BSD-3

